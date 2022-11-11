Read full article on original website
Photos Of Next-Generation Cadillac CT6 Leak In China
Photos of the next-, second-generation Cadillac CT6 have just leaked inside its assembly plant in China. The new photos come only a couple of months after GM Authority first captured a prototype of the vehicle with production lighting undergoing testing in the Detroit metro area. Posted anonymously on Chinese social...
2023 Cadillac Escalade Gets Expanded Super Cruise Driving Coverage
GM recently announced the expansion of Super Cruise assisted driving coverage, and select Cadillac Escalade and Cadillac Escalade ESV units are among the first to receive this updated feature. As a part of GM’s promise to enhance its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Super Cruise (RPO code UKL) accessibility has...
GM Seems To Host Clinic Comparing Cadillac CT5 To Tesla Model 3: Photos
It appears as though General Motors recently conducted a clinic to compare the Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan against the all-electric Tesla Model 3. As captured in a series of images by our eagle-eyed spy photographers, a Cadillac CT5 Premium Luxury 550T AWD was seen around the front parking lot of the GM Proving Ground in Milford, Michigan, where it was parked next to a Tesla Model 3. The two sedans were seen behind a series of orange cones, one of which had a large sign reading “Reserved For Research Participants.”
Cadillac Average Transaction Price Drops 13.9 Percent In October 2022
Cadillac customers paid significantly less for a new vehicle last month as the Cadillac average transaction price (ATP) figure dropped nearly 14 percent year-over-year. According to a recent report from Kelley Blue Book and Cox Automotive, the Cadillac new-vehicle ATP figure was recorded at $69,809 in October of 2022, a 13.9-percent year-over-year decline from an ATP figure of $81,052 recorded for October of 2021. Cadillac ATP was also down slightly month-over-month, falling 1.3 percent from a figure of $70,718 recorded in September of 2022.
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Expanded Super Cruise Hands-Free Coverage
GM just recently announced the expansion of its Super Cruise hands-free driving coverage, and select GMC Yukon units are among the first to receive this enhanced feature. As a part of GM’s promise to improve its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Super Cruise (RPO Code UKL) accessibility has been now been doubled to cover more than 400,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada.
Dodge Shows Fratzonic Chambered EV Exhaust At SEMA 2022: Video
As the automotive industry turns towards EVs as the future of personal transportation, many enthusiasts lament the lack of an exhaust note. With GM’s plan to launch 30 EVs by 2025, this mode of (… brace for impact…) silent transportation could arrive sooner rather than later. Currently, GM’s cross-town rival, Dodge, is working to provide a solution to this conundrum that aims to bring an ICE-engine feel to an electric vehicle. Called Fratzonic chambered exhaust, Dodge demonstrated the system at the 2022 SEMA Show this year.
Tasco Turquoise 1960 Chevy Corvette KC Auction Bound
The 1958 Chevy Corvette received the second major facelift of the first-generation Corvettes. There were now two horizontally-arranged headlights per side, and the number of heavy chrome “teeth” in the grille numbered nine rather than the previous year’s thirteen. The side coves now had diagonal dummy vents in them with three chrome horizontal spears arcing from them. Cross-flag emblems were mounted in the center of the coves just aft of the front wheel opening. Twin chrome trunk irons ran down the trunk, but would only be there for 1958. Another exterior styling detail that would last just a year was the simulated hood louvers “washboard” on the hood that was initially intended to be functional, but never came to fruition.
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets New 22-Inch Black Wheels With Selective Machining
The 2023 Chevy Silverado introduces a few updates over the fully-refreshed 2022 Silverado. One of these changes is a new wheel option, which is now available to order on select trims. This new wheel option for the 2023 Silverado 1500 consists of 22-inch Black wheels with selective machining (RPO Code...
Hummer EV And Corvette C8 Begin Test Drives In China
General Motors’ new American vehicle import platform The Durant Guild in China has just started test drives of the GMC Hummer EV and Corvette C8 in the Asian country. The Durant Guild hosted its first-ever test drive event called The Durant Drive in China’s Zhejiang province, where journalists and potential customers get their first look at the GMC Hummer EV pickup and Corvette C8 ahead of the rollout of its business strategy in that country. GM’s new business unit in the Chinese market is fine-tuning its entire strategy to launch the first vehicles starting next year.
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
GM EV Business To Be Profitable In 2025, Mary Barra Will Tell Investors
One of the biggest obstacles to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is profitability. Many (most) automakers, including GM, are currently operating and selling electric-powered vehicles at a loss. However this is expected to change in the near future. GM CEO Mary Barra is scheduled to speak at GM’s...
2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup Edition 1 Soon Available In Canada
The Canadian market will soon be getting the 2023 GMC Hummer EV Pickup in the highly revered Edition 1 trim level, GM Authority has just learned. The 2022 model-year Hummer EV Pickup isn’t sold in Canada, and following the model’s introduction, GM Canada said the Edition 1 was under consideration in the country, as it initially made the supertruck available in EV2, EV2X and EV3X trim levels. However, the eventual 2023 model-year EV3X variant would be equipped as standard with the Edition 1’s 1,000-horsepower Ultium Drive three-motor powertrain.
Casa Loewe has opened its doors in Los Angeles at long last, with a 3,700-square-foot store on Rodeo Drive that’s filled with sun, ceramics and a bust of Justin Bieber. The painted wood rendering of the pop star’s pretty head by American artist Paul Pfeiffer was the subject of much tinkering Tuesday morning, when Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson was inspecting the artworks he’d curated for the store, and suggested Bieber’s tattooed arms sitting on a glass case in another room might be situated closer to his head.More from WWDInside the New L.A. Loewe StoreThe Veuve Clicquot Solaire Culture ExhibitionInside Elle's...
Investment Announcement Coming To GM Bedford Plant This Friday
General Motors is set to make an investment announcement regarding the GM Bedford plant in Bedford, Indiana, GM Authority has learned. According to sources familiar with the matter, GM will make the investment announcement this Friday, November 18th. Unfortunately, specific details on what the announcement will entail have yet to be revealed. That said, the announcement may be related to the the approval of a ten-year tax abatement by the Bedford Redevelopment Commission, per GM Authority coverage this past July.
Chevy Bolt EUV Discount Offers $6,300 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Chevy Bolt EUV discount offers $6,300 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV all-electric subcompact crossover, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EUV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available for up to...
2023 GMC Yukon Super Cruise Available To Order Again
Back in June, GM Authority reported that the 2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL could not be ordered with GM’s semi autonomous driving technology, Super Cruise, due to a constraint. Now, this no longer seems to be the case. GM Authority has just learned that Super Cruise (RPO Code...
1984 Chevy Corvette Coupe Bound For Kansas City Mecum Sale
Introduced in March of 1983, the 1984 Chevy Corvette was the first year of the new fourth generation. The Corvette received a clean-sheet redesign with a lower center of gravity, better ground clearance, lower overall height, and better front-to-rear weight distribution. The windshield was radically raked at 64 degrees, and the rear hatch glass was the largest compound glass ever installed in an American car.
GM Files To Patent Control System For Active Aerodynamic Devices
GM has filed a patent application for a system of active aerodynamic devices designed to maximize vehicle energy efficiency. The GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 11,485,429 B2 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on November 1st, 2022. The patent was originally filed on February 3rd, 2020, and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors, including Chih-Hung Yen, Taeyoung Han, Alok Warey, Kuo-Huey Chen, Bahram Khalighi, and Shailendra Kaushik.
GMC Ranks Well In J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index
GMC ranked among the top-five brands in the recent J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study, placing ahead of Jeep and just behind Chevy in the Mass Market segment. For those readers who may be unaware, the J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study ranks automotive brands on buyer satisfaction through an extensive customer survey process. Now in its 37th year, the latest 2022 study was based on survey responses from 36,879 customers who purchased or leased a new vehicle between March and May of 2022. The latest study was fielded between July and September of 2022.
