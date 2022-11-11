ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Vikings Sign Another TE

The tight end shuffle continues for the Minnesota Vikings into Week 11. Less than 24 hours after their outrageous victory in Buffalo against the Bils, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was back at work. On Monday afternoon, the Vikings sign another TE. That tight end is former Jacksonville Jaguar, James O’Shaughnessy. The...
Keys to a Vikings Win in Buffalo

Everyone has had this weekend circled on the Minnesota Vikings schedule since it came out. It’s the Bills vs. the Vikings in a battle between two of the better teams in the league this year. The Bills have one of the most talented rosters in the entire league, and...
Somehow, the Vikings Open as Underdogs in Week 11

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a win in what was arguably the most exciting game of the entire NFL season. Now, they get to head home for three consecutive games, and the first of these games comes against the Dallas Cowboys. These very Cowboys just blew a 14-point lead to the Green Bay Packers and lost 31-28 this week. Even still, the Vikings open as underdogs in Week 11 for this game.
Week 11 NFL Power Rankings: Seeing Purple at the Top

In an NFL season that has been filled with comebacks and close games, Week 10 takes the cake. Nearly every game came down to the wire, and nine of the 15 games were decided by eight or fewer points. Additionally, the final undefeated team went down on primetime. Here’s the Week 11 NFL power rankings, including a look at the new team at the top. Cheers to hoping Week 11 can be as entertaining as Week 10.
Cardiac Vikes—This is Who They Are—Get Used to It

In the aftermath of the Minnesota Vikings’ thrilling comeback upset of the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, many of us in Purple Nation may be scratching our heads in wonderment. Looking as though we’re recovering from a week-long bender, our exhilaration from Sunday’s revelry most certainly is mixed with some perplexing bemusement on Monday morning.
Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings

With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
With Bills Looming, a Vikings Love Letter

It’s not you, it’s me. I have trust issues. I see you working so hard, winning seven of eight games this year, and I’m so proud of you. I want to believe you’ll beat the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, that you’ll storm through the playoffs, that you’ll get back to the Super Bowl, that you’ll finally deliver the Lombardi Trophy to us all here in Minneapolis.
Questions Answered: Philly’s Jittery Loss, Vikings National Attention, What to Do about the Kicker?

The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 15th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
This Four-Week Stretch Will Define the Vikings Season

Thursday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers marked the official beginning of the second half of the 2022 NFL regular season. While the Vikings have not quite reached the halfway point of their 17-game schedule, the four-week stretch between now and the beginning of December will define the Vikings season in 2022.
Reaction to Vikings Win over Bills in Week 10

This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com.
