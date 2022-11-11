Read full article on original website
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Holiday Favorites Return to Gainesville.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Former UF football player plans to feed 125 families this holiday season
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shannon Snell is the head pit master at Sonny’s BBQ in Florida. His goal is to feed 125 families this holiday season, “It is really important that somebody feels loved and appreciated during this time” said Snell. He did something similar last year...
WCJB
TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
Starke, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
WCJB
Semi-truck pulling trailer with fertilizer rolls over, spills onto road in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A messy situation delayed traffic exiting I-75 on Tuesday morning. State troopers say that a semi-truck pulling a trailer with fertilizer was heading south on the interstate. The driver then went off the edge of the road near the Williston Road exit. The driver overcorrected, causing...
WCJB
Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is facing aggravated battery charges after using a shovel to break up a group of girls fighting on Sunday. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two young women began fighting at an apartment complex over the issue of a damaged car. That’s when two other young women joined in on the fight.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GNV auditor resigns, will stay until January
Gainesville city auditor Ginger Bigbie turned in her resignation last week and will leave the city on Jan. 13, according to a Sun article. Bigbie is one of six charter officer positions hired by the city commission. These officers then oversee all other Gainesville employees. In the past 18 months,...
WCJB
Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint Saturday night. Gainesville Police officers say Hunter Burton, 23, went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Rd around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to...
WCJB
Man dies in off-road crash in Trenton
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton was killed during a crash in Gilchrist County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 49-year-old man was heading south on SE 80th Ave. just after midnight. For unknown reasons, the car then veered off the roadway. The...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach
Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
WCJB
Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Trenton woman dies in crash
A 49-year-old Trenton woman died early Tuesday morning when her sedan left SE 80th Avenue and collided with a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the woman was driving south on SE 80th Avenue in Gilchrist County at 12:30 a.m. when veered left and crashed into a tree. The sedan came to rest facing south in contact with the tree.
