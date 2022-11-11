ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Name of High Point professional soccer team revealed

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The name of the MLS Next Pro team, that’s officially coming to High Point in the spring of 2024, has been revealed.

Carolina Core FC will be the name of the club that will call High Point’s Trust Point Stadium home.

The logo displayed during the reveal is a temporary placeholder and the team’s official colors and logo will be released in 2023.

High Point native, UNC soccer legend, United States Men’s National Team member and National Soccer Hall of Famer Eddie Pope will be a part of the club’s management.

“High Point is North Carolina’s international city. We have a lot of folks here who grew up playing soccer, grew up loving soccer. We are planning to tap into that international community and also soccer fans throughout the Piedmont.”

High Point Mayor Jay Wagner’s comments on the future team on Sept. 7, 2022
7 Oct 2001: Eddie Pope #23 of the USA intercepts the ball intended for Robert Scarlett #24 of Jamaica during the World Cup Qualification game at the Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The USA defeated Jamacia 2-1.Mandatory Credit: Al Bello /Allsport

This is MLS’s latest expansion into the Carolinas as Charlotte FC recently completed its inaugural season.

MLS Next Pro is affiliated with MLS and many teams will serve as farm systems for MLS clubs where young prospects can develop.

