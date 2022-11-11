Read full article on original website
Dr. John Bruce Steigner
Dr. John Bruce Steigner, MD, was born in Pennsylvania to John and Regina Steigner on October 31, 1942 and passed from this life in Houma, LA on November 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held in Houma, LA at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, November 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.
Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux
Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux, 93, a native of Jeanerette, LA and resident of Houma passed at 9:55pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30am Saturday November 19, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church followed by a memorial Mass at St. Anthony at 11:00am. A private burial will take place at a later date at Franklin Cemetery.
Bayou Arts Fest brings the joy of art to downtown Houma
The inaugural Bayou Arts Fest will spread joy through art on Saturday, November 19 in Downtown Houma!. Hosted by the Bayou Region Arts Council, the day of fun includes art vendors, art displays, a Cultural Cook-off, Art After Dark, an interactive concert, two music stages, and so many more unique events. The festival kicks off at 10am and runs until 10pm.
SoLa Center for the Arts presents Peter Pan Jr.
South Louisiana Center for the Arts will present their 2022 Fall production Peter Pan Jr. this December. “The play is based on Disney’s traditional Peter Pan, with an appearance from Tinker Bell,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President. “The performance will feature 30 local children, who are eager to share their talent with the community.”
Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Bank, & Terrebonne Council on Aging to Host Senior Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 16
Tomorrow, November 16, Peoples Health, Second Harvest Food Bank, and the Terrebonne Council on Aging will have a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Houma Municipal Auditorium for seniors. Peoples Health has partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana, the Terrebonne Council on Aging, the Tangipahoa, the...
Former Thibodaux High football players join forces at Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office
From athletes to officers, two former Thibodaux football players have joined forces again as Lafourche Parish deputies. Donald Gaulden joined his former teammate Makel Delatte today as part of LPSO. Deputy Gaulden is beginning his career as a correctional officer and Deputy Delatte serves as a patrol deputy. “We wish...
South Terrebonne, South Lafourche place in Boys Division II 2022 XC State Championship
South Terrebonne Boys have placed 14th and South Lafourche Boys have placed 15th in the Division II Cross Country State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!. Congratulations to these finishers from each school:. SOUTH TERREBONNE:. 23. Adam Gautreaux – 17:27.5. 84. Byron Gauche – 19:57.6. 85. Darby Authement...
LDWF Trip Ticket Staff Available During Upcoming Remote License Sales
Nov. 29 – Dec. 1. The Trip Ticket program requires wholesale/retail seafood dealers and wholesale/retail reptile and amphibian dealers purchasing or accepting transfers of catch from commercial fishermen or reptile/amphibian collectors to submit trip tickets to LDWF. Trip tickets capture information about the catch – what it is, where it was caught, how it was caught, and how much was caught. Fresh product license holders (commercial fishermen licensed to sell their catch directly to consumers) are also required to submit trip tickets.
Here’s how Two Locals are Giving Back with a Free Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 20 at Mechanicville Gym
A free community Thanksgiving dinner will take place this Sunday, November 20, at the Mechanicville Gym thanks to a partnership between 360 Print Pro and Deeb3 Ent. The dinner takes place at 2:00 p.m. at the gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. It’s a no-brainer to Rashad Rainey when it comes to giving back to the community, “Whatever we don’t have in the community, I try to either put it there or help bring the ideas to life.”
Against All Odds; Houma Amputee Ranks Top in the World at Weight Lifting Competition
Your life can change in an instant which happened to Houma native Nick Boudreaux in 2017. Despite the challenges that come with being an amputee, he has ranked top four in the world in competitive lifting and has proven himself to be one of the strongest. Boudreaux is a husband,...
Thibodaux Main Street announced 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners
Thibodaux Main Street announced the winners of the 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off! This year’s event broke previous records and hosted the most teams, the most dishes, and perhaps the largest crowd. The 2022 Big Boy’s Main Street Cook-Off winners:. Jambalaya/Pastalaya:. First place- Craig Webre for...
Second Round of Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund Launched
Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund has launched a second round to provide assistance for businesses still suffering the impacts of Hurricane Ida. Business grants of $5,000 are available as gap funding to solve a specific issue faced by the business. With $75,000 in total funds available, only 15 businesses that meet all criteria will be considered based on needs.
Colonel Esports to Compete at a Red Bull Campus Clutch Last Chance Qualifier
Colonel Esports’ VALORANT team represented Nicholls on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Birmingham, AL, at the semi-finals for the Red Bull Campus Clutch tournament, a global university student esports tournament where players team up and represent their campus with the chance to play on the world stage. The team...
Houma Christian Girls place tenth in Division IV XC State Championship; Bourg wins individual State Champion
The Houma Christian Girls Cross Country team has placed tenth in the Division IV State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!. Congratulations to these individuals for finishing:. Emma Bourg – State Champion! – 17:57.9. 6. Gabriella Delgado – 19:57.5. 41. Anna Bourg – 21:44.7. 86. Eliana...
Vandebilt Catholic Boys XC places third in Division II 2022 XC State Championship
The Vandebilt Catholic Boys Cross Country team has placed third in the Division II State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches!
