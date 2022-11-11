Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What Did You Think of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
The timeline of events starting from the hard confirmation of a sequel to 2018's Black Panther to said sequel’s actual release this weekend has been nothing short of odd, to say the least. With the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman overwhelming nearly everything about the film’s production, it seemed like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was primed to be a strange closer to an already strange run of films and TV shows that have made up Phase Four of the MCU. It seemed primed to be if not an understandable mess, than the megafranchise’s first disaster disaster due to its existence now being a sudden (and very open) monument to its original star and the reported anti-vaccine stance of new franchise headliner Letitia Wright.
Gizmodo
Future DC Films Will Be More Focused, With Less Batman
It’s true. The hierarchy of power in the DC universe is about to change. But it won’t be Black Adam doing the changing—it’s Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. At a recent event, he described the future of DC Films as more focused and singular than it had been in the past. “There’s not going to be four Batmans,” he said.
SheKnows
Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs
Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
"Dynomite!": Jimmie Walker Of TV's "Good Times" Is NOT Dead But Very Much Alive And Well
He blazed his unique trail on television as the break-out star and "JJ" character on the iconic CBS 1970s sitcom, Good Times. He's a brilliant African-American comedian who has never been afraid to speak his mind. His catchphrase, "Dynomite," which he said with glee on Good Times for six years (from 1974 to 1979), is still beloved (and used!) by pop-culture lovers around the world.
Jerry Springer says his talk show, which included episodes such as 'I Married a Horse' and 'l'm Sleeping With My Brother,' 'ruined culture'
Four years after "The Jerry Springer Show" ended, Springer has reflected on the legacy the early 2000s television sensation has left on the world.
Gizmodo
Netflix's Narnia Adaptations May Have Found a Surprising Director
David Harbour keeps hyping up the Thunderbolts movie. Ross Duffer teases Stranger Things’ final season as a return to the first. Plus, a new look at the return of His Dark Materials, and what’s coming on The Mayfair Witches. Spoilers get!. The Chronicles of Narnia. According to What’s...
Gizmodo
RRR, One of the Best Epic Fantasies Ever, Might Get a Sequel
Trying to describe the wonder and bliss that is RRR could never do it justice. The fictional story of two actual Indian revolutionaries blends fact with fantasy in ways most filmmakers wouldn’t even dare to dream. It’s incredible. It’s epic. And now, it might be coming back for another round.
wegotthiscovered.com
John DiMaggio reflects on working with the late Kevin Conroy after his tragic passing
It’s a dark day for comic book fans everywhere as the news of Kevin Conroy‘s death continues to sink in all over the world. The voice actor, who had lent his voice to countless animated iterations of legendary comic book hero Batman, recently lost a battle with cancer at the age of 66.
Gizmodo
In This Look Inside Monarch, the Forecast Is First Contact
Good news, bad news in the world of Image Comics’ new horror/sci-fi series Monarch: things are looking cloudy with a chance of devastating alien invasion. io9 has your first look inside Monarch, a new series from Killadelphia’s Rodney Barnes, with art from Immortal Hulk’s Alex Lins and Luis Nct. Inspired by the likes of Attack the Block and War of the Worlds according to Barnes, Monarch follows a young teen named Trayvon living in Compton, who wakes up one morning to find the world forever changed: humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization. But when things go a little more Independence Day than they do Star Trek, Trayvon finds himself thrust into the unlikely role of protector and survivor as human kind is assaulted by an overwhelming alien force.
Gizmodo
Scoob! Holiday Haunt's Michael Kurinsky Opens Up on Completing Cancelled Film
The early days of Warner Bros. being acquired by Discovery saw the abrupt cancellation of two films that were well on their way to being done: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Both films were killed simultaneously as part of WB Discovery’s efforts to cut costs following the merger, but understandably, it’s Batgirl’s sudden end that overwhelmed the conversation. As WB Discovery has been publicly trying to begin a new era of DC films, the crew for Scoob! continued making the film, regardless of if it would ever see the light of day, and it only wrapped production on November 4.
Award-winning actor John Leguizamo says the lack of Latino representation in Hollywood is 'cultural apartheid'
John Leguizamo says Latinos shouldn't have to hide their heritage to be considered for lead roles, and there should be more representation overall.
Legendary Comedian Gallagher Dead At 76
Legendary comedian Gallagher, known famously for smashing watermelons and other objects with his "Sledge-O-Matic" oversized mallet during his routine, has died at the age of 76, his longtime manager confirmed to TMZ. The comedian, born Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., died from massive organ failure while under hospice care in the...
Gizmodo
Margot Robbie's Pirates of the Caribbean Film Is Dead in the Water
Back in 2020, Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey writer, Christina Hodson, announced that they were working on a film for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Robbie was set to star and Hodson was taking up the pen for the female-led installment. While the Hollywood Reporter said that Jerry Bruckheimer, the longtime Pirates producer, was attached to the project, it now seems like the feature film has been set adrift.
Gizmodo
Why Interview With the Vampire's Finale Didn't Stick to the Book
As fans of Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire know, when Louis and Claudia first attempt to murder Lestat in the books, it’s a much less gory affair than the AMC series—which just released its season one finale—might lead you to believe. Instead of show’s campy...
Gizmodo
Chainsaw Man Dub Clip Introduces Power as the World's Worst Roommate
In the world of Chainsaw Man, Tastuki Fujimoto’s smash hit manga—and now even smashier hit anime—perpetually miserable boy hero turned devil-hunter Denji thinks he’s found the dream life when he gets recruited into the government’s anti-devil Public Safety Division. But he’s about to find out that nothing is easy with a fiendish roommate.
Gizmodo
Doctor Who's New Era Will Redesign the Daleks (Again)
Doctor Who’s Daleks have undergone a few makeovers since they were turned into bronzed machines of extermination in the 2005 revival of the show. And now, they’re apparently ready for another one—but just how much of an overhaul they’ll get remains to be seen. Incoming Doctor...
Gizmodo
Every Canceled (or Re-Worked) Disney Star Wars Project
Last month marked the 10-year anniversary of one of the biggest pop culture moments of our lifetime: when the Walt Disney Company purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion. Instantly, Star Wars was back in a big, big way and the past decade has been all but dominated by it. From 1977...
Gizmodo
David Tennant's Doctor Who Regeneration Changed Because Russell T Davies Didn't Want to Give Bigots Ammo
There’s a lot unprecedented about Doctor Who’s latest regeneration, where outgoing Time Lord Jodie Whittaker, the series’ first female Doctor, transformed into returning star David Tennant’s 14th Doctor. But one particular tweak was done because... well, frankly some people suck. Every regeneration we’ve seen on Doctor...
Comments / 0