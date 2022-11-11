Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC Subway rider robbed and slashed in broad daylight.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
Renna Media
Westfield Historic Preservation Commission Receives 2022 Preservation NJ Leadership Award
The Board of Directors of Preservation New Jersey (PNJ) honored Westfield’s Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) with its award for outstanding commission on October 12, 2022 at a ceremony at the 1867 Sanctuary in Ewing, NJ. Founded in 1978, PNJ is a statewide, non-profit historic preservation organization that promotes the economic vitality, sustainability, and heritage of New Jersey’s diverse communities through advocacy and education.
roi-nj.com
New, 40-unit MC Residences in Montclair officially breaks ground
The MC Residences, a new 40-unit, four floor residential building in the heart of Montclair, officially broke ground last month. The new development is a partnership between The Hampshire Companies and The Pinnacle Companies. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners have been tapped to lead the design, while Deugen Development has been appointed General Contractor.
Renna Media
A Colonial Thanksgiving at the Miller-Cory House
A special day of thanks has been part of the American tradition since 1621. The Miller-Cory House Museum cooks will demonstrate the preparation of an early American Thanksgiving feast over the museum’s open-hearth fire, using colonial recipes and seasonal ingredients. (Please note that this is a demonstration only; dinner is not being served.)
Renna Media
‘Four Centuries in a Weekend’ at the Nitschke House
More than 125 people visited the c. 1880 Oswald J. Nitschke House “living history” museum and cultural arts center on Oct. 15-16 during Union County’s annual heritage tour, “Four Centuries in a Weekend.” They saw the site’s multicultural teaching gardens and learned how to make dolls from corn husks, toured the kitchen and sampled bread made from rosemary grown in the garden, marked their family country/countries of origin on a world map and viewed the newly unveiled exhibit, “New Orange/Kenilworth — A Melting Pot of Many Cultures,” and enjoyed the music of singer/guitarist Alessandra Small (shown here) and jazz/rhythm and blues vocalist/pianist Lou Watson, both of Music For All Seasons. The music was sponsored by the Kenilworth Education Association PRIDE Committee, and refreshments were funded by the Kenilworth Municipal Alliance Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse/GCADA.
Renna Media
City of Summit Seeking Volunteers to serve on Boards and Commissions
The City of Summit is actively seeking volunteers from the community to serve on several of its boards and commissions. Each November, the Mayor and Common Council begin the annual process of reviewing volunteer applications and appointing new members. Terms vary from one to five years of service with an opportunity for re-appointment. The city keeps applications active for two years.
Renna Media
Faith Lutheran Donates 73 Winter Coats to Market Street Mission
For the twenty-second consecutive year, Faith Lutheran Church in New Providence has collected gently used winter coats and donated them to Market Street Mission in Morristown, who helps homeless and impoverished persons. This year, Faith contributed seventy-three coats. The Mission’s annual coat give-away will be held on Saturday, November 5th...
Renna Media
Grave Marker Dedication Ceremony Held at Vermeule Cemetery
Submitted by Denise Wolf, Green Brook Historical Society. A dedication ceremony for the grave marker of Dr. John Vermeule was held recently. The Cultural, Heritage and Historic Preservation Committee and Green Brook Historical Society were very happy to see this day come. Green Brook Township acquired the historic Dr. John Vermeule House and property on nearby Rock Avenue in 2008. Along with the Township, our historic groups help to maintain and preserve this important historic site, which dates back to 1799. Renovations and the pandemic have held us back in making it a proper house museum yet, but we are well on our way.
NJ man goes missing after hike in Bergen County park
MAHWAH — A search continued Tuesday for a man who did not return home from hiking trip on Sunday. Héctor Zamorano, 41, went hiking in the Ramapo Valley reservation Sunday morning and did not return home, according to a missing poster. Mayor Jim Wysocki told the Daily Voice that search teams used an ATV, drone and K9 units on Monday in their search of the 4,000-acre county park.
Renna Media
Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service at Calvary Tabernacle Church
The community is invited to the Annual Interfaith Thanksgiving Service on Monday, November 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Calvary Tabernacle Church, 69 Myrtle Street, Cranford, sponsored by the Cranford Clergy Council and the Cranford Interfaith Council. New this year is a “Caring and Sharing Fair” inviting local churches and non-profits to share their charitable activities and mission work, services to the community at large, and social justice projects. The Fair will take place from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. preceding the service and following the service until 9:00 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Village Hall holds grand opening as South Orange’s newest restaurant
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Walking into South Orange’s Village Hall — now a swanky new restaurant — at its grand opening Nov. 2 was like walking into your childhood home after many years away. While the atmosphere had changed, the bones of the building were still there. The room where the South Orange Board of Trustees used to meet retains its wooden banister, high ceiling and dark wood molding.
Renna Media
Berkeley Heights Senior Day Trip to Resorts Casino – Nov. 21
The Berkeley Heights Seniors are sponsoring a trip to Resorts Casino in Atlantic City on Monday, November 21. We will leave from the Berkeley Heights Town Hall on Park Avenue at 8:30 a.m. and return at approximately 7:15 p.m. The cost is $35 which includes bus transportation and a $20 voucher for slot play. For further information or reservations, call Ramona at 908-647-3295.
Elaborate monuments in middle of N.J. cemetery give a glimpse into Victorian era
Beyond the gates of the Fairmount Cemetery in Newark, tree-lined roads meander through perfectly manicured lawns and past hundreds of modest headstones and grave markers. At the center of the 150-acre cemetery is a breathtaking grouping of stone monuments that serve as a relic of a time when the Brick City’s industrious and wealthy leaders memorialized their loved ones in ornate stone creations. These monuments — all erected about 100 years ago — transformed a section of the cemetery into an extravagant sculpture garden.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City apt. assoc: ‘Sheer disregard of proper planning’ by the city hurt property owners
The Jersey City Apartment Owners Association is taking aim at the administration over last month’s budget approval, exclaiming that “the sheer disregard of proper planning” by the municipality hurt property owners. “The tax bills, which property owners will receive in the coming days, will affect not only...
Renna Media
14th Annual Thanksgiving Day Chatham Turkey Trot
1 Mile Family Fun Run & 5K Race WillBenefit First Responders and Diabetes Research and Education. WHAT: As a kick-off to the Holiday SeasonThe Chatham Turkey Trot(TheChathamTurkeyTrot.org) will host its 14thAnnual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in the Highlands section of Chatham Township, NJ. Curt Ritter, President and Founder of The...
Renna Media
Clark Girl Scout Troop 40457 “Bridges” to Junior Troop
Clark Girl Scout Troop 40457 bridged from a Brownie to a Junior Troop on Monday, September 26, 2022, in their newly installed garden at the Clark Recreation Center. All 12 scouts participated in a ceremony led by leaders Kim Albarella and Cara Sullivan Kropp and then crossed over from Brownie to Junior on the bridge featured in the garden. Following the ceremony, dessert was shared and goals for the new year were outlined including maintaining a Journal for recordation of all Junior Troop Activities.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named State’s Best Dessert Menu
No one is ever going to doubt our love for food here in New Jersey, and no one is going to question our jumbo-sized sweet tooth either. So, which restaurant has the absolute best dessert menu in the whole state?. After we consume an amazing New Jersey restaurant meal, you...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct.3-9, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 3-9, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
hobokengirl.com
Orale Owners to Open New Restaurant Called ‘Madre’ in Jersey City
We are spoiled for choices when it comes to great Mexican food in the Hudson County area, and the number of local options is just about to grow. The co-owners of one local favorite, Orale Mexican Kitchen — which has locations in both Hoboken and Jersey City — are embarking on a brand new project. The team will be opening up a new restaurant called Madre at 333 Newark Avenue in Jersey City, right near White Eagle Hall. This new spot will also be right near the soon-to-open Madame, otherwise known as the former Madame Claude Bis. While we don’t have a ton of details just yet, we know that the storefront has a liquor license which suggests the presence of a bar — and we’re also safe to assume the restaurant will likely serve Mexican-inspired eats. We’ve covered what you need to know about this latest restaurant set to hit the Jersey City scene sometime soon. Read on to learn more about Madre, opening soon in Jersey City.
Renna Media
FanWOOF Day leaves everyone begging for more
The weather cooperated fully for the first annual FanWOOF Day at Fanwood’s north side train station. A fantastic turnout of dogs and their humans celebrated our dog-friendly town. Photo ops with the Paw Patrol, dog license sign-ups, Nerf giveaways and local pet-friendly vendors including premier sponsor K9 Resorts offered...
theobserver.com
Is Gov. Murphy (via NJ Transit) considering messing with yet Kearny again? Hint: Yes, he is
Could another state agency be in cahoots with Gov. Philip D. Murphy to mess with the Town of Kearny, its people, its leaders and its neighbors? It sure seems that way — and because of it all, Mayor Alberto G. Santos and numerous members of the Town Council joined public health experts, concerned residents and environmentalists at a forum Monday, Nov. 14, at the Kearny Public Library to raise awareness about the dangers of building a new methane gas-burning power plant in South Kearny.
