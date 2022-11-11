Read full article on original website
Best Android phones under $400 in 2022
There are a lot of great budget phones out there right now. But despite it being a year old (and discontinued), the Pixel 4a is still the best phone under $400 that you can buy.
Apple CarPlay: Everything you need to know
Apple CarPlay beams your phone apps onto your car's display. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Samsung adds this popular Pixel feature to Galaxy phones
Samsung's Good Lock app just added a bunch of new features to Samsung's version of Android 13, One UI 5, and one of them will be very familiar to Pixel users.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
The 6 easiest ways to access your Google account settings on your Android phone
Your Google account hosts a wide variety of settings that you can access in a single spot. From personal information to helpful security features, it's essential to review your Google account settings every once in a while. Doing so helps keep your account safe and secure at all times.
The Verge
The best smartwatches for Android users
After a long stretch of slim pickings, 2022 has been a huge year for Android smartwatches. The Google Pixel Watch finally launched after what felt like a decade. Samsung released its second-gen Wear OS smartwatches. Meanwhile, Fossil has announced its first native Wear OS 3 watch and begun updating its myriad Gen 6 devices to the new platform.
iOS 16.2 brings Custom Accessibility Mode to iPhone, and it’s a big deal
After the big iOS 16.1 update, Apple is already testing iOS 16.2 with developers. The next major iPhone operating system update will bring a feature called Custom Accessibility Mode that will be available to all iPhone users on iOS 16.2 or later. The new feature’s name might not be enough to indicate how important it is. But Custom Accessibility Mode is certainly something to keep in mind for future use.
CNET
This Is Why Your iPhone Is Charging Slowly (and How You Can Fix It)
Charging your iPhone isn't always as simple as plugging it into a power source, especially when you're in a rush and need your phone to charge as quickly as possible. You need to take into account where your phone is being plugged in, what settings are enabled (or disabled) on your phone, and what kind of charger you're using. If not, you might end up with an iPhone that's barely charged and will probably die when you need it most.
Tom's Guide
TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS review
The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is a good fitness-tracking smartwatch with a long battery life and great display. It should be even better when it gets upgraded to Wear OS 3. Today's best Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS deals. (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) Reduced Price.
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Samsung begins rolling out One UI 5 (Android 13) to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20
Samsung is beginning to roll out its One UI 5 (Android 13) software update to the Galaxy S21, S20, and Note 20 devices in Europe. The update brings in a new customizable OS with an eye on security for users.
Business Insider
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
Controller for HomeKit 6.0 introduces advanced HomeKit notifications
Apple’s Home app is a fantastic way to monitor, manage, and interact with your HomeKit environment, but that doesn’t mean it’s the only way. Controller for HomeKit 6.0 is now available with a host of new features that make it easy to further control your HomeKit environment.
Phone Arena
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is now getting Android 13 update
The Galaxy A73 5G is not the first Galaxy A series to receive the highly-anticipate Android 13 update. In fact, it’s not even the second since at least two other phones have already been upgraded to Android 13: Samsung Galaxy A33 and Samsung Galaxy A53. That’s a sign that...
livingetc.com
Chromecast vs Firestick: which streaming device is best for your home?
The streaming world has exploded over the last few years, with more TV and movies to keep track of than ever before. As a result, almost everyone has been forced to welcome some kind of streaming technology into their living rooms, but even this brings with it even more decision fatigue.
The best smart speakers of 2022
We've been testing smart speakers for years, reviewing each new iteration as it hits the market, and we've whittled the long list of smart speakers down to the best four.
TechCrunch
Sight Tech Global 2022 agenda announced
At this year’s event we have sessions with the creators of several new devices to assist with vision, and we’ll talk about the technology architecture decisions that went into balancing capability with cost and tapping existing platforms. We’ll also take our first look at accessibility in VR, which...
AdWeek
Revolving Door Agency Moves: Foundry 360, Taxi, WPP & More
This week in agency news, our favorite moments feature innovative brand acquisitions, intriguing new partnerships and award-winning social good campaigns. Let’s dive in. As it celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, Backbone Media was recognized as one of Outside’s “Best Places to Work” in 2022. This marks the sixth time the Colorado-based marketing agency has landed on the list.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro receive stable OxygenOS 13 builds based on Android 13 in Europe, India and North America
OnePlus has started distributing stable Android 13-based builds globally for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Rolling out as Oxygen OS 13.0, the updates are available for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro handsets sold in Europe, India and North America. OnePlus has announced the rollout of stable OxygenOS...
Nuki's new Keypad lets you open your door with your fingerprint
Nuki, a popular home security product brand in Europe has updated one of its most popular Keypad accessories for smart locks with support for biometric authentication.
