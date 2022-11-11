Read full article on original website
Man distracted by cell phone hit, killed by driver on the road in Fresno County, says CHP
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was killed Monday evening after officers say he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the middle of the road near Elm and North in Fresno County. According to the California Highway Patrol, a man was possibly watching videos on his...
Driver Going Over 120 MPH In Foggy Conditions Killed Following Collision In Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was killed early Saturday morning after officers say his Ford Mustang collided with a garbage truck on Highway 152 and Delta Road in Los Banos. According to the California Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Zeferino Alvarado was driving above 120 MPH in foggy conditions...
Want to work for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) If you are looking for a career in law enforcement now or in the future, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a recruitment event on Tuesday, November 15. This event will take place at Kuppa Joy Coffee House located at 8821 North Ceder Avenue in Fresno from 5:00 p.m. to […]
IDENTIFIED: 2 arrested in Fresno parking lot shooting, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two arrests have been made in connection to a shooting that took place on Sunday in a Fresno parking lot, police say. According to officers, at around 6:00 p.m. Southwest Policing District officers responded to the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 3611 South Northpointe Drive regarding a shooting in the parking lot. […]
Unconscious man dragged from pool, rushed to the hospital in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after deputies say he was found unconscious inside a pool in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a gardener using a leaf blower accidentally fell into the pool and was later found by a coworker.
2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
Madera driver dodges death, unsecured wood flies through windshield on Hwy 145
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — A Madera driver had a close call while driving to work as a large piece of plywood flew through her windshield inches away from her Saturday evening. In California, it is against the law to drive a vehicle on the highway with a load unsecured or improperly covered, according to California Vehicle Code Sections 23114 and 23115.
Raisin City homeless encampment removed by Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a year of community members filing complaints, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Civil Unit and a debris removal company contracted out by the county conducted a homeless encampment cleanup project at a site in Raisin City. The homeless encampment was located in a public alleyway near S. Ormus Avenue and […]
Charges filed against Fresno woman and man accused of killing mom and baby
The Fresno County District Attorney's office officially filed charges Monday against Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and Martin Arroyo-Morales, who are accused of murdering 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera.
DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
Man dies while trying to steal catalytic converter in Merced, police say
A man is dead after police say the car he was trying to steal a catalytic converter from fell on top of him.
Man Reported Missing Out Of Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Friday morning for 64-year-old Ralph Allen. Allen was last seen around 8: 00 a.m. Friday morning. He drives a 2004 Toyota Scion with California license plate number 6FER286. Allen has known medical issues.
IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
California woman charged in killings of sister, baby niece
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A California woman and her boyfriend were charged Monday with the murder of her 18-year-old sister and 3-week-old niece who were shot in their Fresno home out of jealousy and sibling rivalry in September, authorities said. Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were each...
Elderly woman and two dogs treated after fire in Northwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
1 dead after 3-car collision near Oakdale
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash near Oakdale Friday. The California High Patrol said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. after a 16-year-old in 2013 Honda turned in front of a 2001 Ford that was going around 55 miles per hour at Valley Home Road at Pleasant Valley Road.
Two children and father survive Fresno County rollover crash; driver dies in suspected DUI
Two children and their father survived a rollover crash in Fresno County past midnight Friday. The driver did not.
Man and woman shot and killed in North Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were both shot and killed Saturday night in North Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received a 13-round shot spotter activation just before 11:00 p.m. in the area near Fedora and Blackstone Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they found a...
Three hospitalized after suspected DUI crash north of Firebaugh
Investigators determined a woman heading southbound on Highway 33 veered off of the road, onto the righthand shoulder and then overcorrected into oncoming traffic.
