Terrebonne Parish, LA

Thibodaux Regional to host Holiday Jazz Concert

Thibodaux Regional Health System invites the community to a Holiday Jazz Concert. “Join us for an afternoon of holly, jolly, smooth Christmas jazz as Thibodaux Regional Health System and Music at St. John’s present our Holiday Jazz Concert, featuring George Bell & Friends with a special appearance by the Thibodaux Ukulele Club,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Regional.
THIBODAUX, LA
Local female runners compete in 2022 XC State Championship from area schools

Congratulations to three female runners who competed at State Championship at Northwestern State in Natchitoches, as the only runners from their schools!. Camryn Falgout, Central Lafourche (Div. I) – 11th place, 18:50.8. Payton Theriot, H.L. Bourgeois (Div. I) – 54th place, 21:10.7. Farah Vigie, South Lafourche (Div. II)...
RACELAND, LA
Dr. John Bruce Steigner

Dr. John Bruce Steigner, MD, was born in Pennsylvania to John and Regina Steigner on October 31, 1942 and passed from this life in Houma, LA on November 13, 2022. A memorial service will be held in Houma, LA at Chauvin Funeral Home Friday, November 18, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.
HOUMA, LA
Bayou Arts Fest brings the joy of art to downtown Houma

The inaugural Bayou Arts Fest will spread joy through art on Saturday, November 19 in Downtown Houma!. Hosted by the Bayou Region Arts Council, the day of fun includes art vendors, art displays, a Cultural Cook-off, Art After Dark, an interactive concert, two music stages, and so many more unique events. The festival kicks off at 10am and runs until 10pm.
HOUMA, LA
Second Round of Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund Launched

Nicholls Small Business Hurricane Ida Resilience Fund has launched a second round to provide assistance for businesses still suffering the impacts of Hurricane Ida. Business grants of $5,000 are available as gap funding to solve a specific issue faced by the business. With $75,000 in total funds available, only 15 businesses that meet all criteria will be considered based on needs.
THIBODAUX, LA
Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux

Laurel Anne “Puddin” Breaux, 93, a native of Jeanerette, LA and resident of Houma passed at 9:55pm on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:30am Saturday November 19, 2022 at St. Anthony Catholic Church followed by a memorial Mass at St. Anthony at 11:00am. A private burial will take place at a later date at Franklin Cemetery.
HOUMA, LA
Nicholls Worth

Jason Paul Daigle Obituary

Jason Paul Daigle, the Assistant Athletic Director for Budget and Finance at Nicholls State University, passed away on October 31, 2022. He attended Nicholls three separate times. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science (B.S) degree in Marketing in 2003, a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 2014, and a Master of Education in Education Leadership/Higher Education Administration in 2019. He also worked for Nicholls for over 10 years.
THIBODAUX, LA
Here’s how Two Locals are Giving Back with a Free Thanksgiving Dinner Nov. 20 at Mechanicville Gym

A free community Thanksgiving dinner will take place this Sunday, November 20, at the Mechanicville Gym thanks to a partnership between 360 Print Pro and Deeb3 Ent. The dinner takes place at 2:00 p.m. at the gym located at 2814 Senator Street in Houma. It’s a no-brainer to Rashad Rainey when it comes to giving back to the community, “Whatever we don’t have in the community, I try to either put it there or help bring the ideas to life.”
HOUMA, LA
SoLa Center for the Arts presents Peter Pan Jr.

South Louisiana Center for the Arts will present their 2022 Fall production Peter Pan Jr. this December. “The play is based on Disney’s traditional Peter Pan, with an appearance from Tinker Bell,” said Laura Blanchard SoLa President. “The performance will feature 30 local children, who are eager to share their talent with the community.”
HOUMA, LA
Williams Pipeline to conduct training exercise on Bayou Black Drive on Nov. 16

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet would like to announce that Williams Pipeline, located at 4711 Bayou Black Drive in Gibson, will be conducting a full-scale training exercise on November 16, 2022, from 0830-1230, with the assistance of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and many other Public Safety partners. The...
GIBSON, LA
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche

A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
GRAND ISLE, LA

