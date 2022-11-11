Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Release Amari RodgersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Head Coach Replacement CandidatesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular supermarket chain opening another new store in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Once a Packer Fan...Always a Packer Fan!!!!Dennis RaabeGreen Bay, WI
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
New bourbon boutique opens in Downtown Neenah
Grainworks Old and New, a new business in downtown Neenah, opened this past weekend specializing in bourbon barrel decor.
wtaq.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Take The Plunge
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – What a difference a week makes. After a significant increase in gas prices across the Great Lakes, gas prices have now made a significant decrease. The average price at the pump in Green Bay has fallen 29.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.51/g today, according to GasBuddy. Prices in Green Bay are 10.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 42.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
wtaq.com
Clean Technology Plant Coming To Little Chute
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – More than 200 jobs are coming to the Fox Valley. Excellerate, a division of Faith Technologies Incorporated, broke ground on a new facility Monday. The company gathered with local partners to begin the construction of its new facility. The new building will be 385,000-square...
wearegreenbay.com
Neighbors oppose Shattuck Middle School property development plan
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Many people living around Shattuck Middle School don’t like a proposed development on the school’s property. Northpointe Development bought the Shattuck Middle School property from the Neenah Joint School District over the summer and they want to turn the property into 168 units of mixed-use housing.
WBAY Green Bay
Ready or not, here comes snow
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Whether you like it or not, it’s time to start preparing for it. Snow is in the forecast for mid-November. Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio tells us because of the mild weather earlier this month they’ve only brined once so far this season. Now that brine mixture is on area roads.
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
WBAY Green Bay
Crews battle house fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews battled a house fire in Shawano County Tuesday morning. At about 5 a.m., firefighters responded to a home in the 8100 block of Broadway in the Town of Richmond. Crews found flames coming from the first and second floors. The assistant fire chief tells...
wearegreenbay.com
Snowy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. This first accumulating snow will linger into tonight. We are looking at another wintry mix from a low pressure system to our southeast to come through later this evening right off Lake Michigan towards Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Temperatures will drop tonight down to below freezing, so icy conditions could continue become a factor tomorrow morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Repairs begin on Monday for major Oshkosh bridge, set to reopen at later date
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has announced that repairs will begin on Monday for a bridge in Oshkosh after months of delays and extensions. WisDot states that repairs to begin installing a new gearbox and other components will start on Monday, November 14 for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan house fire; 2 people displaced, 2 dogs dead
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Sheboygan Fire Department responded to a report of a residential fire near 11th and Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 12. Officials said the fire started around 2 p.m. According to Sheboygan Fire Department, the first fire units arrived on the scene in two minutes and found smoke coming...
wtaq.com
City of Appleton Hosts Largest Nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — The Appleton Christmas Parade holds the distinction of being the largest nighttime Christmas Parade in the Midwest, and draws about 80 thousand spectators each year. “This year’s theme is ‘Peace on Earth'” said Eric Stadler, Assistant Chairperson for Appleton Parade Committee. “We feel with so...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton man killed in Outagamie County crash
CENTER VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of county roads A and S in the town of Center. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash at 1:45. The driver of a car died at the scene; he was a 58-year-old man from Appleton. The driver of a pickup truck, a 60-year-old Shiocton man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital; we don’t know his condition.
doorcountydailynews.com
Two Sturgeon Bay zoning decisions expected on Tuesday
A piece property slated for a Fleet Farm in the future could officially become a part of Sturgeon Bay depending on how the Sturgeon Bay Common Council votes on Tuesday. In their last meeting, the council approved the recommendations of the Finance, Purchasing, and Building Committee and the City Plan Commission for the Kerscher property to be annexed from the Town of Nasewaupee and temporarily rezoned from Agricultural to Commercial. The property, located along State Highway 42/57, needs two-thirds of approval from the council before it can be annexed and rezoned. If annexed, the city would be obligated to pay the Town of Nasewaupee a total of $1,073.65, the equivalent of five years of taxes. It would then set the next steps in the process, where plans for the store will be scrutinized to ensure the proposed Fleet Farm is a good fit for Sturgeon Bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Help build out the Community Clothes Closet in Menasha and support the community
(WFRV) – It’s an event that teaches kids the importance of a healthy bedtime routine and the joy of reading before bed. Local 5 Live visited Community Clothes Closet in Menasha with details on ‘Pajamarama’ plus how you help. Details from communityclothescloset.org:. PajamaRama registration is open!
Look: Escaped mustang captured after swimming across bay in Wisconsin
Authorities in Wisconsin said they captured a loose horse that ran wild on several roads and even swam across a bay.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
2 teens, homeowner may face charges in Pulaski bonfire explosion
Authorities want to charge two teens and a homeowner after someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire, injuring as many as 40 people in October.
doorcounty.net
Door County Locals Get Discounted Rate to Stay at The Dorr Hotel
Sister Bay, Wis. (November 14, 2022) – Door County residents don’t need to leave Door County to treat themselves to a luxurious getaway. From November 1-April 1, local Door County residents are invited to stay at The Dorr Hotel for only $99/night for a King or Queen room. This new waterfront hotel located in downtown Sister Bay is within walking distance to local shopping, bars, and restaurants, and features luxe accommodations in their Nordic-inspired rooms.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire damages home in Shawano County
People are willing to pay the price to get away for the holiday weekend. Wisconsin Ag. Secretary, Feeding America distribute turkeys in Oshkosh. The turkeys were paid for by the American Rescue Plan. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: "Fountain of youth" linked to cancer risk. Updated: 1 hour ago. A popular supplement...
