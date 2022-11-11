Read full article on original website
Porch Group’s Inspection Support Network Launches App to Enable Homeowners to Easily Manage Their Home Using Their Inspection Report
Porch App provides homeowners with a simple way to manage their home, while helping inspectors differentiate their business and extend the value of the home inspection report. Porch Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: PRCH) (“Porch Group”), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services and insurance industries, today announced the launch of the Porch app through its premier home inspection software company, Inspection Support Network (ISN). The app allows inspectors to extend the value of their inspection by offering an interactive way for their clients to manage the information in their inspection reports. Additionally, home inspectors using ISN can use the app to provide more value to their clients, stay top-of-mind after the inspection is complete, and generate additional revenue by promoting ancillary services, including re-inspections, and referrals.
The Local Business Shining A Light On The Ethical Selling Of Mobility Scooters
Lightweight Scooters discuss the ethical issues in the mobility industry and what needs to be done to make selling mobility scooters a more ethical practice. The sale of mobility scooters is often a very unethical practice. Different markets, such as online sellers are confusing the marketplace and providing too many options for the end user. It leads to a host of variables and confusing pricing structures that often mean people are purchasing the wrong scooters for their needs. Lightweight Scooters is a company that’s looking to change this for good. It’s a specialist mobility scooter-selling business that hopes to provide a more ethical approach to things. The company has showrooms across the UK (through their Cavendish Mobility Network brand) giving customers as much information as possible to make an informed decision. It’s hoping to tackle many of the problems revolving around the mobility industry, resulting in far better experiences for the end users.
A UK-based Company in Birmingham Has Launched a Revolutionary Platform for Brands to Communicate Better with The Public
The Qiktell app takes online communication between businesses and consumers to a whole new level by providing multi-purpose brand communication. November 15, 2022 - Birmingham, UK - Qiktell is pleased to announce the launch of a new way for brands to improve communication with customers and people in general. Qiktell...
Mr Digital Names Gopal Senior Web Developer
Mr Digital promotes Nisha Gopal to Senior Web Developer at its digital marketing agency. Wokingham, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2022 -- Gopal is promoted after more than 2 years at Mr Digital. She will be responsible for leading Mr Digital's e-commerce development and Shopify projects. In her previous position as...
90% of companies lose potential customers during the digital onboarding process, according to ABBYY State of Intelligent Automation Report Q4-2022
Engagement and customer experience make up 52% of the reasons customers leave in the first 90 days. Respondents believe if the abandonment rate was reduced by 50%, it would increase customer acquisition by 29% and increase revenue by 26%. More than a third (34%) still plan to include human interaction...
Fragrance Creators Showcases 2022 Impacts Delivered for Business and Consumers During Its First In-Person Annual Meeting in Two Years
WASHINGTON - November 15, 2022 - (Newswire.com) The Fragrance Creators Association (Fragrance Creators) celebrated a myriad of results the organization has delivered for business and consumers during its 2022 Annual Meeting held today in Morristown, New Jersey. Association leaders confirmed the efficacy of Fragrance Creators' 2016 strategic overhaul, which centered around strengthening and modernizing its regulatory science capacity while building trust and appreciation for fragrance and the well-being benefits it delivers to billions of consumers every day. The association's monitoring, analysis and custom templates and trackers are essential to providing members with the insights and tools they need to stay ahead of the curve. This Foresight is crucial in Fragrance Creators' ability to be the proven leader representing fragrance manufacturers and others along the value chain.
InvestorNewsBreaks – Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) in Pending Transaction with VIA Motors, Which Is Developing Fully Electric Class 2b Delivery Van
Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX), a global group with a mission to accelerate the commercial adoption of electric vehicles, is in a pending transaction with VIA Motors, which just entered a partnership to develop a fully electric class 2b delivery van. A U.S.-based, all-electric commercial OEM vehicle manufacturer at the forefront of fleet electrification, VIA Motors is working with EAVX, the newest business unit of JB Poindexter & Co (“JBPCO”), to offer the new vehicle; the companies anticipate that initial proofs of concept will be available next year. According to the announcement, the delivery van will be designed and prototyped by EAVX and will feature VIA’s proprietary VDRIVE skateboard (low-floor) technology; the body of the vehicle will be manufactured by Morgan Olson. The class 2b delivery van is the first of the class 2-5 electric work trucks that VIA Motors and EAVX plan on developing. “VIA Motors is working to change last- and mid-mile delivery with functional, reliable and durable electric work trucks that are preferred by drivers and have an attractive total cost of ownership,” said VIA Motors CEO Bob Purcell in the press release. “By pairing VIA’s industry-leading VDRIVE skateboard and EAVX’s innovative, walk-in van concept, we view this as the perfect partnership as we strive to develop technology that delivers a smooth, quiet and ergonomically pleasing experience for drivers.”
Anson Lim, Branding and Digital Marketing Expert, Reveals How to Become a Tier Above the Rest Through the Power of Branding and Digital Marketing
Anson Lim is an experienced branding and digital marketing expert who prides himself in his ability to establish a powerful brand for his clients. He collaborates with his clients to strengthen and value-add to their marketing efforts, creating unique selling points differentiating them from their competitors in the industry. Through the design of effective campaigns, his clients excel and their brand gains more traction, allowing sales to increase exponentially. Significant sales growth can be attributed to two main factors; firstly, the improvement of his client's brand identity and secondly, through engagement of Anson's digital marketing expertise.
GreenEnergyBreaks – Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. (CIPI) Announces Record Revenue in Q3 2022, Provides Business Update
Correlate Infrastructure Partners (OTCQB: CIPI), a tech-enabled development, finance and fulfillment platform for distributed energy solutions across North America, has announced financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, and year-to-date ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $2,312,577 in total revenue for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2022, compared to $236,690 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2022. The significant increase resulted from completion of construction milestones in contracted projects. “We continue to make smart choices to optimize our organic project delivery based on a dynamic 2022 regulatory and supply chain landscape. The Inflation Reduction Act enacted in late August provided new tax incentives that reduce costs for clients and/or elevate returns to investors; this led to larger contract sizes with redesigns to domestic content. While this meant delaying some project starts, it will be a big net gain, and will open new markets for us in 2023,” said Todd Michaels, chief executive officer of Correlate. “With this in mind, we have finalized our M&A plans through Q2 2023 and seek to close our first acquisition by year end.”
27 Year-Old Entrepreneur Has Successfully Secured $1M in Funding for her Clients in 2022 and plans to triple the amount in 2023
27 Year-Old Entrepreneur Has Successfully Secured $1M in Funding for her Clients in 2022 and plans to triple the amount in 2023. Paulina Hernandez built a successful consulting firm from the ground up since 2020, specializing in leveraging personal credit and business credit. She has helped fund and scale brand new ideas as well as cash flowing businesses.
Cubic Wins “Mobile App Innovation of the Year” Award in 6th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program
Annual Awards Recognizes Top Mobile and Wireless Companies and Solutions Around the Globe. Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) a division of Cubic Corporation, has been selected as “Mobile App Innovation of the Year” for the second year running in the 6th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Mobile Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.
PsychedelicNewsBreaks – Cybin Inc. (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN) Announces Q2 Results, Recent Business Highlights, Presentation of CYB003 Preclinical Data at Neuroscience 2022
Cybin (NYSE American: CYBN) (NEO: CYBN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics(R), has reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022, as well as recent business highlights. “We have continued to make progress as planned, advancing our clinical pipeline of modified psychedelic-based molecules while also strengthening our drug discovery platform of differentiated preclinical compounds,” said Cybin’s CEO Doug Drysdale. “In addition to our clinical work, we have been actively broadening our robust IP portfolio through securing strategic licensing agreements for preclinical psychedelic-based compounds that will support our ongoing drug development efforts. These recent initiatives will also pave the way for Cybin to continue to pursue the potential creation of safe and effective therapeutics for patients facing the challenges of mental health conditions.”
Localism Trends on the Foodservice Industry, 2022 Consumer Survey Insights Report Featuring Noma, JD Wetherspoon, Narisawa, Uncommon Ground, and Captain's Galley Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Localism Trends on the Foodservice Industry - Consumer Survey Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report focuses on key trends which are currently affecting the foodservice landscape. This report explains the various reasons why Localism is important to the consumer and how industry players can leverage...
Magellan Healthcare Hosts Free Webinar Focused on Protecting Emotional Wellbeing During the Holiday Season
Webinar will feature Magellan’s doctors and an inspiring recovery story from a person with lived experience of seasonal depression. Magellan Healthcare Inc., the behavioral and specialty healthcare segment of Magellan Health, Inc., today announced plans to host a webinar and provide free resources and information to encourage emotional wellbeing ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
Data on Kubernetes Community Grows to 30 Sponsors
Community growth underscores recent Data on Kubernetes (DoK) Report findings that companies running DoK show strong gains in revenue and productivity. The Data on Kubernetes Community (DoKC) today announces four new sponsors who bring extensive expertise for customers in operating systems, data management, automation and orchestration, and communication tools to the community. Canonical, NetApp, Rakuten Symphony Symworld™ Cloud (formerly Robin.io), and Twilio Segment are joining at the Silver level.
ZineOne Partners with HCL Software to Drive Conversions for Anonymous Visitors
New integration with HCL Commerce helps online retailers build a better customer experience for a privacy-first world. ZineOne, the in-session marketing platform that provides enterprises with real-time behavioral intelligence and increased conversions for anonymous website visitors, today announced its integration with HCL Commerce from HCL Software, a global leader in enterprise software. The integration can be explored via HCL SoFy 2.0, which uses cloud native solutions to help increase productivity and profitability while delivering powerful hands-on customer experiences.
Global Biogas Plant Market Report 2022: Increasing Focus on Eco-Friendly Fuel Alternatives Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Biogas Plant Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global biogas plant market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% during 2022-2028. This report on global biogas plant market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
Global Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Analysis Report 2022: A $411 Million market by 2030 - Innovation in Genome Sequencing Techniques Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Microbiome Sample Preparation Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Instruments, Consumables), by Workflow, by Application, by Disease Type, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global microbiome sample preparation technology market size is expected to reach...
Company delivers strong revenue growth of 8.7% with strength across segments; Q3 FY23 GAAP EPS of ($0.66); Adjusted EPS of $1.50; Company raises full-year outlook on strong results for Q3
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006112/en/. Company delivered strong revenue growth globally, with strength in Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club U.S., Flipkart, and Walmex. Total revenue was $152.8 billion, up 8.7%, or 9.8% in constant currency. Walmart U.S. comp sales grew 8.2% and 17.4% on...
Kinetic Technologies Announces Industry’s First USB Type-C Complete Port Protection Enabling Power Delivery to 140W with PD3.1 Extended Power Range (EPR) Compatibility
Thunderbolt™ Compatible CC and SBU protection IC paired with ultra-low resistance protected load switch operates up to 28V VBUS, while adding robust surge, ESD and overvoltage protection. Power management and video/audio interface IC leader Kinetic Technologies announced two new milestone products that can increase the Power Delivery capability of...
