ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shoulder surgery wipes out Dodgers RHP Blake Treinen for 2023 season

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6TDr_0j7ghCbB00

Reliever Blake Treinen finally opted for shoulder surgery after being limited to five regular-season innings pitched in 2022, and he will not take the field for the Los Angeles Dodgers until 2024.

A torn capsule in his right shoulder was diagnosed, but the 34-year-old right-hander went against surgeon’s recommendations and attempted a treatment regimen that included platelet-rich plasma injections.

The Dodgers guaranteed his $8 million salary for 2023 in a contract extension in May.

Treinen was activated by the Dodgers in September and pitched last month in the National League Division Series, making one appearance against the San Diego Padres. He gave up one run in one inning pitched.

An All-Star out of the Oakland A’s bullpen in 2018, Treinen joined the Dodgers after the 2019 season. He made a total of 99 appearances in 2020 and 2021 with a 2.45 ERA.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sportsnaut

Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani among biggest losers in FTX collapse

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani are among prominent professional athletes taking significant losses in the collapse of cryptocurrency marketplace FTX. Brady and ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen, each took majority stakes in the company in September, and touted FTX in a series of commercials and encouraged peers...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

85K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy