It was a strange night. The Philadelphia Eagles‘ first two offensive drives ended in touchdowns. One was the result of Jalen Hurts using his legs. The other was the result of his relying on his arm. It looked like the Birds were off and running. Still, as has always been the case, football is a four-quarter game, and Philly just didn’t play well enough to dominate for the duration of this one or complete the come-from-behind victory.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO