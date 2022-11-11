Read full article on original website
God Of War Ragnarok: Atreus' Blue Orb Explained
Santa Monica Studios expanded the world of the "God of War” franchise significantly when it released the 2018 reboot, which leaves the isles of ancient Greece behind and delves into the world of Norse mythology. "God of War Ragnarok" expands on the story established by its predecessor even further, giving players more realms to explore, more enemies to fight, with more mysteries to solve. Critics have praised the game's beautiful story, arguing that the development given to many of the characters on the screen has made them surprisingly sympathetic. There is also a fair amount of nuance to this mythological saga.
The Playstation All-Stars Easter Egg Fans Found In God Of War Ragnarok
An Easter egg in Sony Santa Monica's "God of War Ragnarok" has seemingly implied a shocking game from PlayStation's history might be canon. Shared on Twitter by user @TheCardinalArts, the sequence has Mimir reference stories from Kratos' past, including one particular fighting tournament. "Brother, I've heard my share of stories...
Can You Pet The Dogs In God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally out and, based on critic response, it's nearly perfect. The sequel to one of the best games of 2018 builds and improves on its predecessor in almost every way. From story to visuals to combat, the new game surpasses expectations. On top of all that, this new adventure has something else the original didn't have – gloriously cute dogs (well, wolves technically).
God Of War Ragnarök: What's The Best Armor Set?
In the original "God of War" series, players didn't have the option to switch Kratos' look. In fact, minus a few small variations here and there, Kratos had only one outfit for those first few games: his trademark tattoos, sandals and a loincloth. When Santa Monica Studio first came up with a plan to revive the series, they knew they had to switch things up. So, with both 2018's "God of War" and 2022's "God of War Ragnarök," the studio did just that.
God Of War Ragnarök: The Best Strategy To Beat Alva
As is true of any "God of War" title, "God of War Ragnarök" is packed with hordes of foes for Kratos to dispatch in angry and violent ways. Some of these foes are fodder for everyone's god of war, while others, specifically bosses, can pose a meatier challenge. One boss that players will find fairly early in their "God of War Ragnarök" playthrough is the light elf Alva.
Yellow Vs Red Circles In God Of War Ragnarok Explained
One of the biggest criticisms levied against Santa Monica Studios' "God of War Ragnarok" is that most features in the new title were available in the previous game. Of course, this hasn't stopped the title from being considered nearly perfect. One thing that has always stood out in "God of War" games is combat. Whether with the Blades of Chaos or the Leviathan Axe, Kratos now has more special weapon abilities than ever before. Frozen Flames and Chaos Flames can bring the best out of these weapons, and runes can augment them even further. But before players get too far into customizing their special moves, they must first ensure they've mastered the basics.
What Happened To Fenrir In God Of War Ragnarok?
"God of War Ragnarok" is the latest game from Santa Monica Studios that follows the god-killer Kratos and his son Atreus as they seek to survive in a hostile world inspired by Norse mythology. The previous game ended with the revelation that Atreus' mother was one of the Giants of Jötunheim and that he himself has a second name among the Giants: Loki. "Ragnarok," isn't just the title of the game. It's also the name of the Norse story for how the world of gods and men ends. The "God of War" franchise has always taken some major liberties with the mythologies that it takes its inspiration from, but it generally likes to include several of the major figures from the actual myths.
God Of War Ragnarok: Transmog Equipment Explained
After years of waiting, the sequel to "God of War" (2018), "God of War Ragnarok," has finally hit shelves, and critics agree it's one of the year's best games. Some gamers are even convinced it could snatch the title of game of the year from fan-favorite "Elden Ring." On top of continuing the award-winning story of Kratos and his son Atreus from the first game, "God of War Ragnarok" also brings new gameplay mechanics and quality-of-life improvements to the forefront, including one feature gamers have been begging for ever since "God of War" released.
God Of War Ragnarok: Mid-Boss Checkpoints Explained
For as long as the "God of War" series has been around, one of its most core components have been its boss battles. As Kratos, players have been forced to battle with powerful demigods over the years — and fans of the series have likely had to withstand failure after failure when taking on these foes from a litany of different mythologies. Sometimes these bouts could prove to be extremely time consuming and difficult, but "God of War Ragnarok" is adding a feature that can drastically change how much of an annoyance these boss battles can be.
God Of War Ragnarok: Why You'll Always Want To Open Nornir Chests
"God of War: Ragnarok" is finally upon us, and critic reactions have all said the same thing about the highly-anticipated sequel being an improvement over almost everything in 2018's "God of War." Fans eager to dive in and witness the end of Kratos' Nordic adventure will have to strap in for a relatively sizeable journey with reports that it takes anywhere from thirty to over forty hours to beat "God of War: Ragnarok."
The God Of War Ragnarok Easter Egg Fans Might Have Missed
The critically acclaimed "God of War Ragnarok" has no shortage of content to keep players engaged. By virtually all accounts, the latest entry into the "God of War" series will take players a minimum of 30 hours before completing the game's main quest. And if players endeavor to do as much as they can and interact with everything the game offers, then "God of War Ragnarok" can take even longer to complete. One of the tasks outside the main narrative fans can undertake is to go on an Easter egg hunt and track down each of the 14 poems scattered throughout the in-game world.
It's Time To Talk About Fenrir's Tragic Opening Scene In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarök" is currently receiving near-universal acclaim from fans and critics. Considered nearly perfect for its gameplay, characters, and story, it builds on its already phenomenal predecessor in nearly every way. However, while the game is certainly amazing, that doesn't mean that the story itself is always a happy one. As with the last game, "God of War Ragnarök" explores some serious themes and has some truly dark, depressing moments. Also like the last game, one of the most tragic scenes comes at the very beginning of the story.
You Can Make The Puzzles In God Of War Ragnarök Easier. Here's How
Unsurprisingly, the central focus of "God of War Ragnarök" is its combat. Throughout its lengthy main quest, players will encounter a litany of challenges ranging from killing the typical fodder enemies all the way to epic boss fights with some of the most-feared entities in Norse mythology. As with previous entries in the franchise, the overall experience likely won't be an easy one. But, lucky for players who want to experience the critically acclaimed "Ragnarök," Santa Monica Studio has added plenty of accessibility options to aid them in the latest installment of Kratos' epic "God of War" timeline.
Star Ocean: The Divine Force: Item Creation Explained
While "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" earned solid early reviews due to its compelling gameplay, its complicated crafting system can intimidate even franchise veterans. Titled Item Creation and abbreviated to I.C. in-game, the crafting system involves leveling each character in the seven separate crafting disciplines using materials that players can either buy from shops or earn from battles. The action RPG boasts a huge list of usable materials and a corresponding pool of craftable items, accompanied by very little guidance. Each crafting attempt also uses Fol that scales based on the level of materials, so I.C. can get very expensive as you progress.
How To Find And Download Warzone 2.0
It had a lot to live up to, especially given what other series classic it shares its namesake with, but "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is out and seems to have made an impression. The campaign has both been warmly received by critics and even memed by the players. And the multiplayer is about what you would expect from a first-person shooter series with over two decades of equity built into it, with some new modes added – but there's still more to come. More specifically, "Warzone 2.0" — the "Call of Duty" series' battle royale mode and a follow-up to its successful 2020 predecessor — is now available. At least, it's supposed to be.
How Does Vampire Survivors Hold Up On Xbox?
In the last decade or so games have become decidedly more advanced, offering players better graphics, more buttons to press, more abilities to use, and more and more over games of the past. In this complex era of gaming, though, indie games that take a smaller scope and offer a honed-in experience stand out. "Vampire Survivors" is one of these games.
Sonic Frontiers: How To Beat The Final Boss
Since his debut in 1991, "Sonic the Hedgehog" has been on a lot of adventures, but nothing has been quite like the brand-new open-zone RPG experience of "Sonic Frontiers." Many critics have been mixed on the new direction this game is taking, with some finding it to be overly ambitious while others think that it is a great step forward for the franchise. "Frontiers" puts a major focus on exploration, giving the Blue Blur room to really stretch his legs as he runs, jumps, and grinds his way across the Starfall Islands. It isn't all boost ramps and collectibles, however. There are also several massive enemies gamers will have to defeat across this 20-30 hour-long title.
God Of War Ragnarök: The Easiest Way To Beat Gryla
"God of War: Ragnarök" finally released in November 2022 and, by all accounts, it's nearly perfect. A touching story, amazing visuals, and polished combat round out a superb experience that has fans clamoring to rejoin Kratos and Atreus on another adventure. Along the way, players will face plenty of challenges, from puzzles to overcome to resources to gather. They'll also engage in more than a few tough fights, including an encounter with the evil giant Gryla.
How To Get Skyrim For Free On PlayStation
"Skyrim" released back in 2011 and, since then, it's gone on to be the most successful and popular game in the "Elder Scrolls" series. Remastered and re-released numerous times, the fantasy RPG has been available on the PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox360, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Many gamers have owned multiple copies of the game across console generations over the years and it's difficult to find a fan of RPGs who hasn't played it at least once. Now, PlayStation is offering another opportunity for its users to return to the land of the Nords one more time and for those that somehow avoided the game for over ten years to finally check it out. The best part is, this time "Skyrim" will be available for free.
How Final Fantasy XIV Moved Final Fantasy Icon Hironobu Sakaguchi
For a "Final Fantasy" title to go from a complete flop to Square Enix's most profitable game is one thing — for it to have caught the attention of the series creator himself is another. That's right, "Final Fantasy" creator Hironobu Sakaguchi is, apparently, an avid player of "Final Fantasy 14" — so avid, in fact, that he finished the main story from "A Realm Reborn" to "Shadowbringers" in just 34 days (via Twinfinite), and he has enthusiastically been keeping up with every update since.
