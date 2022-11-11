Read full article on original website
Parts of SF Bay Area see subfreezing temperatures amid frost advisory
But warmer weather is expected in the week ahead.
Much-needed rain in Bay Area last week dumps fresh powder in Sierra
And just like that. "Bam!" Meteorologist Drew Tuma says the latest satellite imagery shows all white, fresh powder in the Sierra thanks to the rain we got in the Bay Area last week.
Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet
SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service. A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation. Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
pajaronian.com
Red-footed booby makes rare appearance in Santa Cruz
Note: Reporter Erin Malsbury contributed to this report. After hearing about the arrival of an extremely rare tropical bird in Santa Cruz last week, I immediately texted an out-of-state birder friend. “I’m so jealous I want to vomit,” they replied. When avid birdwatchers see a species for the...
40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays
San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
KSBW.com
Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts
SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
'Storm door is open': When to expect more rain in the Bay Area
Is there more rain on the way? The heaviest rain with this storm hitting the Bay Area has yet to come.
Cambria Christmas Market is reopening to the public after 2 years. Here’s what to expect
Find out when the popular SLO County holiday event will take place — and how to get tickets.
KSBW.com
Woman runs Monterey Bay Half Marathon months after suffering brain stroke
MONTEREY, Calif. — Carmella Cuva has never missed a Monterey Bay Half Marathon and 2022 was no exception despite facing a medical emergency months earlier. On January 11, 2022, Cuva suffered a brain stroke and lost her ability to walk, talk and eat. “To come from a place where...
benitolink.com
Eat, Drink, Savor: Dandy Sauce Co. hot sauces are born in Texas but made in Hollister
The idea for Dandy Sauce Co. was born when Mary Risavi decided to take a guided trip with musician and fly-fishing enthusiast Chuck Ragan, and he casually mentioned he used to co-own a hot sauce company. “I used to go fly-fishing when I lived in Colorado,” she said. “I feel...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Monterey, California
When most people think of cities in California, they think of Los Angeles or San Francisco. But they’re missing a whole section of California that too often gets overlooked. Los Angeles may be an exciting Southern California spot, filled with movie magic and theme park destinations, and San Francisco may be a bustling business hub in Northern California, but what about the Central Coast?
Southbound Highway 17 back open after deadly crash near Bear Creek Road
At least one person is dead after a crash involving multiple vehicles on southbound Highway 17 near Bear Creek Road. The post Southbound Highway 17 back open after deadly crash near Bear Creek Road appeared first on KION546.
Flights from San Francisco to Cabo are under $300
The flights fall during peak whale watching season.
Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
One injured in fire on East Beach Street in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police advise people to avoid the area from East Beach Street between Carr and Alexander Streets. The Watsonville Fire Department is fighting a fire at 103 East Beach Street. Alexander Street is completely shut down, according to police. At least one person suffered burns and was taken to the hospital. The post One injured in fire on East Beach Street in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Smart & Final to open 10th store in Santa Clara County
Smart & Final will be expanding in Santa Clara County, California, with the opening of its 10th store in the area, the grocer announced Monday. The 39,000-square-foot Smart & Final Extra! larger-format store will be located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, and will open for business on Dec. 14. The store format "combines the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all," said the company in a press release.
Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study
(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
sanjoseinside.com
One Race Flips, Other Front Runners Hold as Vote Count Goes on in Santa Clara County
As the ballot counting from Tuesday's general election approached its second week, the contest between two Democrats for California's District 10 Senate seat flipped, as Hayward Councilmember Aisha Wahab pulled ahead and away from initial front runner Lily Mei, mayor of Fremont. With an estimated 40,000 votes to be counted,...
