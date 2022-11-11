Read full article on original website
Should Penguins, Senators Explore a Trade?
The Pittsburgh Penguins still have nine NHL defensemen and enough money to keep only seven at the NHL level. Ty Smith and Mark Friedman are with the WBS Penguins, while P.O Joseph plies his craft in the big league after three years in the AHL. Following a summer of NHL trade speculation and at least one rejected deal, the Penguins trade chatter has died down despite a seven-game winless streak and no change in the surplus stock.
Molinari: Enforce the Rules … and Improve Them, Too
Just a few days ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins might have been heartily in favor of a major rule change that absolutely no one has proposed. You know, the rule that says the team that wins a game is the one that gets the most points in the standings. Given that...
Dan’s Daily: Matt Murray Hopes to Face Penguins, NHL Trade Rumor Updates
MONTREAL — And just like that, the good feelings surrounding the Pittsburgh Penguins went poof as the team couldn’t hold a pair of third period leads and neither last 60 seconds in a 5-4 OT loss to the Montreal Canadiens. One former Penguins player won’t score a goal against them, but goalie Matt Murray is hoping to return from injury on Tuesday when the Maple Leafs visit the Penguins. Murray hasn’t played in Pittsburgh since being traded in the summer of 2020. The Ottawa Senators are looking to the NHL trade market for a defenseman. The Calgary Flames are shopping for a scoring forward. And Claude Giroux returned home for a day.
Penguins Return Mark Friedman to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have assigned defenseman Mark Friedman to their farm team in Wilkes-Barre. He had been recalled after defensemen P.O Joseph and Jan Rutta were injured during their 4-1 victory in Washington last Wednesday, but did not get into either of the two games that followed. Rutta dressed for...
Penguins Lose, 5-2; ‘Plain and Simple, It’s Not Good Enough Right Now’
The Pittsburgh Penguins have the talent to overcome a lot of things. Except, perhaps, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Their 5-2 loss to Toronto Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena was a microcosm of their past 10 or so games: A few offensive outbursts and a lot of listless play. They’ve made...
McGinn’s Formula for Success: Score, Win, Repeat
CRANBERRY — Brock McGinn scored the game-winning goals in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ victories in Washington and Toronto last week. It was the first time he has recorded game-winners in consecutive games since he entered the NHL during the 2015-16 season. And maybe even the first time since he...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: What the Pens are Missing
The Pittsburgh Penguins lost their second in a row and three-game points streak game to a screeching halt when the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Penguins 5-2. Get the Dave Molinari Penguins’ postgame recap here. And here is my analysis of the game. Penguins analysis. While we didn’t offer...
Kingerski: The Penguins are Lost, This Team is Lacking
“It’s tough. It’s tough to break everything down in one little sound bite for you, as far as …” Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said, trailing off. “I don’t think it’s urgency. I think we know the situation. We know that we need to get points. And I don’t think it’s that.”
Penguins Activate Blueger; Hallander to Wilkes-Barre
The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated center Teddy Blueger off the Long-Term Injured list. He has not appeared in a game this season, but is eligible to play when the Penguins face Toronto tonight at 7:08 at PPG Paints Arena. There was no immediate word on whether he will be in...
‘I Hated the Game Last Year,’ Real Jason Zucker Finally Arrives for Penguins
In just a few months, Jason Zucker will celebrate the third anniversary of the Pittsburgh Penguins finally acquiring him. The Penguins first traded for Zucker in the summer of 2019, but Phil Kessel vetoed the deal. On Feb. 10, 2020 former GM Jim Rutherford finally got his man, and Zucker’s Penguins odyssey began.
UPDATED Penguins Skate: Malkin Returns, DeSmith Starting
Evgeni Malkin was among those who participated for the Pittsburgh Penguins at an optional morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena ahead of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Malkin was excused from practice Monday to attend to a personal matter. Filip Hallander, who is dealing with a lower-body...
Dan’s Daily: Sinking Capitals Get Frustrated, McGinn & Zucker Lift Penguins
It feels weird not putting a byline on a story for two whole days. The Pittsburgh Penguins are at home tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs before another road trip begins on Thursday in Minnesota. And yes, PHN will be there every step of the way through the Twin Cities, Winnipeg, and Chicago. Jason Zucker and Brock McGinn have been big reasons for the three-game points streak. Dave Molinari chastised the NHL for the (lack of) enforcement of its rules. Is Mike Hoffman, instead of Josh Anderson, available on the NHL trade block? The Washington Capitals are getting frustrated and angry with their game, and we have complete Hockey Hall of Fame coverage.
Penguins vs. Maple Leafs, Matt Murray Returns: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
On Friday night, the Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-3) coiled around the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-3) and squeezed the life out of them in the third period. The Penguins allowed just four shots in the third period of a 4-2 win. Their defensive effort prompted praise from Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe who called it a “clinic.” The Penguins have points in three straight and host Toronto at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
(Updated) Penguins Practice: Malkin Excused, is ‘Fine’; Joseph Returns
CRANBERRY — Evgeni Malkin was excused from the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice Monday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex for “personal reasons,” Mike Sullivan said. “He’s fine” Sullivan added. Malkin’s spot between Jason Zucker and Rickard Rakell on the second line was filled by Teddy Blueger...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points off the bench and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season. “It’s a great feeling,” Brown said. “It’s why we are a team. ... We have had guys contribute on multiple nights off the bench. Sky is the limit when you start to have that happen.” Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn but the Nets had no answers defensively against Sacramento. The 153 points allowed were the most ever in a regulation game in Nets history.
