Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dies in Madison County crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A London, Ohio woman is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Monday afternoon. The West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the crash happened on U.S. Route 42 near State Route 29 at approximately 5:05 p.m. OSHP said Olga M. Zavala, 47, of London, […]
WHIZ
Deer Causes Accident in Coshocton Co.
A deer caused an injury accident in Coshocton County Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said around 2:30pm they were called to the 16000 block of State Route 16 in Franklin Township. When authorities arrived they found that 52-year-old Kina Morris of West Lafayette was traveling west on State Route...
Another suspect charged in shooting of Ohio man
Another suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a Girard man in Columbus last month.
5 sought in theft from northwest Columbus store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for five suspects they said robbed a store in northwest Columbus last week. Police said that on Nov. 8 at approximately 2 p.m., the suspects entered the store on the 1500 block of Bethel Road and walked around the shop for several minutes. Two of the suspects […]
sciotopost.com
Ohio – Woman Injured After Deer Crashes Through Drivers Window and Out the Other Side
COSHOCTON – A woman was injured after a deer crash involving her vehicle on November 13n 2022. According to the Sheriff’s department on November 13th, 2022 at approximately 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to an injury accident in the 16000 block of State Rt 16 in Franklin Twp. Upon the arrival of emergency personnel, it was found that Kina Morris (52 y.o. from West Lafayette) was traveling eastbound on S.R. 16 in her 2010 Honda when a deer ran into the side of her vehicle. The deer went through the driver’s side window and exited through the passenger side window.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man arrested following a shooting in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Pickaway County man was arrested today following a shooting in Circleville. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey said while deputies...
WHIZ
Muskingum Co. Most Wanted
The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office have added to new names to its most wanted list. The Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating Wendy May Norman and Ryan Andrew Norman. Wendy Norman is wanted for three counts each of Endangering Children, Domestic Violence, Corrupting Another w/Drugs and Kidnapping. Ryan...
Centre Daily
Body discovered in parked pickup prompts Ohio cops to investigate ‘suspicious death’
Ohio police are investigating a “suspicious death” after finding a body in a parked pickup truck, authorities told media outlets. A passerby spotted an unresponsive woman inside a parked pickup truck near the Hilltop neighborhood of Columbus just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, the Columbus Police Department told ABC 6.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Two People Arrested for OVI in Same Car After Hit and Run
PICKAWAY County – Two people were arrested driving the same car that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in North Pickaway County. Shortly after 11 PM Saturday night The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a crash on OH- 316 North of Water St in Darbyville.
WHIZ
Bus accident on Cannelville Road
Authorities are investigating an accident involving a Franklin Local School bus. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on Cannelville Road just outside of Roseville. It’s not known at this time how many students were on the bus at the time of the accident. We’ll bring you more information as...
sciotopost.com
Update on Shooting in Circleville, One Arrested
Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey reports on November 14, 2022 at 1:09 P.M. Deputies from the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1340 South Court Street Circleville, Ohio on a possible shooting in the area of Lot 19. While Deputies were en route Drake J. Boggs, 27 year old...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Hit and Run at Circleville Fire Department
Circleville – A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been pushed to all Pickaway law enforcement looking for a vehicle that hit a Circleville Fire truck and left the scene. According to early reports around 12:15 pm a red (maroon) jeep Cherokee was heading Northbound on North Court street after losing control and striking Ladder 1 (Circlevilles ladder truck) and took off.
sciotopost.com
Man Arrested in Williamsport Driving Stolen BMW
Williamsport – A man was arrested after being stopped for a traffic violation in Williamsport that ended with the recovery of a stolen vehicle. On November 13, 2022 at 0736 hours, Pickaway Deputy Welsh initiated a traffic stop on Brown Ave at East Alley within the Village of Williamsport on a tan BMW X5 for having dark aftermarket coverings over the headlight and tail lights of the vehicle along with dark window tint.
Man arrested in fatal shooting outside Ohio Sheetz
Keimariyon Ross, 18, was arrested and charged with murder, accused of fatally shooting Kevin Sobnosky, Columbus police said.
myfox28columbus.com
I-70 closed in Licking County following deadly crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A section of Interstate 70 eastbound in Licking County is closed Friday morning following a deadly car crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. Police said a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by James L. Parker, 82, of...
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.
One lane open on I-70 in Licking County following fatal crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One lane is open on I-70 eastbound in Licking County between State Routes 79 and 13 following a fatal accident. A car accident occurred shortly before midnight on Thursday involving a semi-truck carrying powdered chemicals that spilled onto I-70 between Routes 79 and 13, according to Licking County Emergency Management. Cleanup […]
Police find body in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton. According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body. No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this […]
Man shot during attempted robbery in South Linden
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was shot during an attempted robbery in the South Linden section of Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to the 1000 block of East 16th Avenue at approximately 5:50 p.m. for a report of a person being shot. At that scene, officers found the man, who had […]
cwcolumbus.com
Blasting in Grove City quarries has home owners pushing for answers
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WSYX) — Some homeowners in Grove City are having a blast in their neighborhood. Quite a few, in fact, but that is not a good thing. There are concerns about explosions in nearby quarries impacting their nerves and their property. Home owner John Starr said, “it‘s...
Comments / 0