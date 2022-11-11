ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach

It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever. Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCJB

TV20s Morning Anchor will return in February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20s Lisa Sacaccio will be taking a leave of absence until February 2023. In the announcement she gave on Tuesday morning, this is what she said:. “First, let me start by saying no, I am not leaving TV20, but I will be gone for a while.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Starke, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice

STARKE, FL
News19 WLTX

Why did USC buy a church and what will it be used for?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some USC students are buzzing about a new space that's different from any other building on campus. Kris Phelps is a Lexington native and now a senior at USC's School of Music. He studies jazz and is excited about the new space soon to open for the jazz program.
COLUMBIA, SC
WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman attacks victims with shovel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman in Gainesville is facing aggravated battery charges after using a shovel to break up a group of girls fighting on Sunday. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say two young women began fighting at an apartment complex over the issue of a damaged car. That’s when two other young women joined in on the fight.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park

The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
ORANGE PARK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV auditor resigns, will stay until January

Gainesville city auditor Ginger Bigbie turned in her resignation last week and will leave the city on Jan. 13, according to a Sun article. Bigbie is one of six charter officer positions hired by the city commission. These officers then oversee all other Gainesville employees. In the past 18 months,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Publix in Butler Plaza was robbed at gunpoint

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after robbing a Publix at gunpoint Saturday night. Gainesville Police officers say Hunter Burton, 23, went into the Butler Plaza Publix on Archer Rd around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. After waiting in the store for over an hour, he walked up to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man dies in off-road crash in Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Trenton was killed during a crash in Gilchrist County early Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the 49-year-old man was heading south on SE 80th Ave. just after midnight. For unknown reasons, the car then veered off the roadway. The...
TRENTON, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City pilot lands, overturns on beach

Engine failure caused a 38-year-old Lake City man to make an emergency landing on a beach near St. Augustine on Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a plane traveling from West Palm experienced engine failure at 11:37 a.m. while surveying beach erosion from Hurricane Nicole. The engine sputtered three times before shutting off.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Woman shoots and kills neighbor in Southwest Alachua County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say one person was killed in a shooting in Southwest Alachua County. According to sheriff’s office officials, the shooting happened before 10 a.m. on Southwest 87th Avenue. They say two neighbors got into an argument that ended in shots fired.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Trenton woman dies in crash

A 49-year-old Trenton woman died early Tuesday morning when her sedan left SE 80th Avenue and collided with a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the woman was driving south on SE 80th Avenue in Gilchrist County at 12:30 a.m. when veered left and crashed into a tree. The sedan came to rest facing south in contact with the tree.
TRENTON, FL
