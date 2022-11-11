Effective: 2022-11-15 21:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-15 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bertie; Camden; Chowan; Gates; Hertford; Pasquotank; Perquimans; Western Currituck Showers and isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds will impact portions of eastern Bertie, Gates, northwestern Currituck, Chowan, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and southeastern Hertford Counties, the City of Norfolk, the City of Chesapeake, the City of Portsmouth, the City of Suffolk and the City of Virginia Beach through 1130 PM EST At 1040 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking Showers and isolated thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kings Fork to 6 miles southeast of Downtown Suffolk to Sunbury to 6 miles south of Windsor. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Virginia Beach, Currituck, Elizabeth City, Camden, Windsor, Hertford, Winfall, Gatesville, Elizabeth City State University, Ocean View, Ryland, Virginia Wesleyan University, Regent University, Great Bridge, South Mills, Deep Creek, Downtown Portsmouth, Churchland, Norfolk State University and Sunbury. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

BERTIE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO