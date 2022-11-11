Georgia Bulldogs fans will like what College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan had to say after the latest rankings reveal ahead of Week 12. The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining entering Week 12 of the college football season. Once they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13 back in Week 10, it looked as though they were in the front of the pack to clinch the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff. They got a step closer to that this week as they blew out the Mississippi State 45-19.

ATHENS, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO