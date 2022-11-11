RCSO: Search warrant turns up meth, suboxone

ROCKINGHAM — Investigators reportedly found meth, marijuana and other drugs while serving a search warrant Thursday at a home in the Meadowood subdivision.

According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, detectives had been investigating complaints of drug activity on Foxfield Road, south of Rockingham, and 46-year-old John Henry Quick became the subject of the investigation.

The search warrant was executed by the RCSO Community Impact Team and Special Response Team, along with the Rockingham Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit, according to the release.

Investigators reportedly found and seized an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana and suboxone, as well as “products used to mix and package narcotics” and a handgun.

Quick was arrested and charged with: two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a felon; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There do not appear to be any charges related to the alleged finding of marijuana.

He was booked into the Richmond County Jail where he was still being held Friday afternoon on a combined $30,000 secured bond. Quick is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 1.

Online court records show Quick has a Dec. 5 court date on the following pending charges:

2020 – two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; selling a Schedule I controlled substance; delivering a Schedule I controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle, dwelling or place for a controlled substance.

2021: possession of a stolen motor vehicle; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine; possession of cocaine; simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Records with the N.C. Department of Public Safety Division of Adult Correction show Quick has several prior convictions.

Quick was first convicted on misdemeanor charges of assault by pointing a gun and injury to personal property in 1995.

Four years later, Quick was convicted of maintaining any place for a controlled substance.

Quick was given probation in 2010 when he was convicted on two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. However, the probation was revoked in 2014 when he was convicted on a single count of the same charge in Cumberland County, resulting in an almost year-long incarceration.

All defendants facing criminal charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.