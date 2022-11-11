ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

How is Brunswick County managing its growth?

By Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPmL0_0j7gaGRy00

We all know Brunswick County is growing by leaps and bounds; it has been for years. But as the growth continues, lots of folks have begun to wonder how the county will manage all that growth. Where will the people live? How will the county's infrastructure support them?

StarNews reporter Jamey Cross sat down with Brunswick County Planning Director Kirstie Dixon recently to find out the answers to these questions. Her story is below, and you should definitely check it out.

Also in this week's newsletter, you'll find food writer Allison Ballard's story on a new drive-thru burrito restaurant in Shallotte, Renee Spencer provides updates on some years-long projects in Southport, Cross brings you the latest on a case of suspected arson at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge, Spencer provides all the details on a new RV park and tiny cabin village expected to open next year, there are election results for the contested board of education races, and you'll find details on the Midway Road bridge repairs.

We hope you will enjoy this week's newsletter. As always, if you have story ideas, email Brunswick County reporters Renee Spencer at rspencer@gannett.com and Jamey Cross at jbcross@gannett.com.

Have a great week!

Related
WECT

Positive rabies cases detected in Brunswick and Columbus counties

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Between Brunswick and Columbus counties, there are now two confirmed cases of rabies that were announced on Monday, Nov. 14. The Columbus County Health Department announced on the same day that they have at least one confirmed case of rabies in a wild animal near Red Hill Road. You can contact the county Animal Protective Services at (910) 641-3945 and Health Department at (910) 640-6615.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Freeman Park permits for 2023 scheduled to go on sale

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Carolina Beach has announced that Freeman Park permits for 2023 will go on sale beginning Dec. 1. Per the announcement, those who purchase a permit in person between Dec. 1 and 31 will qualify for a $110 “early bird rate” plus applicable fees.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
CBS 17

2 men found dead in Bladen County; deputies begin murder investigation

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities who found two men dead in Bladen County say they are investigating their deaths as homicides. The sheriff’s office on Tuesday identified the men as Willford Robinson Jr., 46, and Josey Rodriguez, 41, both of White Oak. They were found dead Tuesday morning by deputies responding to a 911 call […]
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Pet Pals: 5-Month-Old Male Shepherd Mix Looking For A Forever Home

New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks Pet Pal is a 5-month-old male shepherd mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Animal Services Unit describe him as a typical high energy puppy. They also say he’s a vocal boy who will need some chew toys in the house if you want to keep your shoes intact.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Latest on PFAS contamination in the Cape Fear

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, November 14, the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, Chemours, and North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality signed an agreement to have Chemours continue working to reduce the amount of forever chemicals in the Cape Fear River. Many are now asking what this latest agreement means when it comes to our water quality.
WILMINGTON, NC
WHYY

Wilmington mourns death of City Councilmember Linda Gray

Wilmington City Councilmember Linda Gray died unexpectedly Monday, after being diagnosed with pneumonia last week. “Wilmington is again mourning the loss of a public servant,” said Mayor Mike Purzycki in an emailed statement. “Her death is sad and a shock to us all.” He said the 73-year-old lawmaker was a devoted member that served and impacted the public and the Wilmington community.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Updated plans for Wilmington’s rail realignment project

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over the past few months leaders have been able to nail down a route that will be the most efficient to get from the Navassa rail yard to the port in Wilmington. Now, they’re making sure that the route limits traffic and pedestrian impacts. If...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Rose House for women’s recovery hosts grand opening

CALABASH, NC (WWAY)– A brand-new recovery center opened its doors in Brunswick County on Saturday morning to help those in recovery improve their lives in every aspect. This includes maintaining sobriety, living a godly life, making good decisions, and improving their relationships with loved ones. The “Rose House” of...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington to kick off holiday festivities with annual downtown holiday tree lighting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington is kicking off the holiday season with a tree lighting event in downtown Wilmington on Friday, Nov. 25 starting at 5:30 p.m. “This family tradition at Market and Water Streets includes live music, a local artisans’ shopping village, face painting, free spin-the-wheel prizes, and a special visit from Santa with a free photo op following the tree lighting countdown! Free hot cocoa while supplies last!” said the city in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville woman facing several drug charges following traffic stop

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Whiteville woman is facing a list of charges following an early morning traffic stop in Columbus County. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Emily Baldwin, 41, was pulled over by a deputy early Monday morning when he noticed the vehicle she was driving was had a fictitious tag.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sun Country Airlines announces new service from Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Another air carrier will soon be offering service from ILM. Sun Country Airlines announcing plans to fly non-stop between Wilmington and Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning June of 2023. Tuesday’s announcement is part of the airline’s 15-city route expansion. “We’re excited to launch this new, nonstop route...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Highway 31 bridgebuilder blames county, state for delays in multi-million dollar lawsuit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Roughly three years after the much-anticipated, long-awaited extension of Highway 31 was complete, the builder is suing the state and Horry County. Flatiron Contructors Inc. named Horry County and the SC Dept. of Transportation in a newly filed lawsuit claiming both entities breached their...
