PHOTOS: Police investigating after car crashes, flips into ditch
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a crash where a car has overturned in a ditch.
Officers are at the scene of the crash at Watermill Parkway at Old Hundred Road. According to a tweet from police, no injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 .
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
