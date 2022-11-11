Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Statue Of Trailblazing Playwright Lorraine Hansberry Rises In DC
A statue of trailblazing activist and playwright Lorraine Hansberry has risen in Washington, D.C. The post Statue Of Trailblazing Playwright Lorraine Hansberry Rises In DC appeared first on NewsOne.
WTOP
Portraits of healthcare workers who died during the pandemic displayed on National Mall
Nestled between the Smithsonian Castle and the Washington Monument on the National Mall is a tiny house that contains an art gallery of digitized portraits of healthcare workers who died during the pandemic. It will remain there until Nov. 28. “There were all these numbers and statistics all the time....
Washingtonian.com
“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria
Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
fox5dc.com
Antisemitic graffiti in Bethesda: "The Jewish community will not be intimidated," says AJC director
BETHESDA - Antisemitic red graffiti was seen near the Trolley Trail in Bethesda on Monday, according to authorities. Photos shared with FOX 5 also show hateful images and words against the Jewish community on a brick wall near Tuckerman Lane and Old Georgetown Rd. in North Bethesda. Both of the defaced areas are under investigation by police.
Reginald F. Lewis Museum inching closer to permanent exhibit displaying the tragic truths of lynching
BALTIMORE -- The Reginald F Lewis Museum is inching closer to creating a new permanent exhibit to recognize the history of lynching in Maryland and the victims.Senator Chris Van Hollen made an appearance at a conference Saturday at the museum to discuss how this new monument could garner worldwide attention.The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project nonprofit was created to uncover the truth about the state's lynching history of African Americans.Diving into the late 19th century and early 20th century reports, they found at least 38 lynched victims. Volunteers read each name aloud at the conference held at the museum Saturday morning."We...
Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award
Award-winning journalist and Howard University professor Stacey Patton will be honored by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition. The post Howard University Professor Stacey Patton Honored With PUSH For Excellence Award appeared first on NewsOne.
The D.C. Council Is Set To Overhaul The Entire Criminal Code. Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Later today the D.C. Council is set to cast a final vote on a monumental piece of legislation, a 450-page bill that would completely overhaul the city’s criminal laws. The full rewrite has been more than a decade in the making, spurred by the simple reality that D.C.’s criminal code was first written by Congress 120 years ago and only updated in piecemeal fashion since.
whereverfamily.com
Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13
The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
fox5dc.com
City Choir of Washington opens new concert season Sunday
The City Choir of Washington is kicking off its concert season on Sunday! The first concert, titled "Rossini's Sublime Transgressions," will held Sunday at 5 p.m. at National Presbyterian Church located at 4101 Nebraska Avenue in Northwest, D.C.
Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
fox5dc.com
Community group protests antisemitic graffitti in North Bethesda
Community members came together Monday to stand against hateful, antisemitic graffiti found in three locations in North Bethesda. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts has the story.
After Initiative 82 Passes, D.C. Restaurants Look To Ease Transition Away From Tipped Wages
D.C. voters have overwhelmingly approved Initiative 82, which phases out the tipped minimum wage and will require business owners to pay tipped workers like bartenders and servers the city’s full minimum wage by 2027 without relying on gratuity. Now, bar and restaurant owners are weighing how to respond, both...
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened
In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
popville.com
“Captain Cookie?!”
Have you heard anything about Captain Cookie? Did that just fall apart?”. Lots of folks have been inquiring after seeing a vacant sticker on the door – that’s usually just a bureaucratic payment and easily resolved. Happy to report that a building permit just went up in October which bodes very well:
38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE
Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
