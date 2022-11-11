ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

PHOTOS: Police investigating after car crashes, flips into ditch

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a crash where a car has overturned in a ditch.

Officers are at the scene of the crash at Watermill Parkway at Old Hundred Road. According to a tweet from police, no injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MAmoI_0j7gegLa00
Credit: Chesterfield Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ysfih_0j7gegLa00
Credit: Chesterfield Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6DSc_0j7gegLa00
Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jAOYU_0j7gegLa00
Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhAyP_0j7gegLa00
Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lbCL1_0j7gegLa00
Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Comments / 3

 

