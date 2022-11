LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLV’s first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014. “I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Rebels coach Kevin Kruger said. “The two days of prep, they were locked in and ready.” The Rebels (3-0) trailed 37-25 about four minutes into the second half before going on an 11-point run. They took the lead for good on Keshon Gilbert’s 3-pointer with 7:30 left, and Harkless added another 3 with 7:03 remaining for a 50-44 advantage.

DAYTON, OH ・ 41 MINUTES AGO