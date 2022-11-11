Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.

