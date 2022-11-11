Read full article on original website
'Smile' To Release On Paramount+ and Digital Services On November 15
THE EDGE-OF-YOUR-SEAT #1 HORROR FILM OF THE YEAR WILL STREAM ON PARAMOUNT+ AND WILL BE AVAILABLE TO BUY ON DIGITAL NOV. 15. “Smile” Stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher and Kyle Gallner. Nov. 14, 2022 – Paramount+ and Paramount Home Entertainment today announced that the terrifying and inventive horror...
Paramount+ will premiere the brand new Star Trek: Prodigy episode "Crossroads" on Thursday, November 17! Scroll below for the new episode's official synopsis as well as a selection of images from the episode. Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Episode 114 - “Crossroads” (Available to stream Thursday, November 17th)...
Clawdeen TRANSFORMS Into A Werewolf!? | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High
Clawdeen TRANSFORMS Into A Werewolf!? | New Monster High Animated Series | Monster High. Clawdeen befriends Frankie, Draculaura and Deuce and together they help her discover the monster inside! A bear attacks the school and Clawdeen steps up to save the day, while unlocking her werewolf self!. Watch Monster High...
Week 46, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights
Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, November 14 - Sunday, November 20, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, November 14, 2022. 11:00 a.m....
Rubble & Crew: Nickelodeon Unveils First Look at First-Ever 'PAW Patrol' Spin Off
Nickelodeon has unveiled a first look at Rubble & Crew, the upcoming PAW Patrol spin-off which will focus on Rubble!. Nickelodeon has also announced that they'll be airing a PAWsome first look at the first-ever PAW Patrol spin-off during PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night very soon, before the series premieres next year, to coincide with the property’s 10th anniversary and the release of the movie sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.
Paramount+ UK Premieres 'Tulsa King'
Out of prison. Out of allies. Out to build his own criminal empire. Don’t miss Sylvester Stallone in new series, Tulsa King, stream now on Paramount+ UK & Ireland. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites!...
Paramount+ to Premiere New Episodes of 'Behind the Music' on November 29
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES ALL-NEW EPISODES OF “BEHIND THE MUSIC” TO PREMIERE TUESDAY, NOV. 29. New Episodes of the Groundbreaking Documentary Series, Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, to Feature Jennifer Lopez, Boy George, Remy Ma and More. Official Trailer and Key Art Released. Nov. 11, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced...
Dana Simpson Gives 'Phoebe and Her Unicorn' Animated Series Update
In June 2020, it was revealed that Nickelodeon had won the rights to Dana Simpson’s comic strip Phoebe and Her Unicorn, a property that the studio was eyeing as a multi-platform franchise across an TV animated series, movies and more. However, not much more has been said about the project since the original report, until now.
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'Blaze and the Monster Machines' Holiday Special 'A Blazing Amazing Christmas' on November 28
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Blaze and the Monster Machines holiday special "A Blazing Amazing Christmas" (#626) on Monday, November 28, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)!. For more of Nickelodeon's holiday highlights, click here!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+...
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon
Classic Rugrats Comic Strip for November 15, 2022 | Nickelodeon. Stream the classic and the all new CG-animated Rugrats series on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Rugrats, provided to Creators Syndicate by Nickelodeon, based off the popular animated television series has been created for children and family's to laugh and enjoy together.
Nick@Nite to Host Friends: The Ultimate Trivia Challenge During Thanksgiving 2022
Think you're full of Friends knowledge? Prove it with Friends: The Ultimate Trivia Challenge! Starting November 21, celebrate Friends-giving by tuning into Nick@Nite at 10/9c and playing-along with on-screen trivia!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Paramount Plus Expands Kids...
Nickelodeon to Host 'Santiago of the Seas' Premiere Week Starting November 14
Get ready to set sail on more swashbuckling adventures with a week of brand new Santiago of the Seas episodes, premiering weekdays at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT) starting Monday, November 14, only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. Monday, November 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. - Bonnie's Mom/The Ocelot's Tale: Santi and...
Paramount+ Announces 'Liam Gallagher: Knebworth 22' Documentary and Full Concert to Premiere December 6
PARAMOUNT+ ANNOUNCES “LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22” DOCUMENTARY AND FULL CONCERT TO PREMIERE TUESDAY, DEC. 6. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Up The Game and Warner Music Entertainment. Nov. 14, 2022 – Paramount+ today announced that the feature-length documentary LIAM GALLAGHER: KNEBWORTH 22, highlighting the Oasis frontman’s return to...
Nicktoons UK to Host SpongeBob JinglePants
This Christmas, laugh your SquarePants off with back-to-back episodes of SpongeBob SquarePants! Tune into SpongeBob JinglePants, starts Monday 28th November 2022, only on Nicktoons UK & Ireland!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical...
Isaiah Crews vs. Terry Crews: Shake & Shimmy CHALLENGE! | BLAST OFF! The Ultimate NERF Competition | Nickelodeon
Isaiah Crews vs. Terry Crews: Shake & Shimmy CHALLENGE! | BLAST OFF! The Ultimate NERF Competition | Nickelodeon. Isaiah Crews and his dad Terry Crews compete with the new Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz CS-10 Blaster in the shake & shimmy blitz challenge including catching, field goals and more! The champion will take home the Nerf BLAST OFF! trophy - who do you think will win? #AD.
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'Baby Shark's Big Show!' Holiday Special 'Fishtival of Lights/Shadow on Ice' on December 2
Nickelodeon will premiere the brand new Baby Shark's Big Show! holiday special "Fishtival of Lights/Shadow on Ice" (#207) on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT)!. For more of Nickelodeon's holiday highlights, click here!. Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon and Nick Jr. shows on Paramount+ and Noggin! Try Paramount+...
