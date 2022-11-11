ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Man Reported Missing Out Of Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Friday morning for 64-year-old Ralph Allen. Allen was last seen around 8: 00 a.m. Friday morning. He drives a 2004 Toyota Scion with California license plate number 6FER286. Allen has known medical issues.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot in their Fresno home out of jealousy and sibling rivalry in September, authorities said. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were each...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
ABC10

1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday. The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.
OAKDALE, CA
KMPH.com

Man and woman shot and killed in North Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy