Veteran CB Signs with the Vikings for Second Stint of 2022
With recent injuries to both Cameron Dantzler and Akayleb Evans over the past week, the Minnesota Vikings find themselves in need of cornerback depth. Because of that, a veteran CB signs with the Vikings for his second stint of the 2022 season. This cornerback is, of course, Parry Nickerson. Nickerson...
What in the World Just Happened? Battered Vikings Beat the Bills
At some point, the comebacks have to be taken seriously. Without Cam Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson, and after losing both Christian Darrisaw and Akayleb Evans, the Minnesota Vikings somehow completed a 17-point comeback on the road to beat the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, 33-30. Things got off to a...
Vikings Sign Another TE
The tight end shuffle continues for the Minnesota Vikings into Week 11. Less than 24 hours after their outrageous victory in Buffalo against the Bils, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was back at work. On Monday afternoon, the Vikings sign another TE. That tight end is former Jacksonville Jaguar, James O’Shaughnessy. The...
Keys to a Vikings Win in Buffalo
Everyone has had this weekend circled on the Minnesota Vikings schedule since it came out. It’s the Bills vs. the Vikings in a battle between two of the better teams in the league this year. The Bills have one of the most talented rosters in the entire league, and...
Week 11 NFL Playoff Picture: Vikings Draw Tough Matchup
Folks, as much as the NFL season feels like it began just a few weeks ago, we are officially over halfway through the 2022 regular season. Because of that, it seems appropriate to begin paying attention to the playoff picture as we get ever closer to January. With that, here’s...
Somehow, the Vikings Open as Underdogs in Week 11
The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a win in what was arguably the most exciting game of the entire NFL season. Now, they get to head home for three consecutive games, and the first of these games comes against the Dallas Cowboys. These very Cowboys just blew a 14-point lead to the Green Bay Packers and lost 31-28 this week. Even still, the Vikings open as underdogs in Week 11 for this game.
A Gutsy Minnesota Vikings QB and 7 More Thoughts Following Week 10’s Win
The Minneapolis Miracle still takes top spot in my lifetime, but that win over the Bills was sensational. The Minnesota Vikings put together a remarkable comeback, and much of the credit goes to their oft-criticized QB. Kirk Cousins overcame some poor play and bad interceptions to lead his side back from being down three-scores in the third quarter.
Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Seeing Purple at the Top
In an NFL season that has been filled with comebacks and close games, Week 10 takes the cake. Nearly every game came down to the wire, and nine of the 15 games were decided by eight or fewer points. Additionally, the final undefeated team went down on primetime. Here’s the Week 11 NFL power rankings, including a look at the new team at the top. Cheers to hoping Week 11 can be as entertaining as Week 10.
Cardiac Vikes—This is Who They Are—Get Used to It
In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings’ thrilling comeback upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, many of us in Purple Nation may be scratching our heads in wonderment. Looking as though we’re recovering from a week-long bender, our exhilaration from Sunday’s revelry most certainly is mixed with some perplexing bemusement on Monday morning.
Questions Answered: Super Bowl Hype, Vikings as Home Dogs, Andrew Booth
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 14th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
The NFC North Round-Up: Wild Games Throughout the Division
It was a wild week throughout the NFC North as every game involving these four teams were decided by three or fewer points. In this week’s NFC North Round-Up, we take a quick look at all the action around the division from Week 10. Run, Justin, Run. Justin Fields...
Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings
With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
With Bills Looming, a Vikings Love Letter
It’s not you, it’s me. I have trust issues. I see you working so hard, winning seven of eight games this year, and I’m so proud of you. I want to believe you’ll beat the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, that you’ll storm through the playoffs, that you’ll get back to the Super Bowl, that you’ll finally deliver the Lombardi Trophy to us all here in Minneapolis.
Questions Answered: Philly’s Jittery Loss, Vikings National Attention, What to Do about the Kicker?
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 15th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
This Four-Week Stretch Will Define the Vikings Season
Thursday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers marked the official beginning of the second half of the 2022 NFL regular season. While the Vikings have not quite reached the halfway point of their 17-game schedule, the four-week stretch between now and the beginning of December will define the Vikings season in 2022.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Bills in Week 10
This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
