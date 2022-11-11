ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washingtonian.com

“Wakanda Forever” Features a Scene in Alexandria

Just a day after we learned that Diane Lockhart is moving to DC, now comes word of another local pop-culture moment: Alexandria, Virginia, features in the new film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As Insider reports, the characters Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Okoye (Danai Gurira) travel to the DC suburb to seek out CIA officer Everett Ross (Martin Freeman).
ALEXANDRIA, VA
foodieflashpacker.com

11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC

When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Reginald F. Lewis Museum inching closer to permanent exhibit displaying the tragic truths of lynching

BALTIMORE -- The Reginald F Lewis Museum is inching closer to creating a new permanent exhibit to recognize the history of lynching in Maryland and the victims.Senator Chris Van Hollen made an appearance at a conference Saturday at the museum to discuss how this new monument could garner worldwide attention.The Maryland Lynching Memorial Project nonprofit was created to uncover the truth about the state's lynching history of African Americans.Diving into the late 19th century and early 20th century‌ reports, they found at least 38 lynched victims. Volunteers read each name aloud at the conference held at the museum Saturday morning."We...
BALTIMORE, MD
DCist

The D.C. Council Is Set To Overhaul The Entire Criminal Code. Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Later today the D.C. Council is set to cast a final vote on a monumental piece of legislation, a 450-page bill that would completely overhaul the city’s criminal laws. The full rewrite has been more than a decade in the making, spurred by the simple reality that D.C.’s criminal code was first written by Congress 120 years ago and only updated in piecemeal fashion since.
WASHINGTON, DC
whereverfamily.com

Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. Opens December 13

The Museum of Illusions Washington, D.C. recently announced its opening on Dec. 13, allowing family travelers to experience mind-bending illusions, games and puzzles. As the 40th Museum of Illusions to open globally, tickets are now available for purchase. Exhibits are in the final stages of construction, with the new museum...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

City Choir of Washington opens new concert season Sunday

The City Choir of Washington is kicking off its concert season on Sunday! The first concert, titled "Rossini's Sublime Transgressions," will held Sunday at 5 p.m. at National Presbyterian Church located at 4101 Nebraska Avenue in Northwest, D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Overheard In D.C.: The World Is Ending

Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened

In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

“Captain Cookie?!”

Have you heard anything about Captain Cookie? Did that just fall apart?”. Lots of folks have been inquiring after seeing a vacant sticker on the door – that’s usually just a bureaucratic payment and easily resolved. Happy to report that a building permit just went up in October which bodes very well:
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 38-year-old man was shot to death on November 9th in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after midnight, the Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department responded to a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered Darnell Shaw Junior of D.C. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Shaw was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. If you have any information about this shooting please contact, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. The post 38-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE

Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
WASHINGTON, DC

