Harrisburg, PA

Kendra Bair
4d ago

with fetterman in office it isn't even going to matter. crime's going to become normal soon. at least for Pennsylvania.

WGAL

Reported package theft in York County was a mistake, police say

Northern York County Regional police now say what was originally reported as a package theft earlier this month was actually a mistake. A homeowner on Foxtail Drive in Manchester Township gave police video showing a man taking a package off a porch on Nov. 1 after he left cash under the welcome mat.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police looking for missing girl from Carlisle, Cumberland County

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle police are looking for a missing girl. Dorris Zehum, 11, took off from her home on the 500 block of South West Street late Monday night. She was last seen wearing a gray McDonald's T-shirt, shorts and pink slippers. Tips, information. PHONE: Anyone with information...
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles parked in storage lot

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is investigating several catalytic converter thefts. The converters were stolen from vehicles parked on a storage lot located at 962 S. Main St. in Chambersburg. Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to call the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

One dead, two wounded in Harrisburg stabbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One person was killed and two others were wounded in a stabbing in Harrisburg, according to police. It happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, between rows 15 and 16 of Hall Manor. Police said a 53-year-old man died. The two people who were wounded...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police arrest man in connection with a string of robberies in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa. — Lebanon police say they have arrested a man in connection with a string of robberies. They arrested Joel Weise, 19, over the weekend after two robberies on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, police said Weise robbed Roquez Convenience Store and Grocery on North Ninth Street. "At...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man sentenced after fifth DUI

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man was sentenced after he was convicted of his fifth DUI since 2013. Dun Van Dang, age 49, was sentenced on Nov. 2 to 16 months to seven years in prison after he was convicted of DUI — high rate of alcohol and DUI — general impairment, which are both third-degree felonies. Dang will also have to pay a total of $3,600 in fines, stated the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lebanon man arrested in connection to multiple business robberies

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon City man was arrested in connection to multiple business robberies over the past two weeks. Lebanon City Police say on November 12 they responded to Roquez Convenience Store & Grocery and the Cumberland Street T- Mobile Store for reported robberies within four hours.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County student accused of secretly recording teachers

WEST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A student in Lancaster County has been accused of secretly recording teachers. According to West Lampeter Township Police, the unnamed 17-year-old student at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center allegedly recorded teachers and staff. Police say the recordings were made in classrooms and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County Drug Task Force to hold Black Friday auction

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its Drug Task Force public auction on Black Friday. A total of 21 vehicles will be for sale at the auction. The auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency located...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Teen shot in Cumberland County

Police say a 16-year-old was shot Friday night in Carlisle, Cumberland County. According to police, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of East North Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. They say the shooting was not a random act and...
CARLISLE, PA

