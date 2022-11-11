On Friday, September 16, the Cranford Knights of Columbus Council # 6226 held its 19th Annual Golf Outing at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ. Over 100 Golfers attended, and the event was a tremendous success. From the proceeds, the Council will be making donations to both the Shining Stars Network and Camp Fatima, two fine organizations that are committed to helping, assisting and caring for our Special Needs citizens for many years. Donations are still being accepted and could be made directly to each organization or to our Council as well.

CRANFORD, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO