Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NBC New York
Man Arrested in Brutal NYC Pipe Beating of Subway Cleaner During AM Rush
The attacker behind this month's brutal beating of a subway custodian, bashed in the face with a metal pipe while working in the New York City transit system, has been arrested, police said. Authorities identified 28-year-old Jonathan Frias following his arrest Sunday, more than a week after the Nov. 4...
NBC New York
NYC Medical Examiner Office Employee Steals Louis Vuitton Bag at Body Pickup: DOI
A longtime New York City medical examiner's office employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing a Louis Vuitton bag from a dead woman he had been assigned to transfer from her home to the agency's Manhattan headquarters. Trevor Rheams, a 49-year-old from Jamaica, Queens, is charged with petit larceny and...
Scammers Acting As New York Cops Demanding Cash In Hudson Valley
Warning: Scammers are pretending to be local police officers and threatening to arrest you if you don't pay them a "fine." The Yonkers Police Department is warning residents about a new scam. Scammers Acting As Yonkers Police Calling Hudson Valley Residents. "Scammers are spoofing Yonkers Police telephone numbers and threatening...
Man found unconscious on Bronx street without ID identified: NYPD
BRONX, NY (PIX11) — The man found unconscious on a Bronx street last week has been identified as Carlos Nieves, the NYPD announced early Tuesday. Nieves, 40, has a distinctive tattoo with the name “Sarah” in large, black letters on his abdomen, which police released a photo of in a bid to help identify him. […]
NBC New York
‘I Have No Excuse:' Tearful Woman in NYPD Firebombing Apologizes to ‘Everybody'
A New York woman charged on federal crimes for firebombing an occupied NYPD vehicle during an eruption of demonstrations in the city following George Floyd's killing by a police officer in Minnesota has been sentenced to six years in prison. Samantha Shader, of Catskill, New York, was found guilty of...
Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli
NEW YORK, NY – An argument between two men inside a Bronx deli at 975 Walton Avenue in the Bronx turned into a street gunfight last Wednesday. On Tuesday, detectives with the New York City Police Department released photos of the two suspects in an attempt to solicit help from the public to identify them. At around 5:59 pm, the two men got into a verbal argument. Once outside, the two men pulled guns on each other and began shooting. Police did not report any injuries. The two suspects fled the scene. At this time, no arrests have been made. The post Argument turns into shootout in front of Bronx deli appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Police Searching for Group That Used Wooden Board to Beat Man to Death in Queens
The hunt for a killer continued on Monday, a day after a man was beaten to death with a wooden board outside a gas station in Queens following an argument with a group of men, according to police. Esvin Vasquez, a 22-year-old father, got into some sort of fight around...
These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – With the rise in crime in New York City over the past few years, there has also been a rise in scooter-based thefts and attacks. Scooters are small, light, and can navigate quickly through New York City traffic. That’s why they are becoming the vehicle of choice for many people terrorizing the population of New York City. Now, the New York City Police Department is actively searching for a pair of men who are responsible for at least seven scooter-based robberies throughout Queens. Detectives with the NYPD believe two men, possibly of Hispanic origin, driving a The post These scooter bandits are terrorizing people of all ages in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Deranged goon in Lower Manhattan bashes subway cleaner’s face with lead pipe: cops
The deranged suspect who assaulted an MTA-subcontracted custodial worker at the Chambers Street station on the E line on Nov. 4, 2022. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police need the public’s help in finding the deranged goon...
3rd death may be linked to NYC gay club drugging: mom
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The mother of John Umberger, who died at age 33 during a trip to Manhattan, warned Monday that club goers in Hell’s Kitchen should be aware of robbery teams that could be drugging their victims with fatal results. And she said she’s learned of a possible third death tied to West […]
NBC New York
Puppy Dies from Eating Rat Poison Found on Streets in NYC Neighborhood
Dog lovers in a Manhattan neighborhood are on edge after a man said his beloved puppy accidentally gobbled up poison during one of their walks and is now dead. Ralph Edwards said no one could resist the infectious energy of his 7-month-old Rottweiler pup named Cali during their daily walks through his Washington Heights neighborhood.
NYPD spent $3 billion on surveillance but critics say details are vague despite new disclosure law
The NYPD spent nearly $3 billion on surveillance technology in a 12-year stretch but continues to flout the law requiring it reveal details of each contract, according to two advocacy groups. The dollars spent between 2007 and 2019 are with companies large and small — including a contract with a vendor based out of an East Flatbush, Brooklyn, apartment. The money spent was opaquely listed as ...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Subway tragedy: Man apparently throws himself in front of Upper West Side train, cops say
A man hurled himself in front of an oncoming 1 train on Wednesday morning at the 86th Street and Broadway station. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man apparently took his own life Wednesday by throwing himself...
NBC New York
NYC Fight Death: Wooden Board Bash Kills 1, Cops Say
A late-night fight between a group of men turned deadly early Sunday in Queens when one of the men was struck in the head with a wooden board, police said. Officers were alerted to a fight in progress on Junction Boulevard in Corona around 2 a.m. When they arrived the group involved in the dispute had already scattered, but cops found a 23-year-old with a fatal head injury.
NYPD files charges against Amazon worker, 25, in alleged fire-extinguisher incident at Staten Island warehouse
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD has filed charges against a 25-year-old Amazon employee who allegedly pulled an alarm, sprayed a fire extinguisher and stole from his co-workers at the company’s warehouse complex in Bloomfield. The bizarre incident, which began around 6 a.m., injured and panicked employees and...
NBC New York
5 Dead in Worst NYC Legionnaires' Disease Outbreak Since 2015: What to Know
Five people died of Legionnaires' disease over the summer at a New York City nursing home that had been cited repeatedly for improper maintenance of cooling towers where Legionella bacteria can spread, The New York Times reported. The outbreak at Amsterdam Nursing Home, a 409-bed facility in upper Manhattan, was...
Three people shot, one fatally, in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- A person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a swanky Manhattan neighborhood Saturday night, The New York Post Reported. Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired in Chelsea just after 10:15 p.m., cops said. Upon arriving at 541 West 25 S. between 10th and 11th avenues, police found three gunshot victims.
NYPD seeks identity of man with ‘Sarah’ tattoo found unconscious on Bronx street
Update: The man has now been identified by police. Investigators did not disclose further information about how it’s believed he fell unconscious. The original story is below. — ORIGINAL STORY: FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx (PIX11) — The NYPD is seeking the identity of a man with a distinct tattoo who was found unconscious Friday on […]
pix11.com
Man killed in Chelsea triple shooting identified
Three people were shot, including a man who died. Three people were shot, including a man who died. Bronx businesses targeted by racist, anti-Semitic …. Several City Island restaurants reported last week that they had gotten handwritten anti-Black and anti-Semitic letters in the mail. The owners of one restaurant said they were sent a follow-up letter after sharing word of the original.
NBC New York
‘Toys of Terror:' NJ City Escalates Dirt Bike Crackdown With Gas Ban
New Jersey's third-biggest city is revving up its crackdown against illegal dirt bikes. City leaders in Paterson approved a new ordinance in hopes of combatting growing concerns from dirt bikes, ATVs, and other illegal vehicles. That order will bar gas station attendants from putting gas into those rides. "I call...
