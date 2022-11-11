Read full article on original website
In a popcorn game, the finish was painfully familiar for Ole Miss against Alabama
OXFORD — This time, it was really a popcorn game. A year ago, Lane Kiffin challenged a CBS television audience to “get your popcorn ready” seconds before Ole Miss’ kickoff against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Before the popcorn cooled, Alabama led 28-0, and all the drama was...
‘Make one more play’: Lane Kiffin discusses the next step for Ole Miss football
OXFORD — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin clearly established that there was no room for moral victories in his program following a heartbreaking 30-24 loss to No. 10 Alabama on Saturday night. The No. 11 Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) had a chance to win the game late but...
EMCC goes on the road to take down Northwest in MACCC title game
SENATOBIA — East Mississippi Community College remains unbeaten in state title games. For the second straight week, the No. 12-ranked Lions were able to use a very balanced offensive attack to get past second-ranked Northwest 36-28 at Bobby Franklin Field on Saturday afternoon. The Lions (8-3) are now 8-0...
Community Profile: Lifelong painter’s arts festival win leads to gallery show
By his estimate, James Wagner has been painting for about four decades now. During all that time, he never entered an art competition, not until last month, that is. “When I was growing up, my dad was a professional artist,” said Wagner, 42. “He painted portraits in his spare time as a side gig while supporting my mom, my sister and I. So I grew up around it. As soon as I could walk, I was walking around with a paintbrush in my hand. I studied art in college, but I never did anything with it.”
Expanded Preservation Society board broadens definition of ‘historic’
Since Pilgrimage was founded in Columbus 80 or so years ago, the annual spring event has focused primarily on showcasing antebellum homes. This made the term “historical” synonymous with majestic columns, vast wraparound porches and manors still scattered throughout the city. When Ralph Null took over as president...
No Monday paper, but expanded Sunday paper coming
The Dispatch is moving forward with plans to this week drop its Monday edition and expand its Sunday edition. No Monday paper will be printed tomorrow, though reporters will be working and publishing stories to the company’s website, said Dispatch publisher Peter Imes. “We remain committed to our print...
Ask Rufus: Veterans Day in Lowndes County
On Friday Veterans Day was celebrated in Lowndes County and across the Country. While Veterans Day is now a day to celebrate and honor those who have served our country in the military, its origins go back to a day to honor those who had died during World War I. The armistice ending World War I was signed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. That day became known as Armistice Day.
Lowndes, Oktibbeha fare well with paper ballots
Heading into the election Tuesday, some voters saw a new way to cast their votes at the polls. Lowndes and Oktibbeha voters used pens to fill in bubbles next to their vote. Once a voter filled out their ballot, they inserted it into an on-site machine to confirm their vote.
Letter: The party of ‘no’
I was heartened to see The Dispatch compare the size of the recent Steel Dynamics economic development package (a big step for the state and a giant leap for Lowndes County and the Golden Triangle region) to the expansion of Medicaid. However, the editorial actually understates the comparison. The true dollar value of Mississippi’s lost opportunity since the inception of the ACA and the availability of Medicaid expansion is closer to $55 billion than $12 billion.
CMSD bans medical marijuana use on campus
The Columbus Municipal School District board passed a collection of policies not allowing the use of medical marijuana on school campuses. With four unanimous votes, the district officially updated its policies regarding medical cannabis. School districts do not have to allow medical marijuana to be used on their campuses, even if individuals have a written certification for its use, according to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act. The MMCA refers to prescriptions as written certifications.
At least 60 shots fired, 3 wounded in Yo’ Bar shootout
Three people were wounded, one critically, after at least 60 shots were fired in the parking lot of the Yo’ Bar this morning, according to Columbus Public Information Officer Joe Dillon. The incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in the parking lot at the popular nightspot, located at 3500 Bluecutt...
Sober living facility seeks to lease old fire station
“You can literally walk out the back door and touch it,” said Crossroads Sober Living founder and president Dusty Snider, pointing at the old Fire Station Number 4. “We’re pretty much connected to it.”. The station, located at the corner of South McCrary Road and Airline Road,...
