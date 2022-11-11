PHOTOS: Police investigating after car crashes, flips into ditch

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is currently investigating a crash where a car has overturned in a ditch.

Officers are at the scene of the crash at Watermill Parkway at Old Hundred Road. According to a tweet from police, no injuries have been reported in connection to the incident.

Credit: Chesterfield Police Department Credit: Chesterfield Police Department

Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 .

Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News Credit: Paul Nevadomski/8News

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.