Renna Media
Rahway Elks’ Lodge Special Children’s Committee hosts Fall Fun Day
On Saturday, October 8th 2022, the Rahway Elks’ Lodge Special Children’s Committee hosted a Fall Fun Day. Over 150 people were in attendance and were served lunch and snacks. Festive music played as children picked pumpkins from the front lawn, painted them with paint markers, and put face stickers on them. Everyone enjoyed touring the lodge and playing games. Elroy the Elk even made an appearance! It was a wonderful community day and we look forward to making this an annual event! Keep an eye out for another fun event around Easter!
Renna Media
A Colonial Thanksgiving at the Miller-Cory House
A special day of thanks has been part of the American tradition since 1621. The Miller-Cory House Museum cooks will demonstrate the preparation of an early American Thanksgiving feast over the museum’s open-hearth fire, using colonial recipes and seasonal ingredients. (Please note that this is a demonstration only; dinner is not being served.)
Renna Media
FanWOOF Day leaves everyone begging for more
The weather cooperated fully for the first annual FanWOOF Day at Fanwood’s north side train station. A fantastic turnout of dogs and their humans celebrated our dog-friendly town. Photo ops with the Paw Patrol, dog license sign-ups, Nerf giveaways and local pet-friendly vendors including premier sponsor K9 Resorts offered...
Renna Media
Troop 228 Has Fun at Camp Winnebago
Submitted by 1st Class Scout, Drew Connolly, 7th grader at Warren Middle School. During the last week of July, Boy Scout Troop 228 had a ton of fun at Camp Winnebago. This year’s theme was “Get Back To Scouting.”. The days started off by getting up and raising...
Renna Media
Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at Calvary Tabernacle Church
The community is invited to the Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle Church, 69 Myrtle Street, Cranford, sponsored by the Cranford Clergy Council and the Cranford Interfaith Council. New this year is a “Caring and Sharing Fair” inviting local churches and non-profits to share their charitable activities and mission work, services to the community at large, and social justice projects. The Fair will take place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. preceding the service and following the service until 9:00 p.m.
Renna Media
Kenilworth Senior Center Programs
Senior Programs are being held at The Kenilworth Senior Center, 526 Boulevard Kenilworth, NJ. For detailed information please call Darlene Candarella, Senior Center Director, at 908-276-1716 or cell, 908-447-9421. Feeling like you need some fun, healthy activities, socialization, and new friends, or feel like volunteering? Become a member of the...
Renna Media
A Focus on Giving, Respect, and Safety for Coles Students
Since the start of the 2022 school year, the Coles student calendar has been filled with events and opportunities to demonstrate some of the school community’s core values – supporting others in our community, respect, and making healthy and safe choices. Supporting Local Families in Need. Students carried...
Renna Media
Faith Lutheran Donates 73 Winter Coats to Market Street Mission
For the twenty-second consecutive year, Faith Lutheran Church in New Providence has collected gently used winter coats and donated them to Market Street Mission in Morristown, who helps homeless and impoverished persons. This year, Faith contributed seventy-three coats. The Mission’s annual coat give-away will be held on Saturday, November 5th...
Renna Media
Westfield Historic Preservation Commission Receives 2022 Preservation NJ Leadership Award
The Board of Directors of Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) honored Westfield’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) with its award for outstanding commission on October 12, 2022 at a ceremony at the 1867 Sanctuary in Ewing, NJ. Founded in 1978, PNJ is a statewide, non-profit historic preservation organization that promotes the economic vitality, sustainability, and heritage of New Jersey’s diverse communities through advocacy and education.
Renna Media
City of Summit Seeking Volunteers to serve on Boards and Commissions
The City of Summit is actively seeking volunteers from the community to serve on several of its boards and commissions. Each November, the Mayor and Common Council begin the annual process of reviewing volunteer applications and appointing new members. Terms vary from one to five years of service with an opportunity for re-appointment. The city keeps applications active for two years.
Renna Media
Family Literacy Night at Franklin Elementary School
Franklin Elementary School in Rahway held its first Family Literacy Night of the school year on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. The focus of this night was to celebrate Hispanic Heritage while engaging families in literacy activities. The activities were broken into four separate rotations. Families rotated through stations that consisted of: creating bookmarks, going on a scavenger hunt while shopping at the Scholastic Bookfair, playing Kahoot, and listening to Franklin School’s very own author, Lisa Crespo, read her published book titled; Why Are My Humans Home Today? After families finished rotating through the activities they were treated to a pizza party, where prize baskets were raffled off!
Renna Media
Cranford Knights of Columbus 19th Annual Golf Outing
On Friday, September 16, the Cranford Knights of Columbus Council # 6226 held its 19th Annual Golf Outing at the Galloping Hill Golf Course in Kenilworth, NJ. Over 100 Golfers attended, and the event was a tremendous success. From the proceeds, the Council will be making donations to both the Shining Stars Network and Camp Fatima, two fine organizations that are committed to helping, assisting and caring for our Special Needs citizens for many years. Donations are still being accepted and could be made directly to each organization or to our Council as well.
Renna Media
14th Annual Thanksgiving Day Chatham Turkey Trot
1 Mile Family Fun Run & 5K Race WillBenefit First Responders and Diabetes Research and Education. WHAT: As a kick-off to the Holiday SeasonThe Chatham Turkey Trot(TheChathamTurkeyTrot.org) will host its 14thAnnual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in the Highlands section of Chatham Township, NJ. Curt Ritter, President and Founder of The...
Renna Media
Berkeley Heights Senior Day Trip to Resorts Casino – Nov. 21
The Berkeley Heights Seniors are sponsoring a trip to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City on Monday, November 21. We will leave from the Berkeley Heights Town Hall on Park Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 7:15 p.m. The cost is $35 which includes bus transportation and a $20 voucher for slot play. For further information or reservations, call Ramona at 908-647-3295.
Renna Media
Clark Girl Scout Troop 40457 “Bridges” to Junior Troop
Clark Girl Scout Troop 40457 bridged from a Brownie to a Junior Troop on Monday, September 26, 2022, in their newly installed garden at the Clark Recreation Center. All 12 scouts participated in a ceremony led by leaders Kim Albarella and Cara Sullivan Kropp and then crossed over from Brownie to Junior on the bridge featured in the garden. Following the ceremony, dessert was shared and goals for the new year were outlined including maintaining a Journal for recordation of all Junior Troop Activities.
Renna Media
Clark Scouts Give Back to Community
It was a busy week of service for Boy Scout, Cub Scout, and Brownie troops from Clark, NJ, in early October. Scouts from BSA Troop 145, Cub Scout Pack 145, and Brownie Troop 41921 all participated in the Garwood Township clean up on October 8, where they were asked to pick up trash along a stretch of sidewalk from Garwood Borough Hall to 4th Avenue and back. A number of scouts from each group showed up to the event and did great work beautifying the area.
Renna Media
Thanksgiving Drive-Thru Food Collection at Cranford United Methodist Church
Saturday, November 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Join Cranford United Methodist Church in helping families who need a helping hand. We are holding a drive-thru Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday, November 12 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the church’s parking lot. We seek to help...
Renna Media
Bicycle Helmet Safety Tips from the Summit Police Department
The Summit Police Department is sharing bicycle helmet safety tips and information for riders of all ages. According to the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety, head injury is the most serious injury type and the most common cause of death among bicyclists. The National Injury Prevention Foundation reports that nearly 70% of all fatal bicycle crashes involve head injuries and that bicycle helmets have been estimated to reduce the risk for head injuries by approximately 85%.
NY SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in October. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
