40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning their seasonal activities, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites. Discover more SF Christmas trees here.
onekindesign.com
Tour a San Francisco Bay house in all its midcentury modern glory
This midcentury modern house was beautifully refreshed by ODS Architecture, nestled into a hillside cul-de-sac in the Oakland Hills neighborhood of Oakland, California. Mixed in with a group of mid-century homes at the end of the street, this dwelling offered a unique design that attracted the homeowners to undertake a major overhaul.
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
The Instagram account making dating in the Bay Area a little easier
Overheard San Francisco has become a staple amongst young people living in the Bay Area. The account posts user-submitted snarky, funny comments and exchanges that people overhear others talking about.
berkeleyside.org
Where to find fantastic Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland
Though turkey is the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals, the dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert. Traditionally, that means pie, be that pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan … do we need to go on?. For those of you inclined to bake, knock yourselves out! For those of you who’d...
Exclusive interview: Good Samaritans save the day after customer attacks Berkeley Thai restaurant
Video shows a customer at the bottom of the screen asking for free food. When he was told no, the restaurant owner's nephew went over to see what was wrong. That's when the customer went on the attack, hitting and punching the nephew, even knocking over a table.
GV Wire
SF Crime So Bad Wedding Photographers Attacked in Broad Daylight
No one or no place is safe in San Francisco. That point was made again on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when violent robbers accosted two wedding photographers near the city’s Palace of Fine Arts. A photographer from Dallas, who requested anonymity for his safety, told ABC7 that he flew to...
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Marin & Mt Tam Hikes: 12 Best Day Hikes in Marin County
Marin County lies just beyond the famous Golden Gate Bridge and stretches along California’s beautiful rocky coastline for many miles. The area, which was inhabited by the Coast Miwok for thousands of years, is now occupied by many small towns and an abundance of recreational areas. Marin is perhaps...
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
sfstandard.com
Why Don’t SF’s Trees Change Color? There’s a Simple Explanation
Growing up in Pennsylvania, I’d look forward to the spectacular display of fall colors every year, when the mountains surrounding me would turn striking shades of scarlet and goldenrod. I soon learned that nature didn’t paint the same landscape in my adopted city of San Francisco, which led me...
hoodline.com
The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area
There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
18-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at the first block of South Linden Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that both the driver and the passenger were 18-years-old.
travelawaits.com
Why You’ll Love This Beautiful Town On The Bay For A December Holiday Getaway
It’s back! The City of Sausalito’s month-long Holiday by the Bay is returning for its second season this December. Highlights include a lighted boat parade, fireworks, a 5K run, local artists’ open studios, and a gingerbread house tour. Visitors will also enjoy Sausalito’s shopping, dining, live music, and more, all with the beautiful waterfront as a backdrop.
How a Bay Area home cook's Japanese food blog gained 5 million readers
"I actually like eating more than cooking," she said.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA
Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
Much-needed rain in Bay Area last week dumps fresh powder in Sierra
And just like that. "Bam!" Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the latest satellite imagery shows all white, fresh powder in the Sierra thanks to the rain we got in the Bay Area last week.
Jury convicts San Francisco man of 'cold-blooded killing' in Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 46-year-old San Francisco man was found guilty of the February 21, 2020 slaying of Michael Hampton as he sat in his car in the city's Bayview District.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the first-degree murder conviction by jury of Fasi Fotu, who shot Hampton in the back after a brief verbal confrontation.Following the shooting, Hampton drove his car before losing control of the vehicle and crashing near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls. Responding officers rendered aid at the scene, but Hampton was pronounced dead shortly after at San Francisco General Hospital. "Fotu's unprovoked cold-blooded killing of an unarmed man is chilling," Jenkins said in a news release. "Today's verdict delivers justice for Mr. Hampton's family and sends another message that there is no place for gun violence in our community and perpetrators will face consequences." "The jury's verdict holds Fotu accountable for the cold and calculated murder of Michael Hampton, Jr," added Assistant District Attorney Ryan King. "Mr. Hampton will be missed by many." Fotu has been in custody since his arrest on March 3, 2020. Sentencing will be set at a future date not yet set.
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
