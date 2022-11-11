Read full article on original website
WGAL
Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say
Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
1 dead, 2 injured after Harrisburg stabbing: police
One man was killed and two others injured in a stabbing over the weekend in Harrisburg, city police said. The stabbing took place around 6 p.m. Saturday between rows 15 and 16 in Hall Manor, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. Gautsch said a 53-year-old man involved in the stabbing...
abc27.com
Lancaster Target employee arrested for allegedly stealing $1,800+ in electronics
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County say a Target employee allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of electronics. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) responded to the Target in Warwick Township on Monday, Nov. 7, after getting a report that an employee was stealing from the store.
WGAL
Police looking for missing girl from Carlisle, Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police are looking for a missing girl. Dorris Zehum, 11, took off from her home on the 500 block of South West Street late Monday night. She was last seen wearing a gray McDonald's T-shirt, shorts and pink slippers. Tips, information. PHONE: Anyone with information...
Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked in storage lot
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is investigating several catalytic converter thefts. The converters were stolen from vehicles parked on a storage lot located at 962 S. Main St. in Chambersburg. Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or...
Police looking for man who robbed Dauphin County convenience store
A man armed with a knife robbed a 7-Eleven in Dauphin County early Friday morning, police said. Swatara Township Police said the robbery took place on Nov. 7 at 3:21 a.m. when a man entered the store located at 4811 Derry St. When officers arrived, they discovered the suspect jumped over the counter and demanded cash from the employee while waving a knife.
WGAL
One dead, two wounded in Harrisburg stabbing
HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a stabbing in Harrisburg, according to police. It happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, between rows 15 and 16 of Hall Manor. Police said a 53-year-old man died. The two people who were wounded...
WGAL
Police arrest man in connection with a string of robberies in Lebanon
LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon police say they have arrested a man in connection with a string of robberies. They arrested Joel Weise, 19, over the weekend after two robberies on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police said Weise robbed Roquez Convenience Store and Grocery on North Ninth Street. "At...
abc27.com
Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
Ephrata Borough wastewater investigation determined employee urinated in test sample
EPHRATA, Pa. — A former Ephrata Borough employee was let go after a wastewater test sample from June 29 to 30, 2021, came back with significantly over-range results, and possible contamination. According to police, the sample went through additional testing at the Pennsylvania State Police Laboratory and the test...
abc27.com
Former Ephrata Borough employee charged with urinating in borough water sample
EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An employee at a wastewater treatment plant has been charged for allegedly urinating into a water sample test bottle that was sent for borough monitoring. According to Ephrata Police, in July 2021 the Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management contacted Ephrata Police for concerns about water test...
Seven men rob central Pa. grocery and jewelry stores: Police
Swatara Township police are looking for a group of at least seven men who they say robbed the South Asian Grocery Store at 5450 Derry Street and the adjacent Baral Jewelers and Gift Center Thursday evening. Three of the man, who wore masks and mostly black clothing, brandished firearms during...
Teen Seriously Injured In 'Targeted' Shooting Near Church in Carlisle: Police
A 16-year-old has been hospitalized with "serious injuries" following what the police are calling a "targeted shooting," that happened on Friday, Nov. 11. The teenage was shot in the 100 block of East North Street around 11:38 p.m., according to Carlisle police. A suspect has not been arrested or publicly...
abc27.com
Lebanon man arrested in connection to multiple business robberies
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon City man was arrested in connection to multiple business robberies over the past two weeks. Lebanon City Police say on November 12 they responded to Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery and the Cumberland Street T- Mobile Store for reported robberies within four hours.
abc27.com
Lancaster County student accused of secretly recording teachers
WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers. According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff. Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and...
local21news.com
At least 21 vehicles available at the York Drug Task Force auction the end of November
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 25, the York County District Attorney's Office will hold its Drug Task Force public auction. The auction will begin at 10 a.m., and be held at the Schaad Detective Agency, 1114 Roosevelt Ave. The district attorney's office says there will be at least...
Suspect in Reading homicide may be hiding in Lebanon County: Police
A man wanted by Reading police on a murder charge may be with staying with family in Lebanon County, police said. Jabar Hill, 24, also known as Jabar Marquis, and 24-year-old Marc Lockman shot a person at 5:22 a.m. Nov. 5 in the 400 block of South 16th Street in Reading, police said. Lockman was arrested but Hill remains at large.
local21news.com
SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
abc27.com
York County Drug Task Force to hold Black Friday auction
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its Drug Task Force public auction on Black Friday. A total of 21 vehicles will be for sale at the auction. The auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency located...
WGAL
Teen shot in Cumberland County
Police say a 16-year-old was shot Friday night in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to police, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East North Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They say the shooting was not a random act and...
