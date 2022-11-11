A piece property slated for a Fleet Farm in the future could officially become a part of Sturgeon Bay depending on how the Sturgeon Bay Common Council votes on Tuesday. In their last meeting, the council approved the recommendations of the Finance, Purchasing, and Building Committee and the City Plan Commission for the Kerscher property to be annexed from the Town of Nasewaupee and temporarily rezoned from Agricultural to Commercial. The property, located along State Highway 42/57, needs two-thirds of approval from the council before it can be annexed and rezoned. If annexed, the city would be obligated to pay the Town of Nasewaupee a total of $1,073.65, the equivalent of five years of taxes. It would then set the next steps in the process, where plans for the store will be scrutinized to ensure the proposed Fleet Farm is a good fit for Sturgeon Bay.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO