ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Ashley Tisdale Goes Western in Cowboy Boots & Blazer Dress for Sheglam’s Glam House Pop-Up Event

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33AOkd_0j7ghcLx00

Ashley Tisdale added a country twist to a business casual outfit for her latest event.

The “High School Musical” alum hosted beauty brand Sheglam’s Glam House Pop-Up event on Thursday in West Hollywood, Calif. Other familiar faces that hit the party included Stassie Karanikolaou, Chantel Jeffries, Manny MUA and several more.

To the soirée, Tisdale wore a black blazer dress featuring a double-breasted style. She cuffed her sleeves and added a black top underneath.

Tisdale wore a brown Louis Vuitton crossbody bag, and she also added a few rings to accessorize the look.

When it came down to footwear, Tisdale took the western route. The “Phineas and Ferb” star added a pair of black cowboy boots to round out the outfit. Her knee-high boots featured a mid-stacked block heel and western-inspired embroidery.

Cowboy boots are a rustic Americana shoe style marked by a pointed toe and an elevated stacked leather heel. Most often made of leather, cowboy boots have a shaft that extends almost to the wearer’s mid-calf. This style of boot often features artistic inlay and overlay designs as decorative features up the shaft and across the vamp.

Tisdale’s own personal style tends to lean bohemian and laidback. The actress often dons sandals and sharp pumps on the red carpet, hailing from top brands like Christian Louboutin and Stuart Weitzman, as well as more affordable labels like Jessica Simpson and Steve Madden. Off-duty, Tisdale’s footwear ranges from chic to edgy, including Chanel flats, Miu Miu boots and Prada loafers. Her casual style also features sporty sneakers by APL, Adidas and Balenciaga.

PHOTOS: Celebrities Rocking Cowboy Boots in Style: See How Stars Work the Trend

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Simone Biles Shines in Bejeweled Corset, Leather Pants & Platform Sandals

Simone Biles is showcasing her off-the-floor style. The seven-time Olympic medalist took to Instagram to share her outfit of the day with her 6.7 million followers on Monday. The decorated Olympian wore a two-toned chic look in the Instagram Story post. Her outfit featured a two-strapped, white corset top with a bustier silhouette, jeweled adornments and leather pants that was flared at the hemline. She accessorized with a mini shoulder handbag in the same hue, bright stud earrings, a delicate necklace set, three bangles and rings. Biles styled her hair in a center part, curled at the ends, revealing her brown highlights. Footwear-wise, Biles...
Footwear News

Mother of the Bride Marla Maples Poses in Purple Dress & Hidden Heels at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Marla Maples appeared in elegant style at Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Saturday. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Maples wore a lavender gown by Elie Saab. The top of the garment had a streamlined corset with a thick strap that ran down her back and created a floor-length sash, while the bottom had a long, flowing skirt.
PALM BEACH, FL
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

EYTYS FW22 Denim Collection Makes Your Femme Fatale Dreams Come True

Stockholm-based unisex label EYTYS has unveiled its latest denim campaign starring their longtime muse, Alizée Gamberini. Dubbed “The Day After,” the editorial is a homage to the intimate in-between of everyday life. Featuring the brand’s signature “Benz” style — a ’90s classic baggy staple — Gamberini is...
Hypebae

SKIMS Launches The Shapewear Shop

SKIMS just announced The Shapewear Shop, a one-stop shop for all your shapewear needs. Described as a “premier resource” for solution-wear, the new edit offers a curated assortment of eight of the brand’s core collections, hoping to support consumers at every step of their journey. Following on...
Footwear News

Kylie Jenner Goes Futuristic in Sheer High-Slit Dress & Satin Pumps at CFDA Awards 2022

Kylie Jenner brought ultra-modern style to the 2022 CFDA Awards. The Kylie Cosmetics founder hit the red carpet with mom Kris Jenner for the occasion, wearing a sweeping black gown. Her ensemble featured a sheet textured top with crinkled swirling pleats, forming an asymmetric neckline with a single cold-shoulder sleeve and high-cut strap. The piece gained an even sharper silhouette from a dramatic black velvet skirt, formed in a low-cut shape with a daring thigh-high slit. Wide sparkling diamond and emerald Bulgari Serpenti hoop earrings finished her ensemble.
Footwear News

Queen Consort Camilla Slips On Low-Heeled Pumps With King Charles III in London

Queen Consort Camilla continued bringing her comfort-focused shoe style to royal visits this week. While in London with King Charles III to visit the “Africa Fashion” exhibit at the storied Victoria and Albert Museum, the Queen Consort wore a black cropped blazer over a matching knee-length dress and a white flounce-collared blouse. Adding to her ensemble’s winter-ready state were black tights.
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Goes Dark in Jet-Black Jumpsuit and Platform Boots at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony 2022

Janet Jackson brought power dressing to the stage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Arriving at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the Grammy Award-winning star wore a power-pose-worthy jumpsuit. Her black silk piece included a high neckline, buttoned bodice and pointed collar, giving it an elevated suiting effect. Long sleeves and padded shoulders, as well as flowing legs and a set of thin gold square hoop earrings, finished her attire for the special occasion. The attire wasn’t just seen on red carpet, however; Jackson also wore the dynamic ensemble while inducting Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis with their Musical Excellence award onstage.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Taraji P. Henson Takes A Sheer Risk in Halter Minidress & Matching Robe at Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Show’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Taraji P. Henson wasn’t afraid to take a risk at the premiere of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 runway show. Launching on Nov. 9, the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show — aptly titled “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4” — will be streamed online through Amazon’s Prime Video platform.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Enters November in Strapped Pumps, Sweatpants and the Slouchiest Fall Sweater

Sarah Jessica Parker took a relaxedly chic approach to fall dressing to kick off the month of November. Posing for her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker shoe brand’s Instagram page, the “Sex and the City” star modeled in a draped gray sweater. The thin knitwear was crossed over at its bodice, hanging off her right shoulder in a sharply chic fashion. Adding to her look’s ease was a pair of pale taupe sweatpants, featuring split gathered hems and faint black lettering on its side. Parker finished her ensemble with a thin crystal necklace and stud earrings. View this post on...
AOL Corp

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé and Wearing Makeup in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Pops in Wonder Woman Costume With Paneled Dress, Cape & Red Boots for Halloween

Kris Jenner embodied Wonder Woman for Halloween this year. While at home, Jenner posed for photos in a paneled dress with sheer beige sleeves. The ensemble included a deep neckline with a red silk bodice, blue star-printed miniskirt and gold trim, mimicking the superhero’s own signature leotard. A red cape and metallic gold arm bands finished the “Kardashians” star’s attire, as well as round gold hoop earrings and a matching star-printed headband. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) “Boss by day Wonder Woman by night,” Jenner captioned her post. When it came to footwear, Jenner opted for...
Footwear News

Footwear News

167K+
Followers
19K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy