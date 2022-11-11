ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

places.travel

A Blast from the Past: 5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Arlington

While most travelers seek out Washington, D.C., for their American history fix, Arlington, Virginia, is home to monuments and historical attractions that can easily stand on their own. History is celebrated and honored throughout the county, from the spectacular Air Force Memorial to the iconic Arlington National Cemetery. Known for...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Washingtonian.com

This GW Law Program Aims to Strengthen Animal Rights

Animal lawyer Kathy Hessler was vegetarian until 1988, when a PETA booth on the National Mall convinced her that dairy cows are often mistreated. “I thought I had already made a good decision to become vegetarian, but I was still complicit without realizing,” she says. That experience made her go vegan. “I was sort of stunned at what I didn’t know.”
WASHINGTON, DC
maritime-executive.com

The U.S. Coast Guard's Role at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

On May 27, 1958, the Coast Guard Cutter Ingham quietly escorted the Navy destroyer USS Blandy up the Potomac River, toward Washington, D.C. Blandy carried the mortal remains of two unidentified American soldiers, one from World War II and one from the Korean War. They were to be laid to rest in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
WASHINGTON, DC
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
whereverfamily.com

Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13

The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code

The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
WASHINGTON, DC
bethesdamagazine.com

Two new fun things to do

The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

The D.C. Council Is Set To Overhaul The Entire Criminal Code. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Later today the D.C. Council is set to cast a final vote on a monumental piece of legislation, a 450-page bill that would completely overhaul the city’s criminal laws. The full rewrite has been more than a decade in the making, spurred by the simple reality that D.C.’s criminal code was first written by Congress 120 years ago and only updated in piecemeal fashion since.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum

Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
bethesdamagazine.com

Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants

When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
popville.com

“Captain Cookie?!”

Have you heard anything about Captain Cookie? Did that just fall apart?”. Lots of folks have been inquiring after seeing a vacant sticker on the door – that’s usually just a bureaucratic payment and easily resolved. Happy to report that a building permit just went up in October which bodes very well:
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions

You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism

BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
NORTH BETHESDA, MD
popville.com

Umm, you good?

I get it’s an embassy property and all but can’t say I’ve seen this before. Maybe just get a taller fence if you’re that concerned? Pretty low double razor wire coils right on Tilden Street, NW on the way to Pierce Mill and Rock Creek Park:
WASHINGTON, DC

