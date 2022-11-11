Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Blog: Cooler air arrives and sticks around for awhile
As a strong cool front moves through our area, we’ll see a shift in our wind direction and a big change in our temperatures. Highs on Saturday climbed into the 70s across much of the region. We hit 77 at the Norfolk airport, which wasn’t a record but it was close. The record was 80°F. It certainly was warm!
WAVY News 10
Grand Illumination highlights busy weekend in Norfolk. Here’s what you need to know
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holiday magic is returning to downtown Norfolk this weekend, but don’t let traffic or street closures cause you to lose it. A trio of events Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19-20) – the Norfolk Harbor 5K, the Grand Illumination Parade and the Norfolk Harbor Half-Marathon and 10K – will mean street closures and having to find parking, and the city and Hampton Roads Transit have outlined their plans.
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
Carnival to double cruise operations out of Norfolk in 2023
NORFOLK, Va. — In an announcement at the Half Moone Cruise and Celebration Center at Nauticus Monday morning, officials laid out Carnival Cruise Line's plans for Norfolk sailings in 2023 and beyond. The company will double cruise operations out of Norfolk next year, extending sailings to a consecutive six-month...
Crash in Portsmouth leaves one dead Sunday night
Portsmouth Police said a crash left one person dead Sunday night. On Twitter, the police department said it happened just after 7:35 p.m. in the 2200 block of High Street.
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
WAVY News 10
2 injured in Suffolk crash
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two people suffered serious injuries and were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard at Suburban Drive Saturday evening. Crews responded to the scene, and both vehicles involved sustained major damage, Suffolk Fire & Rescue said. It was just one of...
WAVY News 10
Rivers Casino Portsmouth launches community engagement program with $20K Foodbank donation
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Rivers Casino Portsmouth has announced plans to launch its longstanding community engagement program, “Rivers Gives” in Hampton Roads. The program, according to a news release, “aims to support and enhance the quality of life for all residents in the local community.”. It...
Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department respond to leaking propane tank
SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 18000 block of Founders Way around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, after a report of a leaking propane tank. The leaking tank, which was underground and held up to1000 gallons, was actively leaking upon arrival. The Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department declared a hot zone, ensured […]
WAVY News 10
Al Roker on Teens With a Purpose
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – NBC Today Show weatherman Al Roker joined us on HRS to discuss Teens With a Purpose and its upcoming Deep Like a River Gala which is Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Chrysler Museum of Art. Find out more at twp-themovement.org.
USCGC Northland seizes millions of dollars worth of cocaine, returns home
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — United States Coast Guard Cutter Northland and her crew returned to their homeport in Portsmouth Monday, the Coast Guard said Monday. Comander Andrew B. Dennelly and crew members were set to return at 10 a.m. While deployed, Northland primarily patrolled the Windward Passage between Cuba and...
Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. The festivities will begin at the corner of...
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
Rising RSV and flu cases keeping Hampton Roads hospitals busy
NORFOLK, Va. — New data from the Virginia Department of Health shows flu-like illness activity is "very high" right now. That has snowballed from the beginning of October when health experts reported minimal activity. Katie Halterman told 13News Now her 2-year-old son Brandon came down with RSV in mid-October....
WAVY News 10
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County
Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton area happenings, week of Nov. 14, 2022
A “BOB” Concert — Bells, Organ and Brass — is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Nov. 20 at St. Catherine of Sweden Church, 2554 Wildwood Road, Hampton. The event is part of the newly established Saints Martha & Mary Parish Concert Series, which will foster a deeper appreciation of sacred music through high-quality concerts that are accessible and free to all attendees. Free-will offerings are accepted.
Newport News family works to start over after devastating mobile home fire
Andrea Arana and her boyfriend, Juan, were sleeping when they woke up to the smell of smoke. They say when they came out of the bedroom, their kitchen was in flames and now everything they own is destroyed.
Langley engineers "waiting very anxiously" as NASA tries another Artemis launch
The countdown clock starts again! Early Wednesday morning, NASA will once again try to launch its Artemis I rocket, and local engineers are watching closely.
Old Dominion knocked out of bowl eligibility, could QB change be coming?
NORFOLK (WAVY) – Following Old Dominion’s 37-3 loss to James Madison on Saturday, the Monarchs will not be eligible for a bowl game this season. ODU (3-7, 2-4) dropped its fourth consecutive game. The Monarchs last win was a 49-21 victory over Coastal Carolina (9-1, 6-1), which cracked the AP top 25 on Sunday. The […]
