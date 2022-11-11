Read full article on original website
Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes
PALM BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will mount a third White House campaign, launching an early start to the 2024 contest. The announcement comes just a week after an underwhelming midterm showing for Republicans and will force the party to decide whether to embrace a candidate whose refusal to accept defeat in 2020 pushed American democracy to the brink.
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
The former president is under active criminal investigation for actions on and leading up to Jan. 6, 2021. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
How the news media – long in thrall to Trump – can cover his new run for president responsibly
Now that he’s in the 2024 presidential race, the media circus that is Donald Trump is returning for a new season. Trump is still newsworthy. He’s been weakened by his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, his attempt to overthrow its result and the underperformance of Republican candidates in the 2022 midterms. Nevertheless, Trump is more than a party leader. “Make America Great Again,” known colloquially as “MAGA,” is a political movement. Trump has a legion of diehard followers. Then there’s Trump the storyline. Trump is to reporters as honey is to bears. Journalists prize conflict, and Trump delivers it in abundance....
Live: Donald Trump officially declares 2024 presidential candidacy
It's official. Former President Donald Trump will seek the Oval Office once again. Trump made the announcement during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Palm Beach on Tuesday night.
'Not above the law': Why Trump's decision to run for president won't change his legal woes
Experts say Trump's presidential announcement will have little to no impact on his sweeping legal troubles left over from his first White House stint.
