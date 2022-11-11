Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
places.travel
A Blast from the Past: 5 Historic Sites You Must Visit in Arlington
While most travelers seek out Washington, D.C., for their American history fix, Arlington, Virginia, is home to monuments and historical attractions that can easily stand on their own. History is celebrated and honored throughout the county, from the spectacular Air Force Memorial to the iconic Arlington National Cemetery. Known for...
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Graffiti Depicting Jews Hanging from Gallows Discovered in Maryland
Antisemitic graffiti was found at the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland on Monday, including stick figures hanging from gallows alongside the words “no mercy for Jews,” as well as a swastika. Commenting both on Monday’s graffiti discovery and the recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in the Kalorama neighborhood...
Washingtonian.com
This GW Law Program Aims to Strengthen Animal Rights
Animal lawyer Kathy Hessler was vegetarian until 1988, when a PETA booth on the National Mall convinced her that dairy cows are often mistreated. “I thought I had already made a good decision to become vegetarian, but I was still complicit without realizing,” she says. That experience made her go vegan. “I was sort of stunned at what I didn’t know.”
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda: "The Jewish community will not be intimidated," says AJC director
BETHESDA - Antisemitic red graffiti was seen near the Trolley Trail in Bethesda on Monday, according to authorities. Photos shared with FOX 5 also show hateful images and words against the Jewish community on a brick wall near Tuckerman Lane and Old Georgetown Rd. in North Bethesda. Both of the defaced areas are under investigation by police.
WTOP
Portraits of healthcare workers who died during the pandemic displayed on National Mall
Nestled between the Smithsonian Castle and the Washington Monument on the National Mall is a tiny house that contains an art gallery of digitized portraits of healthcare workers who died during the pandemic. It will remain there until Nov. 28. “There were all these numbers and statistics all the time....
maritime-executive.com
The U.S. Coast Guard's Role at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
On May 27, 1958, the Coast Guard Cutter Ingham quietly escorted the Navy destroyer USS Blandy up the Potomac River, toward Washington, D.C. Blandy carried the mortal remains of two unidentified American soldiers, one from World War II and one from the Korean War. They were to be laid to rest in the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
whereverfamily.com
Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13
The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
NBC Washington
DC Council Passes Sweeping Overhaul of Washington's Criminal Code
The D.C. Council unanimously passed a sweeping overhaul of the city's criminal code on Tuesday that would redefine offenses and penalties, as well as expand defendants' rights to a jury trial. If D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signs off on the council's proposed criminal code, it will be the first time...
bethesdamagazine.com
Two new fun things to do
The vibe is all sparkles and Christmas spirit at Enchant, the sprawling, immersive holiday experience that’s taking over Nationals Park for the third year. Four million lights make up a walk-through maze that includes Instagram-worthy scenes around every corner, such as a 100-foot Christmas tree, a glittering light tunnel and traditional holiday motifs that include ornaments, toys and reindeer. Attempting to answer the vexing question of how Santa delivers presents all over the world in just one night, Enchant invites guests to go on a scavenger hunt in the maze in search of gears that belong to a “magic timepiece.” Stamp a “maze passport” as you find the gears and drop off completed passports for a chance to win a visit to a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie set.
The D.C. Council Is Set To Overhaul The Entire Criminal Code. Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Later today the D.C. Council is set to cast a final vote on a monumental piece of legislation, a 450-page bill that would completely overhaul the city’s criminal laws. The full rewrite has been more than a decade in the making, spurred by the simple reality that D.C.’s criminal code was first written by Congress 120 years ago and only updated in piecemeal fashion since.
fox5dc.com
MCPS will include LGBTQ+ books in curriculum
Montgomery County Public Schools have released a list of LGBTQ+ books that will be used in classrooms this year for pre-K through fifth grade. As part of the announcement, school officials state there are no planned lessons that are directly related to gender and sexuality.
bethesdamagazine.com
Power up with delicious breakfasts from these six new Montgomery County restaurants
When we think of going out for breakfast, reliable options include diners, fast-food restaurants and delis, but they don’t necessarily offer much in terms of ambiance or something out of the ordinary. Fortunately for us early risers, breakfast is trending, and these six new restaurants are dishing up sumptuous sammies, bountiful bowls, tantalizing toasts and so much more.
popville.com
“Captain Cookie?!”
Have you heard anything about Captain Cookie? Did that just fall apart?”. Lots of folks have been inquiring after seeing a vacant sticker on the door – that’s usually just a bureaucratic payment and easily resolved. Happy to report that a building permit just went up in October which bodes very well:
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
alxnow.com
Hundreds attend early Alexandria screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hundreds of Alexandrians packed into the AMC Hoffman Center 22 Thursday night to see an early screening of Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The event was attended by hundreds of fans in costumes, and included food and live music. It was also a sequel for City Councilman John Taylor...
Washingtonian.com
DC Area Leads the Way in Office-to-Apartment Conversions
You’ve likely read plenty of think pieces about the future of office space by now. One trend that’s emerged as a way to deal with much of the now-empty, older office buildings that dot the DC area is to convert them to residential spaces. It turns out that...
fox5dc.com
A North Bethesda community reacts to antisemitic vandalism
BETHESDA, Md. - Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. On Bethesda Trolley Trail in the Wildwood Manor neighborhood, it’s happened for the second time since August. "It really does hurt to see it, especially when it’s right...
popville.com
Umm, you good?
I get it’s an embassy property and all but can’t say I’ve seen this before. Maybe just get a taller fence if you’re that concerned? Pretty low double razor wire coils right on Tilden Street, NW on the way to Pierce Mill and Rock Creek Park:
