Read full article on original website
Related
Voices: Behind the 2024 announcement, Trump is the weakest and most desperate he’s ever been
A politically wounded, low-energy, criminally investigated Donald Trump just formally launched his 2024 presidential campaign. This announcement comes two years after the twice-impeached former president launched an attempted coup. Instead of a golden escalator in New York, Trump announced in Mar-a-Lago — his Florida resort and stolen classified document storage unit.While Trump’s candidacy is certainly a threat to democracy, he is currently facing threats of his own. There is now unprecedented heat from his own party and a potential incoming indictment. Trump’s allies have said he is trying to replicate his "underdog" 2016 campaign. But this isn’t 2016 and...
A.V. Club
William Shatner addresses George Takei feud: "It's like a sickness"
It doesn’t seem that there will be any burying of the hatchet between William Shatner and George Takei in their long-standing feud. Takei has been taking swipes at his former Star Trek co-star for decades, with no sign of slowing down; when Shatner went to space in 2021, Takei remarked that he was an “unfit” specimen who was “boldly going where other people have gone before.”
Captive Audience? Staff Blocks People From Leaving 'Low Energy' Trump Speech
Trump's speech lasted more than an hour.
Lindsey Graham ridiculed for effusive praise for Trump’s 2024 speech: ‘What are you watching?’
Senator Lindsey Graham was mocked for his effusive praise for Donald Trump's speech after the former president confirmed his 2024 White House bid in an unsurprising address at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.The twice-impeached former president, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission establishing his candidacy to run for the office for the third time.In a speech laden with lies, the 76-year-old Republican leader said: "In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States." "America's comeback starts right now,"...
A.V. Club
Kevin Costner doesn’t care what you think about his politics
A cowboy like Kevin Costner has to march to the beat of his own drum, regardless of his adoring Yellowstone public. Politically, he doesn’t subscribe to any sort of “shut up and act” mentality, no matter which side of the aisle is bothered by his views. The registered Independent has endorsed all sorts of candidates, from Pete Buttigieg to Liz Cheney. And if you don’t like it, well, tough!
Comments / 0