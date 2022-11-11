Read full article on original website
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Take To The Sand And See Amazing Sand Sculptures At The Siesta Key Crystal Classic Sand Sculpting Festival Nov 11-14Off Our CouchSiesta Key, FL
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
Sarasota real estate company sues after losing properties in tax lein saleRobert J HansenSarasota County, FL
Savor St. Pete returns November 5 & 6 for its 10-year anniversaryRose BurkeSaint Petersburg, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Registration open for Jingle 5K of Lakewood Ranch
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner and we are preparing to head into the Holiday Season. One of the most cheerful events of the season is the Jingle 5K of Lakewood Ranch. You can burn off some turkey and pumpkin pie for a good cause.
Mysuncoast.com
Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee celebrates 50 years of serving community
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - For 50 years, Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee has served the local community. The organization began serving in 1972 and since then, they have deliver over 11 million meals to homebound seniors and brought tens of millions of pounds of food to local families,. Amy...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast locals travel back to yesteryear at the Sarasota Medieval Fair
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - Whether you’re interested in archaic duals, or metal working by a real blacksmith— the Sarasota Medieval Fair is the place to get your fix. Tucked in the Woods of Mallaranny in Myakka City, people are able to transport themselves to yesteryear. With Hurricanes...
Mysuncoast.com
Local Ukrainians contribute to Christmas in the Garden
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Christmas in the Garden event will feature Christmas decorations created by local organizations to be displayed within Longboat Chapel. One local group of Ukrainian residents on the Suncoast are putting their own personal touch on the trees by creating personalized Ukrainian decorations. The trees will...
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ adds discount parking lot for Thanksgiving
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is adding a $5-a-day parking lot for travelers Thanksgiving week, it was announced Tuesday. The lot, on the west side of airport, at 8101 North Tamiami Trail, will be open for entry Monday, Nov. 21 through Wednesday, Nov. 23. Shuttle service will take passengers directly to and from the terminal.
Mysuncoast.com
City of Venice Holiday Parade set for Nov. 26
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Final preparations are being made for the City of Venice’s Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 26. Residents can set up chairs in their favorite spots along the parade route starting Wednesday evening, as long as they are not in the median in the 100-300 blocks of West Venice Avenue, the city announced Monday.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announces Holiday Toy Drive
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman announces the kick-off to 6th Annual Holiday Toy Drive. The toy drive is will benefit the 12th Judicial Circuit of Florida’s Guardian ad Litem (GAL) program, and two new partner organizations. The initiative was launched in 2017 when the agency moved into its new headquarters facility on Cattleridge Boulevard in Sarasota. To date, with help from agency members, residents, local businesses, and organizations, the sheriff’s office has donated more than 10,000 gifts and $31,000 in gift cards to children enrolled in the GAL program over the last five years. Because of the event’s growing success, Sheriff Hoffman this year invited Teen Court of Sarasota and All Star Children’s Foundation to also take part in the initiative.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County continues to monitor red tide levels as south worsens
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County charter captains, and fishermen, continue to stay on high alert as red tide worsens in Sarasota County. Cap. Scott Moore said he’s seen pictures and heard reports of dead fish washing on shore and symptoms across the board from fellow charter captains and friends in Sarasota County. According to Moore, it’s a day-by-day effort to monitor the color of the water and watch the fish. One tip Moore offered was watching to see if there are fish around, that’s a good sign -- Fish don’t stick around when red tide is present.
Veterans Day parade held in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — The city of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, held a Veterans Day parade and ceremony Friday to honor our veterans. The parade kicked off at 10 a.m. and began at Osprey Avenue in downtown Sarasota and moved east to west on Main Street. It ended at Gulfstream Avenue. This year's parade theme was "Home of the Free because of the Brave."
Mysuncoast.com
Hootenanny benefits historic Old Miakka Schoolhouse
MIAKKA, Fla. (WWSB) - Organizers of an annual Sunday event believe their efforts are keeping the country country--one dollar at a time. The Miakka Community Club is putting on a show to preserve history this weekend by hosting its annual Hootenanny, a fundraiser benefitting the Old Miakka Schoolhouse. That schoolhouse, built in 1914, is in need of some maintenance and the community is turning out to make sure it gets all the needed care.
Mysuncoast.com
FEMA reopens Hurricane Ian disaster centers
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disaster Recovery Centers for Hurricane Ian survivors are reopening today after temporarily closing last week for severe weather. Centers are designed to help disaster survivors jump-start their recovery from Hurricane Ian. Most centers are open Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Mysuncoast.com
Red Tide Alert issued for parts of Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH-Charlotte has joined Sarasota and Manatee counties in issuing a health alert for red tide bloom near Whidden Key, east of Lemon Bay and Buccaneer Bend west of ICW. A water sample was taken on Nov. 7 that triggered the alert. Residents and visitors are...
Mysuncoast.com
Red tide affects blooming and cooler air returns (Soon!)
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Red tide continues to hit our southern beaches hardest. Nokomis, Venice and Manasota beaches all reported Intense respiratory irritation and many dead fish Saturday. From Siesta Key north to Anna Maria Island have only Slight respiratory irritation and, so far, no dead fish reported. These conditions will fluctuate for the coming week, but red tide is likely to linger for some time. Cooler air could help lessen the red tide and fortunately we have slightly cooler air. We’re tracking a series of cold fronts moving into Florida. Most of these will be dry for us, but it will be cooler to end the week and next weekend.
Longboat Observer
At Home With: Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman
Every house tells a story or two. Carolyn Michel and Howard Millman’s home on St. Armands Key tells several thousand. It’s the history of the couple’s lives, carefully curated and displayed. Some stories are funny, some are sad and some appropriately dramatic. The pair is, after all, Sarasota’s reigning power couple when it comes to the town’s thriving theater scene.
Mysuncoast.com
Major construction project improving section of Marina Drive on Holmes Beach
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A major road construction project has been the reality for several weeks now for residents and visitors on Holmes Beach. A stretch of Marina Drive near Gulf Drive getting a major facelift. “It basically is a plan to improve everything from landscaping to traffic lanes,...
Mysuncoast.com
Kyle Battie, Liz Alpert named Mayor, Vice Mayor of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City Commission have selected Sarasota’s newest Mayor and Vice Mayor. District 1 Commissioner Kyle Battie has been selected by the City Commission to serve as mayor for the next year. District 2 Commissioner Liz Alpert has been selected to serve as vice mayor. Battie will take the spot previously filled by Erik Arroyo and Liz Alpert replace Battie as Vice Mayor.
Mysuncoast.com
Child found alone in Bradenton
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police are reporting this child was found alone in the 1900 block of Seventh Avenue West at about 2:45 p.m. Officers are with him, and he is fine -- but police need to find his parents or caregivers. If you recognize this child, please call...
Mysuncoast.com
Two injured in Manatee motorcycle crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash Sunday morning on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a motorcycle driven by a 54-year-old Ruskin man, with a 53-year-old woman rising as a passenger, were heading south on U.S. 41, approaching 61st Street East at about 11:30 a.m.
Mysuncoast.com
Cooler, crisp evenings arrive Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another weak cold front is set to pass though the Suncoast Wednesday. Behind it will bring drier air and a quick drop in the temperature for Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low 80s early in the week, will cool off to highs in the mid-70s by the end of the work week. There will be some cloud coverage this week, but plenty of sunshine and very slim chances for rain. The dewpoints drop as the drier air arrives, making it feel like cool, crisp, fall evenings.
Mysuncoast.com
UPDATED: Sarasota Police shoot robbery suspect near Beneva and Fruitville
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department is reporting one of their officers shot a robbery suspect Tuesday morning near Beneva and Fruitville roads. The robbery involved an 83 year old woman who was shopping at the Publix at 501 N. Beneva Road and was pushing her groceries to her car when she was approached by a 71 year old man who tried to take her purse off her shoulder.
