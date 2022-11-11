Read full article on original website
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
If the Midterm Elections Showed Us Anything, It’s That Americans Want the Right to Legal (and Safe) Abortions
It’s no secret that abortion rights and reproductive justice were on the line in the 2022 midterm elections. With Roe v. Wade no longer in place, a person's ability to get a legal abortion depends on the laws in their state as well as whatever may be passed on the federal level—which means that whoever represents you in the state and federal governments (like your governor, congressional representative, and senator) has more power than ever to shape reproductive health policy. (Terrible, we know.)
BBC
Abortion election results: Kentucky rejects constitutional amendment on abortion
Kentucky has rejected a constitutional amendment that would have said there was no right to abortion. The result here follows three other pro-choice victories in this year's midterm elections: Vermont, Michigan and California have all enshrined the right to abortion in their constitution. However, in Kentucky the result won't automatically...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
AOC says 'it's so out of touch to imply that abortion isn't an economic issue' after reproductive rights were at the top of voters' minds in the midterms
"Few things impact one's finances more than a having a child!" Rep. Ocasio-Cortez wrote after abortion was on the ballot in a number of states.
Wisconsin Voters Have Reelected A Governor And Attorney General Who Support Abortion Rights And Say They Won’t Enforce A Near-Total Abortion Ban
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul have pledged not to enforce the state’s near-total abortion ban, which took effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Voters in Wisconsin reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, who have pledged not to enforce the near-total...
The Dobbs effect is real: Voters, still angry about the Roe overturn, turned out to protect abortion
"Is the Dobbs effect fading?" blared a headline from October 10 at Politico Playbook, the nerve center for the smug centrist take on Beltway politics. The story helped kick off a month of hand-wringing in the press about how abortion was fading from voters' minds. Over the summer, there had been a massive national backlash to Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health, the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. Over the past few weeks, however, pundits insisted, fears about reproductive rights were replaced with concerns about inflation. (Even though, as the talking heads carefully avoided noting, Republicans are a serious threat to the economy as well.) Mid-October, MSNBC pundit Mike Barnicle summed up the argument by arguing that "while abortion is an issue, it nowhere reaches the level of interest of voters in terms of the cost of gas, food, bread, milk, things like that." "Democrats' Reliance on Abortion for Midterms May Not Be Enough," read a USA Today headline, ignoring that the mythical Democrat who only campaigns on abortion is a strawman. In a classic of the circular-firing-squad genre, the New York Times ran a piece elevating those who "say there has been too much focus on abortion rights and too little attention on worries about crime or the cost of living."
BREAKING: Georgia Judge Overturns State Six-Week Abortion Ban Calling It Unconstitutional
A Georgia judge overturned the state’s six-week abortion ban Tuesday saying it violated the US constitution and US Supreme Court precedent. The Guardian reports the ruling, made by Judge Robert McBurney overturned the abortion ban which had been in effect since July. The ruling came in a lawsuit that sought to strike down the ban on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Peach State’s constitutional right to privacy and liberty by forcing women in the state to have a child.
Washington Examiner
Missing ballots found in New Jersey county
The missing ballots from four voting districts in New Jersey were found on Thursday at the Mercer County Board of Elections, where they had been sitting since Election Day. Ballots were found from three districts in Princeton and one in Robbinsville, which officials earlier said were lost after being shuttled from the voting place to the election board. Paper ballots had to be used after a software glitch rendered the Dominion electronic voting machines unusable.
Vox
The midterms were a resounding win for abortion rights — with one exception
Democrats sought to make the 2022 election a referendum on reproductive rights, and they appear to have been successful: Not only did ballot measures on abortion rights come down repeatedly on the pro-abortion rights side, but the outcomes of important state races should also provide protection for abortion access in states across the country.
Washington Examiner
Biden: Democrats and Republicans who 'survived' elections reject 'America First'
President Joe Biden has implied that last week's midterm elections were a repudiation of former President Donald Trump's inward-focused "America First" foreign policy agenda. "The election held in the United States, [which] still leaves a little bit uncertain, has sent a very strong message around the world that the United States is ready to play," Biden told reporters on Monday in Bali, Indonesia. "The United States, the Republicans who survived along with the Democrats, are of the view that we're going to stay fully engaged in the world and that we, in fact, know what we're about."
Washington Examiner
Only one incumbent Democratic governor was unseated in the midterm elections
On Friday night, the first governor to lose his seat in 2022 conceded his race. That would be Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. The fact that he is the only sitting Democratic governor to lose — and will remain so even if Kari Lake wins in Arizona — is a reflection of Republicans' disappointing year. The victor is Republican Joe Lombardo, Clark County's sheriff.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Republican puts Mayorkas on notice in explosive hearing: 'You will' be exposed
A House Republican warned the Biden administration’s top homeland security official in a public hearing Tuesday of his plans to expose how the Senate-confirmed official had allegedly targeted conservative employees. During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on threats facing the nation, Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) bombarded Mayorkas with...
These companies claim to support abortion rights. They are backing anti-abortion Republicans
The pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly was one of the most vocal opponents of a sweeping anti-abortion law that passed in its home state of Indiana, last August, saying that the measure would make it hard to attract talent and would force it to look outside the state for growth. But...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results a 'rejection of extremism,' says New Hampshire governor
Recently reelected Gov. Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday that the outcome of the midterm elections was a “rejection of extremism.”. “Candidate quality matters,” and a lot of Republicans were painted as extremists, Sununu said on ABC’s This Week. “When you have a product, you can’t let the...
CNET
Abortion Laws by State: Where Has Abortion Been Banned?
For more information about your reproductive health rights and related federal resources, you can visit the US government's Reproductive Rights site. On Election Day, abortion was on the ballot in five states: California, Michigan and Vermont all passed referendums enshrining reproductive rights in their state constitutions, while efforts to restrict abortion access in Montana and Kentucky failed to resonate with voters.
America's red-state abortion wipeout
The number of abortions performed in the U.S. fell by about 6% after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to data from the Society of Family Planning. The big picture: Many states in which abortion remains legal saw significant increases in the number of procedures performed, suggesting that plenty of women traveled out-of-state to obtain access.
Washington Examiner
A 'red wave' hit those few states with good state parties and local leaders; it skipped the ones that leaned on Trump
The news that Democrats have maintained Senate control is an immense disappointment. Also disappointing is that Republican House control, if it is even in the cards, will be extremely tenuous. At best, Republicans will serve as a placeholder, preventing Democrats from getting everything they want by blocking their legislation. That is a far cry from promoting a positive and forward-looking conservative agenda.
Georgia politicians, leaders react to judge overturning state’s heartbeat abortion law
ATLANTA — A Fulton County Superior Court judge overturned Georgia’s ban on abortion saying it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted. The law, initially signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019, essentially banned most abortions at six weeks once a “detectable...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
WASHINGTON (AP) — To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in June...
