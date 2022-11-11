Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - NEO
In trading on Tuesday, shares of NeoGenomics Inc (Symbol: NEO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $11.49, changing hands as high as $11.99 per share. NeoGenomics Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
3 Top Industrial Stocks to Buy in November
These three stocks crushed the market in 2022. All are in positive territory compared to the S&P 500's 21% decline, and I think they have room to run. Here's why agricultural science company Corteva (NYSE: CTVA), advanced materials specialist Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and electrical products producer nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT) are suitable investments today.
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
With A Strong Vegas Business And A Possible Recovery In Macau, What's Next For MGM Stock?
MGM Resorts stock (NYSE: MGM) has gained about 19% over the last month (21 trading days) considerably outperforming the S&P 500 which remains up by about 9% over the same period. The recent rally is being driven by a couple of factors. Although the company’s Q3 2022 earnings came in below estimates, revenues expanded by a solid 26% versus last year, driven by a strong performance in Las Vegas, which remains the company’s principal market. While gambling activity has picked up in the strip as Covid-19 issues appear largely behind the U.S., MGM also benefited from its acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and Aria and Vdara. Moreover, recently China has eased certain Covid-19 restrictions, reducing quarantine times for tourists from other countries. This could help MGM’s Macau operations which have taken a considerable hit over the last two years, impacted by frequent lockdowns and travel restrictions.
NASDAQ
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Earlier this month, the better-than-expected consumer price index reading of 7.7% provided investors with a respite from the downturn in financial markets that has largely persisted throughout this year. But even after the rally that ensued following the release of this economic data, the S&P 500 index is still down 17% so far in 2022.
NASDAQ
Where To Invest $100,000 Today
There’s a cheeky expression on Wall Street that says the best time to invest is “yesterday,” followed by “today.” The principle behind this axiom is that the longer you can keep your money invested, the more you can benefit from the power of compound interest.
NASDAQ
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Evergy, Duke Energy and Avista
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/17/22, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG), Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK), and Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Evergy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6125 on 12/20/22, Duke Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.005 on 12/16/22, and Avista Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of EVRG's recent stock price of $58.74, this dividend works out to approximately 1.04%, so look for shares of Evergy Inc to trade 1.04% lower — all else being equal — when EVRG shares open for trading on 11/17/22. Similarly, investors should look for DUK to open 1.04% lower in price and for AVA to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Why Carnival Corporation Stock Bounced 8.4% Higher on Tuesday
The stock market pushed higher today as inflation data came in lighter than expected, and interest rates started to come down. There's renewed hope that interest rates won't go so high the economy goes into a deep recession, and this news has helped travel stocks like Carnival (NYSE: CCL) today.
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Laggards: Materials, Healthcare
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Tuesday, shares of Materials companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (Symbol: IFF) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 7.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is down 0.8% on the day, and down 9.77% year-to-date. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is up 26.08% year-to-date, and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., is down 34.13% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and IFF make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Twist Bioscience Fell 19.92% on Tuesday
A day after synthetic biology and genomics company Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its shares rise 16.1%, they did a U-turn, falling 19.92% on Tuesday. The stock nearly matched its 52-week low and is a long way from its 52-week high. So what. A report issued Tuesday by Scorpion Capital...
NASDAQ
Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2022: CHRA,SHLS,NRGV,HPK
Energy stocks extended their Tuesday advance this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 1.4% and the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) 1.1% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.7% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate...
NASDAQ
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Services
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, higher by 1.4%. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 73.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is up 83.92% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 76.14% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
NASDAQ
Insurance Giant Flashes Powerful 'Buy' Signal
Following a strong performance in October, markets have built on the momentum into November as better-than-expected inflation data has caused bond yields to fall. Today’s release of the October producer price index figures came in less than expected, bolstering the case that inflation has seen a peak. In turn, equities have put together a short-term rally as they attempt to gain back some of the ground lost earlier in the year.
NASDAQ
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
NASDAQ
Advance Auto Parts Q3 Profit Down, Cuts FY EPS Outlook; Stock Tanks 10%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) tanked over 10% in extended session Tuesday after the company reported a fall in profit for the third quarter and lowered its adjusted earnings outlook for the full year. The company's profit for the third quarter totaled $110.98 million or $1.84...
NASDAQ
Get Ready to Sell Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) Into Strength
If immediacy bias represents an upside catalyst for publicly-traded securities, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) deserves special attention. Against both wider fundamentals as well as company-specific tailwinds, BABA stock appears poised for significant gains following a rough year. However, the damage that its home nation of China inflicted regarding its zero-COVID policy may be too much for Alibaba to overcome. Thus, investors should consider selling BABA stock into strength.
NASDAQ
Colgate, Twitter And Bath & Body Works Were Third Point’s Largest Q3 Buys. Find Out What Else They Traded Here
This week, Daniel Leob’s New York Based Hedge Fund Third Point LLC reported its trades that occurred during the quarter. The fund currently has 61 positions according to the latest SEC filing. The largest 10 positions by currently held in the fund by size with (%) weights are:. CL...
NASDAQ
Cannae Holdings Cuts Stake in Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)
Fintel reports that Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 40,558,641 shares of Paysafe Ltd (PSFE). This represents 5.58% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 3, 2022 they reported 64,758,641 shares and 8.89% of the company, a decrease in...
Comments / 0