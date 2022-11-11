Read full article on original website
Related
KTLA.com
Ex-husband arrested in connection with disappearance and death of 25-year-old Simi Valley mother
Authorities with the Simi Valley Police Department announced the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance and death of 25-year-old Rachel Castillo. Castillo’s remains were discovered Sunday in a remote Antelope Valley location. Zarbab Ali, 25 of Hawthorne, was arrested Sunday afternoon at his parent’s home in...
KTLA.com
Live Local: Monster Muffins in Huntington Beach
For more information on Monster Muffins visit their website or follow them on Instagram. This segment aired on LA Unscripted on Nov. 10, 2022.
KTLA.com
Thousands of workers on UC campuses threatening to strike
Thousands of workers at all of the 10 University of California campuses, including UCLA and UC Irvine, are threatening to strike on Monday, which could affect thousands of students. The possible strike would involve an estimated 48,000 researchers and student employees. Pay is the key reason for the looming strike,...
KTLA.com
Suspect arrested after plowing through street carnival in South L.A.
Authorities announced the arrest of a man who is suspected of driving into a crowd at a street carnival in South Los Angeles Saturday evening, injuring at least six people. According to Officer Mike Lopez, with the Los Angeles Police Department, Steven Weems has been arrested in connection to the incident. Inmate information from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that Weems is 23-years-old.
KTLA.com
Video captures police striking man in Santa Monica
Video shot Saturday night in Santa Monica shows two police officers in a physical struggle with a man on the property of a multi-family apartment complex who they were attempting to arrest. The incident, according to Officer Rudy Flores with the Santa Monica Police Department, occurred just before 6:00 p.m....
KTLA.com
Fiesta Parade Floats: 2023 Rose Parade Float Testing
Rose Parade Float builders are working non-stop preparing for the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade. The 2023 theme is TURNING THE CORNER. Well, there was a lot of corner turning Saturday in Irwindale at Fiesta Parade Floats (fiestaparadefloats.com). The award winning float building company began testing some of the magnificent floats under construction.
KTLA.com
You could win a trip to the island of Hawaii from Hawaiian Airlines
KTLA 5 and Hawaiian Airlines want to send you on an epic getaway to the island of Hawaii, where endless adventure and awe-inspiring views are a part of everyday life. Now, our partners at Hawaiian Airlines and Marriott are furnishing a truly fabulous getaway package for one lucky KTLA viewer to win. Complete and submit the form below for your chance to win first-class round-trip airfare for two to the island of Hawaii aboard Hawaiian Airlines. The winner also receives five nights in an Ocean View suite at the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, premium seating for two at the sunset luau, customized massage for two and daily breakfast buffet for two. It’s an extraordinary getaway package that’s going to make one winner very happy. Enter now for your chance to win, and good luck!
KTLA.com
Study: 68% of U.S. Jews ‘very concerned’ about antisemitism
About 68% of Jewish adults in the U.S. are very concerned about antisemitism, according to new report from the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles. The report was published after rapper Ye, formally known as Kanye West, made antisemitic comments on social media and during an episode of the Drinks Champs podcast.
KTLA.com
Jessica and Sam sample Thanksgiving ice cream pies at Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood
Sam Rubin joined Jessica on a recent trip to Sweet Rose Creamery in Brentwood. The shop has all kind of ice cream flavors and froyo. This month, the shop has special Thanksgiving ice cream pies for sale, and they have dairy-free options!. Sam and Jessica got to watch Chef Shiho...
KTLA.com
Where you can order this oyster and caviar martini
For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese slurp some oysters in Echo Park, try the mole pizza in Boyle Heights, and get in the holiday spirit at the L.A. Arboretum. Touting the widest variety of oysters in Los Angeles, The Lonely Oyster in Echo Park is...
KTLA.com
You could win ticket to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Southern California soon with its winter tour “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More”. They’ve got two spectacular performances happening at the Toyota Arena in Ontario. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com. Our partners at Goldenvoice have furnished a prize for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text CAROL, GUITAR or ROCK to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Trans-Siberian Orchestra perform “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve” live in concert at the Toyota Arena in ontario on Saturday, December 3rd at 7:30 p.m. Message and data rates apply. With elaborate production, staging and effects, it’s a highly anticipated holiday rock tradition for the whole family. Good luck!
Comments / 0