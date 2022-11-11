Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Troopers: High-speed pursuit near Casa Grande ends in Phoenix; ‘human trafficking’ related
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Troopers say an overnight high-speed chase that started in Pinal County and ended in Phoenix was a result of a human trafficking situation. According to the Department of Public Safety, the chase started just before midnight on the I-10 near Casa Grande. At some point, speeds were exceeding 115 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near 7th Street and I-17 at a McDonald’s parking lot. Four people took off from the car and ran but police were able to catch up to them and apprehend them. Authorities confirmed that this was a human trafficking situation but wouldn’t elaborate further.
fox10phoenix.com
2 dead in I-10 crash between Phoenix, Tucson
ELOY, Ariz. - Authorities say two people are dead following a crash along Interstate 10 south of Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the crash happened along the eastbound lanes of I-10 at milepost 208 near Eloy. Two commercial trucks and a car were involved in the crash.
KOLD-TV
Police seeking suspect in double homicide on south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a shooting that left two women dead on Sunday, Nov. 13. Officers said they were called around 10 a.m. to a business in the 3900 block of South 12th Avenue for a report of a homicide. When officers arrived, they...
Two dead in Tuesday I-10 wreck near Eloy
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, three vehicles were involved in the crash, which was close to milepost 208.
KOLD-TV
Two killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are dead after they were shot on Tucson’s south side on the night of Nov. 10. Tucson police said they were called to a home in the West 1600 block of San Ricardo Boulevard, south of West Starr Pass Boulevard, shortly before midnight.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate crash involving motorcycle at 22nd, Wilmot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was seriously injured in a crash involving a motorcycle on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Tucson Police Department, the man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of 22nd Street...
KOLD-TV
I-10 reopens near Eloy after crash that left 2 dead
ELOY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says two people are dead after an early morning crash on Interstate 10 near Eloy. Initial reports of the crash came in around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Troopers confirmed to Arizona’s Family that three vehicles were involved in the crash, including two semis and a car. The eastbound lanes were closed at milepost 203 through 208, through much of Casa Grande, for several hours but reopened shortly before 11 a.m.
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Inmate tried to shoot gun hidden at satellite camp at federal prison in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate tried to fire a gun at a satellite camp of a federal prison in Tucson. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the incident took place at a camp at the complex on Wilmot Road. The inmate reportedly...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities locate missing vulnerable woman
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a missing vulnerable adult has been found in good health. Sally Ziegler, 84, was reported missing Sunday afternoon, Nov. 13. Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
KOLD-TV
Prescribed burns start in Catalina mountains
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Prescribed broadcast burns in the Santa Catalina Ranger District began on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Crews planned to start at the Inspiration Rock unit and head toward the South Highway unit until as conditions allow. Crews expect to cover 92 acres before the day ends, and smoke will be visible in the Tucson area.
TPD: Two men killed in shooting
Tucson police are conducting a homicide investigation following a domestic disturbance and shooting that took place late Thursday, Nov. 10.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Tucson police identify man who died after crash at 22nd, Wilmot
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died after a serious crash on Tucson’s east side Monday, Nov. 14. Police said Tuesday, that 61-year-old Todd Aldinger died after being taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital. Aldinger was driving a 2020 Ford Transit Connect that collided with a 2009...
How an Arizona fishing trip turned into a rescue mission for a wounded bobcat cub
TUCSON, Ariz. — A Saturday morning trip to Parker Canyon Lake in southern Arizona took a detour for Tyler Carnival after he stumbled upon a wounded bobcat cub in need of medical attention. The 29-year-old Sierra Vista resident was driving along State Route 83 to spend the day fishing...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
1 Person Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road just after 6 p.m. The officials reported that a woman was crossing the intersection whe she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car.
KOLD-TV
Why Kari Lake lost the race for Arizona governor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 2020 midterm results were not what most people predicted. In a typical off year election, the President’s party usually takes a shellacking. But 2022 was not a typical year, especially the race for Arizona Governor which pitted the Democrat Katie Hobbs against...
KTAR.com
Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms
PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
Additional deputies on campus Monday due to possible threat from social media
According to Mountain View High School, Pima County Sheriff's Department is placing additional deputies on campus Monday.
One person transported to hospital after three vehicle crash
The Arizona Department of Public Safety was on the scene of an accident that happened on Northbound Interstate 19 kilometer 98.
