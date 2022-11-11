Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Walmart Permanently Closes This Store on November 11thBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
NFL World Speculating About Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The prominent NFL on FOX analyst was noticeably absent from the set in Qatar on Sunday morning. Some fans are wondering if Bradshaw's absence this weekend is related to his inappropriate "suicide" joke last weekend. Bradshaw, the legendary Steelers quarterback, is also recovering from cancer, so it could be health-related....
New Details Emerge About Jim Irsay Hiring Jeff Saturday, And Colts Fans Should Be Concerned
Indianapolis Colts (3-5-1) owner Jim Irsay reportedly went against advice from top executives within the organization in hiring team legend Jeff Saturday as interim head coach. Per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, it’s the latest power move in what has a been month full of them for...
Here’s what Nick Sirianni said about Brandon Graham’s hit on Taylor Heinicke
Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the controversial Brandon Graham penalty that sealed the deal on Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t be lamenting the fact that the team blew its undefeated season against a division rival on national television, it will be how the loss happened.
Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Jeff Saturday embarrasses Josh McDaniels, Raiders with debut win: Best memes and tweets
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was triumphant in his debut against the Raiders, putting even more pressure on Josh McDaniels. Jeff Saturday was the Colts‘ surprise pick to take over as interim head coach after the firing of Frank Reich. A week of debate followed, considering Saturday’s lack of coaching experience at any level. Was Jim Irsay insane?
FanSided
295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0