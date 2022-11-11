Nickelodeon has unveiled a first look at Rubble & Crew, the upcoming PAW Patrol spin-off which will focus on Rubble!. Nickelodeon has also announced that they'll be airing a PAWsome first look at the first-ever PAW Patrol spin-off during PAW Patrol's Bow Wow Big Night very soon, before the series premieres next year, to coincide with the property’s 10th anniversary and the release of the movie sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

3 DAYS AGO