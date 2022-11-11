ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Secret SF

40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays

San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning their seasonal activities, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites. Discover more SF Christmas trees here.
WOODSIDE, CA
onekindesign.com

Tour a San Francisco Bay house in all its midcentury modern glory

This midcentury modern house was beautifully refreshed by ODS Architecture, nestled into a hillside cul-de-sac in the Oakland Hills neighborhood of Oakland, California. Mixed in with a group of mid-century homes at the end of the street, this dwelling offered a unique design that attracted the homeowners to undertake a major overhaul.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Where to find fantastic Thanksgiving pies in Berkeley and Oakland

Though turkey is the centerpiece of many Thanksgiving meals, the dinner wouldn’t be complete without dessert. Traditionally, that means pie, be that pumpkin, sweet potato, pecan … do we need to go on?. For those of you inclined to bake, knock yourselves out! For those of you who’d...
BERKELEY, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Marin & Mt Tam Hikes: 12 Best Day Hikes in Marin County

Marin County lies just beyond the famous Golden Gate Bridge and stretches along California’s beautiful rocky coastline for many miles. The area, which was inhabited by the Coast Miwok for thousands of years, is now occupied by many small towns and an abundance of recreational areas. Marin is perhaps...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
hoodline.com

The 8 best spots for Indian pizza around the Bay Area

There's just something so Bay Area about Indian pizza, and the local trend has exploded in recent years. You can now get fresh Indian-style pizza in dozens of spots around the Bay, from rapidly-expanding franchises to hole-in-the-wall family-run restaurants. There's something for everyone at these eateries, where spice lovers can get pizzas topped with curries and other Indian favorites, while any spice-averse members of a group can stick with plain cheese. Hoodline has rounded up a smorgasbord of local eateries and chains serving up this modern classic. Many of the newer spots specialize in pizza alone and offer an impressive selection, while some of the longer-running eateries are Indian restaurants with (pizza) benefits.
OAKLAND, CA
travelawaits.com

Why You’ll Love This Beautiful Town On The Bay For A December Holiday Getaway

It’s back! The City of Sausalito’s month-long Holiday by the Bay is returning for its second season this December. Highlights include a lighted boat parade, fireworks, a 5K run, local artists’ open studios, and a gingerbread house tour. Visitors will also enjoy Sausalito’s shopping, dining, live music, and more, all with the beautiful waterfront as a backdrop.
SAUSALITO, CA
birchrestaurant.com

17 Best Restaurants in Pleasanton, CA

Are you planning a trip to the bay area of California? If so, don’t miss visiting the beautiful city of Pleasanton. It is known for beautiful weather, trendy boutiques, a variety of recreational activities, parks, and more. Take in the Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park. It has hiking and cycling...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Jury convicts San Francisco man of 'cold-blooded killing' in Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO --  A 46-year-old San Francisco man was found guilty of the February 21, 2020 slaying of Michael Hampton as he sat in his car in the city's Bayview District.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the first-degree murder conviction by jury of Fasi Fotu, who shot Hampton in the back after a brief verbal confrontation.Following the shooting, Hampton drove his car before losing control of the vehicle and crashing near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls. Responding officers rendered aid at the scene, but Hampton was pronounced dead shortly after at San Francisco General Hospital. "Fotu's unprovoked cold-blooded killing of an unarmed man is chilling," Jenkins said in a news release.  "Today's verdict delivers justice for Mr. Hampton's family and sends another message that there is no place for gun violence in our community and perpetrators will face consequences." "The jury's verdict holds Fotu accountable for the cold and calculated murder of Michael Hampton, Jr," added  Assistant District Attorney Ryan King.  "Mr. Hampton will be missed by many." Fotu has been in custody since his arrest on March 3, 2020.  Sentencing will be set at a future date not yet set.    
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
marinmommies.com

Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area

Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
MARIN COUNTY, CA

