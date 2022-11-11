Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes need to be on upset alert
The Ohio State football team is less than two weeks away from its showdown with Michigan. They better focus on Maryland or else the ‘The Game’ could be meaningless. The Ohio State football team takes its perfect 10-0 record to just outside the nation’s capital as it takes on the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes’ focus needs to be on that game this week.
College Football Playoff committee gives Georgia fantastic news
Georgia Bulldogs fans will like what College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan had to say after the latest rankings reveal ahead of Week 12. The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the lone undefeated teams remaining entering Week 12 of the college football season. Once they defeated the Tennessee Volunteers 27-13 back in Week 10, it looked as though they were in the front of the pack to clinch the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff. They got a step closer to that this week as they blew out the Mississippi State 45-19.
South Florida vs. Tulsa Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 12
Friday night's college football slate only has two games on tap and it's highlighted between two AAC foes doing battle as they finish out a down year for each program. South Florida is on the road this week after the team narrowly missed a cover last week at home against SMU the game after they fired head coach Jeff Scott. Now, they back are on the road against Tulsa.
Brittany Mahomes infuriated by frightening Juju Smith-Schuster hit
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback JuJu Smith-Schuster was placed in concussion protocol after a nasty hit by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Concussions have been front and center in the NFL, most notably earlier in the season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa demonstrated a fencing response after hitting the back of his head on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. In Week 11, there was another scary incident involving a top player on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Packers are moving on from Amari Rodgers
The Packers gave Amari Rodgers ample chance to retain the lead punt returner job but they’re finally yanking him from that role. Fans in Green Bay had to be wondering how many fumbles Amari Rodgers could get away with this season before the Packers went with a different option.
Clemson fans can’t believe being behind Alabama in latest CFP rankings
Clemson Tigers fans are not happy about the fact that the team ranks behind the two-loss Alabama Crimson Tide in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Clemson Tigers watched as they tumbled down from the No. 4 spot to tenth spot last week after their loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, their first of the season. This past Saturday, Clemson got back into the win column, defeating the Louisville Cardinals 31-16, improving their record to 9-1.
Miami basketball pulls away in first half for win over Florida A&M
After falling behind 10-6 in the first half, the Miami basketball team led 41-27 at halftime and extended the lead in the second half for an 87-61 win over Florida A&M on Tuesday night at the Watsco Center. Norchad Omier led Miami with 21 points and seven rebounds. Four Miami players finished in double figures.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1