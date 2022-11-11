ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA



CBS San Francisco

Frost advisory issued for Bay Area as temps plummet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Temperatures were plummeting across the Bay Area Wednesday night, prompting advisories from the National Weather Service.  A frost advisory was in effect across most Bay Area counties and the Monterey County coast from midnight to 9 a.m. as temperatures were expected to dip to 35 degrees F or colder. Such conditions could result in hypothermia to people and animals and harm sensitive plants and vegetation.  Meanwhile, the weather service also announced a hard freeze warning was in effect for areas south of Gilroy into the Salinas Valley. Temperatures were forecast to drop to 26 to...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

Red-footed booby makes rare appearance in Santa Cruz

Note: Reporter Erin Malsbury contributed to this report. After hearing about the arrival of an extremely rare tropical bird in Santa Cruz last week, I immediately texted an out-of-state birder friend. “I’m so jealous I want to vomit,” they replied. When avid birdwatchers see a species for the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Secret SF

40 Magical Things To Do In The Bay Area During The Holidays

San Francisco draws endless crowds at during the holidays, and it’s no wonder why — from the Union Square ice rink to the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house, there’s enough holiday spirit in the air to cheer up even the grumpiest Scrooge. For those who seek some inspiration to start planning around Christmas time, we-ve made a list and checked it twice. Read on for your ultimate guide to the holidays in the San Francisco Bay Area. Is it really winter time without a day of ice skating at a charming local rink? See how much skill you’ve retained since last year by zooming (or hobbling) around one of the Bay Area’s most popular ice rinks. See more of our favorite ice skating rinks in the Bay Area. San Francisco has so many gorgeous holiday trees up these days, it’s hard to keep track. We decided to round up the best ones, so you can catch them all before the season ends! Have you seen all of these glittering trees? Here are some of our favorites.
WOODSIDE, CA
KSBW.com

Virus affecting Salinas Valley lettuce has national impacts

SALINAS, Calif. — Plant pathogens that are spreading disease in the lettuce fields of the Salinas Valley are leading to a nationwide lettuce shortage and higher prices at the supermarket. At Nob Hill in Salinas, a head of lettuce was being sold for more than $4 on Monday. The...
SALINAS, CA
wanderingwheatleys.com

The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Monterey, California

When most people think of cities in California, they think of Los Angeles or San Francisco. But they’re missing a whole section of California that too often gets overlooked. Los Angeles may be an exciting Southern California spot, filled with movie magic and theme park destinations, and San Francisco may be a bustling business hub in Northern California, but what about the Central Coast?
MONTEREY, CA
KRON4 News

Ballots found dumped on Highway 17 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In Santa Clara County there are some voters who might not have their votes counted. About two dozen ballots were found dumped on the side of the road in San Jose by Highway 17. The registrar’s office says it’s no fault of theirs and that an investigation is being done. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

One injured in fire on East Beach Street in Watsonville

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police advise people to avoid the area from East Beach Street between Carr and Alexander Streets. The Watsonville Fire Department is fighting a fire at 103 East Beach Street. Alexander Street is completely shut down, according to police. At least one person suffered burns and was taken to the hospital. The post One injured in fire on East Beach Street in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
WATSONVILLE, CA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Smart & Final to open 10th store in Santa Clara County

Smart & Final will be expanding in Santa Clara County, California, with the opening of its 10th store in the area, the grocer announced Monday. The 39,000-square-foot Smart & Final Extra! larger-format store will be located at 430 Blossom Hill Road in San Jose, California, and will open for business on Dec. 14. The store format "combines the warehouse store with traditional grocery offerings like farm-fresh produce and natural and organic options, to provide a one-stop shop for all," said the company in a press release.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Home-sale prices fall in 3 Bay Area cities: study

(KRON) — The median price of a home sale nationwide was $359,250 in the weeks between Oct. 10 and Nov. 6, according to a new report from Redfin. That marks a 3.2 percent increase from that range in 2021, but in some cities, the average home price went down in the last year. Redfin said […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

