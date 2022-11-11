Read full article on original website
Related
Man arrested following Crime Stoppers feature
Lafayette Parish Sheriff's located and arrested Steven Robert Thompson who was wanted on multiple charges.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar
Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
Moss Bluff shooting possibly linked to motorcycle club altercation
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
kalb.com
Micah Dunn overcoming adversity
Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop. One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
Lake Charles American Press
Motorcycle gang members arrested in Moss Bluff bar shooting
Two members of a motorcycle gang have been arrested in the early Sunday morning shooting of a woman outside a Moss Bluff bar. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the Ole Habitz bar located in the 200 block of U.S. 171 at around 12:30 am Sunday. When deputies arrived they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back.
Lake Charles American Press
Driver sought in Thursday night hit-and-run
Oakdale police are searching for the driver suspected of hitting a local man on La. 10 late Thursday and driving off. A preliminary investigation found that Carl Buxton, 46, was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle traveling on La. 10 around 11:18 p.m.. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, police said.
kalb.com
Missing teen found; safe
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: William Caden Elkins has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, William Caden Elkins. William is described as a 16-year-old male, about 5′10″ and weighs about 125 lbs. He left his residence on November...
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
KPLC TV
‘Total loss’: house fire destroys home in Beauregard Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish Fire District 2, along with assistance from the Ward 1 and Ward 6 Engine 5 fire departments responded to a structure fire in the 3700 block of Texas Eastern Road in Ragley. The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and...
Man accused of assaulting wife with a knife in Jennings
A man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly using a knife to keep his wife from leaving, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
kalb.com
RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
Lafayette Deputies Try to Identify Homicide Victim, Can You Help?
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office says a shooting death happened just after midnight this morning, but they have no idea who the victim is. A call was made to 911 to report that a shot was heard in the 700 block of Malapart Road. Deputies went to the location to...
Police identify woman caught on camera posing as nurse at Louisiana hospital
Lafayette Police say they have identified the woman who was seen on camera posing as a nurse at a local hospital
Natchitoches Times
NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate
Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
cenlanow.com
APD arrests attempted murder suspect
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
cenlanow.com
Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90
Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
Comments / 0