How is Brunswick County managing its growth?

We all know Brunswick County is growing by leaps and bounds; it has been for years. But as the growth continues, lots of folks have begun to wonder how the county will manage all that growth. Where will the people live? How will the county's infrastructure support them?

StarNews reporter Jamey Cross sat down with Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon recently to find out the answers to these questions. Her story is below, and you should definitely check it out.

Also in this week's newsletter, you'll find food writer Allison Ballard's story on a new drive-thru burrito restaurant in Shallotte, Renee Spencer provides updates on some years-long projects in Southport, Cross brings you the latest on a case of suspected arson at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge, Spencer provides all the details on a new RV park and tiny cabin village expected to open next year, there are election results for the contested board of education races, and you'll find details on the Midway Road bridge repairs.

We hope you will enjoy this week's newsletter. As always, if you have story ideas, email Brunswick County reporters Renee Spencer at rspencer@gannett.com and Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

Have a great week!