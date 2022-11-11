ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Relatives find body in Appleton home

APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Clean Technology Plant Coming To Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 200 jobs are coming to the Fox Valley. Excellerate, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated, broke ground on a new facility Monday. The company gathered with local partners to begin the construction of its new facility. The new building will be 385,000-square...
LITTLE CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Neighbors oppose Shattuck Middle School property development plan

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Many people living around Shattuck Middle School don’t like a proposed development on the school’s property. Northpointe Development bought the Shattuck Middle School property from the Neenah Joint School District over the summer and they want to turn the property into 168 units of mixed-use housing.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ready or not, here comes snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion

TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Crews battle house fire in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a house fire in Shawano County Tuesday morning. At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 8100 block of Broadway in the Town of Richmond. Crews found flames coming from the first and second floors. The assistant fire chief tells...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Snowy mix continues tonight

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. This first accumulating snow will linger into tonight. We are looking at another wintry mix from a low pressure system to our southeast to come through later this evening right off Lake Michigan towards Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Temperatures will drop tonight down to below freezing, so icy conditions could continue become a factor tomorrow morning.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan house fire; 2 people displaced, 2 dogs dead

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire near 11th and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. According to Sheboygan Fire Department, the first fire units arrived on the scene in two minutes and found smoke coming...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wtaq.com

City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash

CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Two Sturgeon Bay zoning decisions expected on Tuesday

A piece property slated for a Fleet Farm in the future could officially become a part of Sturgeon Bay depending on how the Sturgeon Bay Common Council votes on Tuesday. In their last meeting, the council approved the recommendations of the Finance, Purchasing, and Building Committee and the City Plan Commission for the Kerscher property to be annexed from the Town of Nasewaupee and temporarily rezoned from Agricultural to Commercial. The property, located along State Highway 42/57, needs two-thirds of approval from the council before it can be annexed and rezoned. If annexed, the city would be obligated to pay the Town of Nasewaupee a total of $1,073.65, the equivalent of five years of taxes. It would then set the next steps in the process, where plans for the store will be scrutinized to ensure the proposed Fleet Farm is a good fit for Sturgeon Bay.
STURGEON BAY, WI
doorcounty.net

Door County Locals Get Discounted Rate to Stay at The Dorr Hotel

Sister Bay, Wis. (November 14, 2022) – Door County residents don’t need to leave Door County to treat themselves to a luxurious getaway. From November 1-April 1, local Door County residents are invited to stay at The Dorr Hotel for only $99/night for a King or Queen room. This new waterfront hotel located in downtown Sister Bay is within walking distance to local shopping, bars, and restaurants, and features luxe accommodations in their Nordic-inspired rooms.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire damages home in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

