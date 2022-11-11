Read full article on original website
Swinomish Tribe of Washington state revives ancient clam garden tradition
Editor’s note: Due to a scheduling change, this segment did not air on Nov. 14, 2022, as planned. A clam garden is a traditional, Indigenous way of boosting shellfish production. It’s believed that it hasn’t been practiced in more than a century. KUOW’s John Ryan witnessed the...
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
Idaho voters support more school funding. But how should it be spent?
Starting in January, a brand new legislature will have to grapple with how to spend $410 million more on public education. That money comes after September’s special legislative session that saw lawmakers cut taxes, offer residents a new round of rebate checks and significantly boost education funding. The advisory...
RSV shows up early in Idaho
RSV, the respiratory virus that usually hits kids and toddlers, is spreading in Idaho. Normally the virus is mild in kids and adults, but can be severe in babies and toddlers. RSV cases fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as people took steps to protect themselves from viruses, but as people have relaxed those protections, the virus is making a resurgence around the country.
Democrat wins Arizona governor's race, Republican election denier calls 'BS'
Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with The Arizona Republic’s national political reporter Ron Hansen about the latest midterm election results and what the close races mean politically. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Oregon voters approve permit-to-purchase for guns and ban high-capacity magazines
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregonians have voted to significantly tighten the state's gun laws, according to a call by The Associated Press. Measure 114 will create a permit-to-purchase system and ban magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition. Until now, only seven states and Washington, D.C., have had...
How voters in the Mountain West's most conservative state are grappling with change
Wyoming's midterm elections sent the deep-red state even further to the right. At the same time, the state is reinventing itself, as the energy transition and, in some communities, a wave of new residents bring big opportunities and challenges. The Mountain West News Bureau’s Will Walkey recently went on a “listening tour” across Wyoming to hear how residents are contending with change.
Idaho's ski season has officially started
We had our first snowfall last week in the Treasure Valley and ski areas across Idaho are beginning to open, meaning only one thing, it's time to break out your winter coats and snowboards. Tony Harrison, Publicist for Ski Idaho, Geordie Gillett, General Manager of Grand Targhee and Jeff Colburn,...
