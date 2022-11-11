Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
‘Crazy Eyes’ Beat Female Worker with Metal Pipe for No ReasonBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
News 12
STORM WATCH: Frigid temps, rain and possible wintry mix later
New: Sussex and Warren counties are both under the Winter Weather Advisory for a slushy inch of snow and slick road conditions. Next: The cold rain, plus a little wet snow and frozen precipitation, will impact New Jersey later today. North of Route 80 is the best bet for some frozen precipitation.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, chilly temps for Sunday in New Jersey; tracking midweek storm
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Joe Martucci says today will see chilly conditions and light rain with some wintry mix.
N.J. weather: Chilly week ahead with mix of snow and rain possible Tuesday night
A chilly week awaits New Jersey with high temperatures mainly in the 40s and a chance of a mix of rain and snow Tuesday night in the far northern areas of the state, forecasters say. While the northwestern parts of the state are highly unlikely to receive any accumulation Tuesday,...
Renna Media
NJ Organ Donor Donation Reach All Time High
NJ Sharing Network, the federally-designated nonprofit organization responsible for the recovery of donated organs and tissue in the state, announced that 92 organs were transplanted in September 2022 – the most ever in a single month in New Jersey. The 92 organs transplanted included 46 kidneys, 20 livers, 13 hearts, 10 lungs and 3 pancreases. New Jersey’s previous record for organs transplanted in a month was 82 – the new record is a 12% increase.
You’re from New Jersey if you understand the many meanings of these words
Who knew that a simple two-word, 7-letter phrase could mean so many things? New Jersey knows! It can express, concern, friendliness, annoyance, forgiveness, and even love. One of the tell-tale signs that you're from New Jersey, is if you're fluent in these two words that have so many meanings. Yep,...
Apply For Utility Assistance Ahead of Winter Termination Program, Tomorrow
Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15.Morristown Minute. Utility shutoff protections for eligible customers begin November 15; New Jersey receiving increased federal funding for utility assistance.
4 black bear cubs illegally killed in N.J. borough, officials say
Four black bears were killed in Ringwood over the weekend, authorities told NJ Advance Media. On Tuesday, during a meeting to discuss allowing a bear hunt across New Jersey as soon as next month, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Assistant Commissioner David Golden said an investigation into the Ringwood incident is ongoing.
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
NJ 101.5 wins 1st place award for report on hospital’s troubling vaccine rollout
The New Jersey 101.5 Newsroom is the recipient of yet another honor this year. The New Jersey Society of Professional Journalists awarded its 1st Place Broadcast Award for Best COVID Coverage to Erin Vogt and her 2021 report about the vaccine rollout at one hospital, where wealthy donors and ineligible relatives were allowed to cut the line while more-at-risk residents were left to wait.
‘Astounding’ results from NJ’s plastic bag ban, 6 months in
Just six months into a statewide ban on single-use paper and plastic bags, billions of these bags have avoided circulation in New Jersey, advocates say. By the middle of next year, it's estimated that the state's law will have saved more than 8 billion bags, at food stores alone, from entering the cycle, and eventually waterways and landfills.
