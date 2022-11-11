ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakdale, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar

Two Louisiana Men Arrested in Connection with Shooting at Moss Bluff Bar. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on November 14, 2022, that on November 13 at around 12:30 a.m., CPSO deputies were summoned to a bar in the 200 block of Highway 171 in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, in relation to a shooting. Deputies reportedly came to find a woman with a gunshot wound to her lower back.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested following Hwy 26 shooting and high-speed chase

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested following a shooting on Hwy 26 and a high-speed chase, according to the Jennings Police Department. Police Chief Danny Semmes says officers received a call about someone being shot on Hwy 26 south of Plaquemine St. around 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
JENNINGS, LA
kalb.com

Micah Dunn overcoming adversity

Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop. One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Motorcycle gang members arrested in Moss Bluff bar shooting

Two members of a motorcycle gang have been arrested in the early Sunday morning shooting of a woman outside a Moss Bluff bar. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said deputies were dispatched to the Ole Habitz bar located in the 200 block of U.S. 171 at around 12:30 am Sunday. When deputies arrived they located a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower back.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Driver sought in Thursday night hit-and-run

Oakdale police are searching for the driver suspected of hitting a local man on La. 10 late Thursday and driving off. A preliminary investigation found that Carl Buxton, 46, was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle traveling on La. 10 around 11:18 p.m.. The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the scene, police said.
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

Missing teen found; safe

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE: William Caden Elkins has been found and is safe. The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen, William Caden Elkins. William is described as a 16-year-old male, about 5′10″ and weighs about 125 lbs. He left his residence on November...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

RPSO investigating Kellyland area shooting

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night (Nov. 10) around 7:18 p.m. in the Ulster Street and Hwy 1 North area. RPSO said shots were fired at a vehicle. No injuries were reported and the suspect(s) had left...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

NPD arrests as of Oct. 27, 2022

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law or by administrative action. Photos obtained from Natchitoches Times database or those exempt from the mugshot bill ••Mugshot requested but not provided •FTA-failure to appear, •CDS-Controlled Dangerous Substance. Dameion Kennedy, b/m, 20, 3...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities searching for escaped Oakdale inmate

Oakdale, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for an inmate that was reportedly discovered to be missing from a satellite camp near the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Oakdale, Louisiana. According to the prison, Rodolfo Hernandez-Villanueva, 41, was found to be missing around 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.
OAKDALE, LA
cenlanow.com

APD arrests attempted murder suspect

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an incident October 29 that resulted in a man riding a bicycle being shot in the foot. Lionel D. Washington, 36, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with one count of attempted second...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Alexandria PD seeking suspect in morning shooting incident

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting incident this morning. At approximately 9:30 a.m., APD received a report of two suspects firing at each other in the vicinity of Yale and North City Park Boulevard. Officers apprehended one suspect while the second suspect fled on foot. Officers attempted to locate the suspect in the 1800 block of Harvard Street but he was not there. No one was injured during the incident.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90

Louisiana Woman Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in 3-Vehicle Crash on US 90. Jennings, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on November 10, 2022, soon after 2:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of LA Hwy 1126 and US Hwy 90 in Jefferson Davis Parish. Mildred Elana Hydle, 58, of Mermentau, Louisiana, died in the collision.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy