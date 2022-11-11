Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Ford Sharpens Bronco Sport’s Off-Road Credentials With New Diamond Package
The Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport might share a name but they present very different problems for Ford. The “real” Bronco, the retro off-roader built to rival the Jeep Wrangler, is in such demand that Ford production can’t keep up, leaving buyers frustrated with endless delays. The more conventional Bronco Sport, on the other hand, is currently languishing in ninth place in the compact crossover segment where it’s comprehensively ass-whooped by competent but theoretically less interesting rivals, most notably the Toyota RAV4, and also has to battle its own Escape brother.
Carscoops
Modern-Day Pontiac GTO Rendered From Camaro, Because Why Not?
This story contains a fictional render of a Pontiac GTO from artist Rain Prisk who is neither related to nor endorsed by GM. It’s been some 12 years since Pontiac was killed off by General Motors and while it’s unlikely that it will ever be revived, a talented designer has dreamt up what could be the perfect car to relaunch the Pontiac brand.
Carscoops
Electric Aiways U6 Lands In Germany From €41,001 To Rival VW’s ID.5
The all-electric Aiways U6 has been showcased in full and is now available to order in Germany. The Chinese car manufacturer has equipped the U6 with the same 63 kWh battery pack as the U5, complete with 24 CATL modules that can be charged at speeds of up to 90 kW at a DC fast charging station. This battery then drives a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor with 215 hp (160 kW) and 232 lb-ft (315 Nm) of torque. Aiways says the sleek SUV can travel up to 400 km (249 miles) on a single charge under WLTP testing and that average energy consumption sits between 15.9 kWh/100 km and 16.6 kWh/100 km.
Carscoops
Don’t Let The Badges Fool You, This T3 B32 Is One Of The Rarest Porsches Ever Made
As cool as cab-over vans go, it is quite hard to justify a price tag of €364,900 ($364,553) for a used VW T3. This particular example though is not your typical Transporter, since underneath the VW skin it is actually a Porsche – and a quite rare one.
Carscoops
Kia’s “Silent” EV6 GT Commercial Tries To Spin Fact That EVs Sound Really Boring
“You know, I never thought I’d say a 9-second quarter mile would be a little underwhelming, but there’s no drama.”. Car &Driver video man Carlos Lago’s comments after blasting down a makeshift dragstrip in a Tesla Model S Plaid against a Suzuki Hayabusa superbike perfectly summed up the problem facing the companies trying to sell electric cars to gas-loving gearheads (for the record the bike rider found it plenty exciting, despite losing).
Carscoops
What’s The Best American Sports Car Ever With Less Than 8 Cylinders?
Perhaps no nation is as tied to an engine layout as closely as America is to the V8. It’s been a part of almost all of the most significant American sports cars in the history of the nation. How good are sports cars from the USA with less than eight cylinders though? Which one out of that group is the best in history?
Carscoops
2023 Nissan Versa Gets More Expensive But Gains More Equipment
The Nissan Versa has been hit with a small price increase for the 2023 model year but thanks to a series of upgrades, the price hike doesn’t seem unreasonable. Pricing for Nissan’s sub-compact sedan kicks off from $15,730 when ordered in entry-level S guise with the standard 5-speed manual transmission, representing just a small jump from the $15,080 commanded by the 2022 model. Shoppers can also order the Versa S with Nissan’s Xtronic CVT from $17,400, up from last year’s $16,750.
Carscoops
Scout Motors Give New Look At Upcoming SUV Concept, Production Slated For 2026
The International Harvester Scout is an off-road icon and its resurrection is inching closer with the launch of ScoutMotors.com, a fan forum, and social media channels. Speaking of the latter, it’s notable that Scout apparently decided to skip Twitter as the company only listed LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram pages. The move appears to be a direct response to Elon Musk’s ownership of the site, which has been turbulent to say the least.
Carscoops
You’ve Never Seen A Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Quite Like This
As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of the Lamborghini Aventador’s successor, the crew at HRE Performance Wheels have created one striking Aventador SVJ. From the factory, the Aventador SVJ is one of the most aggressive cars in existence and it’s hard to think of a way that it could be made even more eye-catching. However, HRE has done just that with the fitment of an unusual set of aftermarket wheels.
Carscoops
Master Toyota Technician Shows How Fake Parts Can Cause Real Damage to Your Car
An oil filter is probably one of the simplest parts of your car. No one tends to give them much thought since we assume that one is very much like another, and they get tossed every oil change anyway. But did you know that fake oil filters exist and are, in fact, becoming a very real problem for car owners?
Carscoops
15 Hours To Drive 178 Miles: Frustrated EV Owner Writes A Book To Caution Future Adopters
EVs have long since begun to take over the roads. But while many are eager to try out the new tech, the interwebs are filled with seemingly twice as many naysayers who (often rightly) point out the many drawbacks relating to recharging and a lack of infrastructure. And it would...
Carscoops
Volkswagen ID.7 Thinks Rectangular Touchscreens Are For Squares
Volkswagen is taking on the Tesla Model 3 with its new ID.7, a production version of the ID. Aero concept, and the first sedan in the ID. family. But it’s not just the body shape that’s different about the ID.7. The infotainment screen also looks very different from what we’ve seen on other mainstream VW and ID.-branded cars before.
Carscoops
2023 Suzuki Across Gains New Digital Cockpit From Toyota RAV4 Twin
The Suzuki Across got minor model year updates for 2022 focused on faster charging, but the infotainment and instrument cluster retained their old form. This changes in 2023, as the plug-in hybrid SUV gains the new infotainment touchscreen and digital instrument cluster found in the recently facelifted Toyota RAV4 twin.
Carscoops
2024 Kia Seltos Facelift Teased, Debuts Later This Week In Los Angeles
Kia has teased the 2024 Seltos, ahead of its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show on September 17th. While the teaser images aren’t very revealing, the cat’s already out of the bag as the facelifted variant was introduced in South Korea this summer. As a...
Carscoops
Watch A Monster Truck Flying Over A Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo
Monster Trucks are the total opposite of modern EVs in terms of size, sound, and efficiency, but Porsche thought it would be a good idea to combine them in a stadium show. In that spirit, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S Cross Turismo joined a Monster Jam Truck in its natural inhabitant at the NRG Stadium in Texas.
Carscoops
2025 VW Tiguan: What The Compact SUV Will Look Like And Everything Else We Know
This story includes illustrations for the next Tiguan created by Jean Francois Hubert/SB-Medien for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by VW. The next generation of the VW Tiguan is expected to arrive in 2024 as the last one to be fitted with a combustion engine. Following the first appearances of Tiguan prototypes on the road, our associates created a more accurate (and less adventurous) rendering than our previous speculative drawing, giving us an early look at VW’s upcoming compact SUV.
Carscoops
This Watch Is Inspired By The Land Rover Defender
Own a Land Rover Defender and want a timepiece to match the iconic off-roader? Now you can, thanks to a collaboration between Bamford London and Land Rover. The watch is known as the LR001 and features a 40mm titanium case with a Sellita SW200-1b automatic movement. It will be available for a cool £1,350 ($1,587) and capped at just 100 units worldwide.
Carscoops
New 2024 Lucid Gravity SUV Promises Supercar Performance With Seating For 7
Lucid has provided us with our first look at a close-to-production version of the Gravity, its first-ever SUV. Although the automaker still has much to reveal, it promises that the seven-seat crossover will have ‘supercar-like performance’ and more range than any other electric vehicle on the market, aside from the Lucid Air.
Carscoops
Mazda Teases 2024 CX-90 Flagship SUV For USA, Confirms Inline-Six
Mazda today confirmed that the upcoming CX-90 SUV will be powered by an inline six-cylinder engine, with a teaser image posted to Instagram. Still cloaked in darkness, few other details can be gleaned about the big SUV designed specifically for the North American market. Part of a big SUV push...
Carscoops
The First Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Already Exists In The Digital World
The article contains renderings by Abimelec Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Ford. The latest-generation Ford Mustang turned quite a lot of heads at its September debut, in particular the potent Dark Horse variant designed as the most track-focused 5.0-liter V8 Mustang model ever. Given that customer...
Comments / 0