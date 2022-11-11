ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Blog: Cooler air arrives and sticks around for awhile

As a strong cool front moves through our area, we’ll see a shift in our wind direction and a big change in our temperatures. Highs on Saturday climbed into the 70s across much of the region. We hit 77 at the Norfolk airport, which wasn’t a record but it was close. The record was 80°F. It certainly was warm!
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don’t let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) – the Norfolk Harbor 5K, the Grand Illumination Parade and the Norfolk Harbor Half-Marathon and 10K – will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023

NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 injured in Suffolk crash

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department respond to leaking propane tank

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Founders Way around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after a report of a leaking propane tank.  The leaking tank, which was underground and held up to1000 gallons, was actively leaking upon arrival. The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department declared a hot zone, ensured […]
SMITHFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

Al Roker on Teens With a Purpose

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC Today Show weatherman Al Roker joined us on HRS to discuss Teens With a Purpose and its upcoming Deep Like a River Gala which is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Chrysler Museum of Art. Find out more at twp-themovement.org.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Rising RSV and flu cases keeping Hampton Roads hospitals busy

NORFOLK, Va. — New data from the Virginia Department of Health shows flu-like illness activity is "very high" right now. That has snowballed from the beginning of October when health experts reported minimal activity. Katie Halterman told 13News Now her 2-year-old son Brandon came down with RSV in mid-October....
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
YORK COUNTY, VA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton area happenings, week of Nov. 14, 2022

A “BOB” Concert — Bells, Organ and Brass — is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Road, Hampton. The event is part of the newly established Saints Martha & Mary Parish Concert Series, which will foster a deeper appreciation of sacred music through high-quality concerts that are accessible and free to all attendees. Free-will offerings are accepted.
HAMPTON, VA

