On Saturday, the Longhorns hosted the fourth-ranked TCU Horned Frogs in what might have been the biggest game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in over a decade. With a chance to determine their own Big 12 Championship destiny, both teams were set to wrestle in this weekend's top game with the lights of College GameDay shining bright. However, despite the bright spotlight, both teams looked rather unattractive - particularly the Longhorns who failed to score a touchdown on offense, ultimately losing 17-10 to the Horned Frogs.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO