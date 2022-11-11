Read full article on original website
Related
How do Pa.’s roads, bridges, water systems rate? Mediocre, according to 2022 report card.
If Pennsylvania’s infrastructure was a student, it would be passing, but in some categories just barely, according to a report card issued Tuesday by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). The Pennsylvania Council of the ASCE issues a report every four years looking at 15 infrastructure categories around...
Benefits of Bethlehem’s effort to curb homelessness go beyond city borders | Opinion
The City of Bethlehem has found a solution to help curb homelessness in our region. The solution makes sense, puts dollars toward solving a problem, and isn’t even earth shattering. I am so glad this time has finally come. But this begs the question, why are people homeless in...
St. Luke’s will provide sports medicine for all Pa. high school championship events
St. Luke’s success with sports medicine in the Lehigh Valley has translated into a statewide deal, according to a news release. St. Luke’s University Health Network was named the official sports medicine provider for all Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association championship events, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
Lehigh Career & Technical Institute shut again by threats (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Lehigh Career & Technical Institute has closed for the day after “multiple threats” were received about 9:30 a.m., the North Whitehall Township school reports on its website. The school was evacuated after the threats came in, the post said. “Students and staff are safe,” the school said....
Lehigh Valley weather: (Barely) measurable snow could fall in A-B-E area, forecasts show
So, how much is it going to snow Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey?. The National Weather Service, in its forecast for the lower elevations along Interstate 78, shows less than a half an inch during daylight, and less than a half an inch after dark.
Nonprofits that help Lehigh Valley’s most vulnerable are struggling. We must step up. | Opinion
With each passing day, inflation impacts the well being of Lehigh County residents, disproportionately affecting lower-income families. Essentials like food and housing are less accessible due to price increases, lack of staffing, and supply chain bottlenecks. To paint the picture with numbers, consider that those eligible for both Medicare and...
Newest Lehigh Valley ALDI location opening Thursday in South Whitehall Township
The Lehigh Valley is opening another ALDI grocery store this week, this time in South Whitehall Township. The new ALDI location, located at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in the Dorneyville Shopping Center, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. prior to its opening.
We’re leaving N.J. because of taxes. Are we better off in Vermont?
Q. I’m counting the days for retirement in four or five years. We live in New Jersey and will definitely move out because of taxes on retirement income. I would love to retire in Vermont but apparently they are not too friendly towards retirees. If we’re married filing jointly and making less than $70,000 or $80,000, how much are we talking about?
Hunters find human skeletal remains near Appalachian Trail in Slate Belt, DA says
Investigators are working to identify human skeletal remains found Monday night off the Appalachian Trail in Moore Township. Hunters found the remains of the body in a remote area and reported it to law enforcement, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck confirmed for lehighvalleylive.com. So far there is no indication criminal activity, but few other details to go on.
Bird flu outbreak hits Jaindl. But your Thanksgiving turkey is still safe to eat, experts say.
The culling of thousands of birds at a Jaindl turkey farm due to avian influenza shouldn’t affect the company’s Thanksgiving turkey supply — or families’ holiday menus. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported local outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, this month affecting more...
Doug Mastriano concedes Pa. governor’s race in statement
State Sen. Doug Mastriano has formally conceded his defeat to Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the Pennsylvania governor’s race. “Difficult to accept as the results are, there is no right course but to concede, which I do, and I look to the challenges ahead,” Mastriano wrote in a statement released Sunday evening. “Josh Shapiro will be our next Governor, and I ask everyone to give him the opportunity to lead and pray that he leads well.”
Return of N.J. bear hunt gets closer to reality despite angry pleas from advocates
NJ Fish and Game Council gather to discuss reinstating bear hunting in New Jersey — UPDATE:Bear hunt to return in N.J. in early December after major reversal by Murphy. For the first time in four years, a bear hunt across New Jersey state land seems imminent. If you purchase...
Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member
Kim Ward, the GOP’s majority leader of Pennsylvania’s state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber’s highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president pro tempore while the Senate is out of session in December. She is on...
Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here
The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
GOP’s Mastriano was seen by many as a bizarre and unlikable Pa. gubernatorial candidate | Opinion
It was shortly after viewing the clip of the wife of Doug Mastriano – Pennsylvania’s ill-fated Republican nominee for governor – jumping in front of a press conference microphone to tell reporters that they “probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do” that I thought to myself: Are these people intent on offending the entire electorate before losing?
Pennsylvania House tees up vote to remove Philly DA Larry Krasner
Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday moved closer to impeaching Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, with GOP leaders saying a floor vote to send it to the Senate was expected Wednesday. The Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two impeachment articles against Krasner, whom...
Katie Hobbs beats Kari Lake in Arizona gubernatorial race, flipping state for Dems
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Katie Hobbs was elected Arizona governor on Monday, defeating an ally of Donald Trump who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged and refused to say she would accept the results of her race this year. Hobbs, who is Arizona’s secretary of state, rose to...
Remains identified as those of World War II soldier from Pennsylvania killed in France
Authorities identified the remains of a World War II soldier from Pennsylvania who was killed during an ambush in France in 1945, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said. Scientists used DNA, dental and anthropological analysis to determine unidentified remains buried in Belgium were Army Pfc. Francis Martin, 25, of Scranton, the agency said Monday.
BetMGM provides $200 free bet credit to new users in Maryland
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. BetMGM is providing up to $200 in free bets to users who register in Maryland, simply by clicking ➡️ here ⬅️. Given the Baltimore...
BetMGM: $200 in free bets for signing up in Ohio
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With BetMGM, new customers in Ohio looking for the best way to bet in 2023 can earn $200 in free bets via pre-registration by...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
78K+
Followers
29K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0