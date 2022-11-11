ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
FanSided

Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
