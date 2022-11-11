Read full article on original website
DNR seeks 61 permanent wildfire fighting jobs in Washington
Want to help fight wildfires in Washington and improve habitat in the state?. The state’s Department of Natural Resources has 61 permanent jobs it wants to fill to expand its wildfire fighting capabilities, according to information released by the department. Changing climate brings hotter and drier conditions year-round and...
What to do if your kids get sick with RSV as hospitals reach capacity
SEATTLE — Hospitals across the country and Washington state continue to see cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in children. For most healthy people, RSV is a cold-like nuisance. But for the very young, the elderly and people with certain health problems, it can be serious and even life-threatening. The virus can infect deep in the lungs, causing pneumonia, and in babies it can impede breathing by inflaming tiny airways.
Surge in RSV cases impacting pediatric hospital capacity
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — State hospital leaders are sounding the alarm, again, as capacity dwindles due to the surge in respiratory illnesses among children. Leaders at Kadlec said they've seen a number of pediatric patients hospitalized with respiratory illnesses. Health experts said respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is impacting children earlier...
Kennewick Police arrest man accused of stealing car at gunpoint
Kennewick Police took an Arkansas man into custody Sunday night after he allegedly stole a car at gunpoint. KPD said officers were called to the 1300 block of N Columbia Center Blvd shortly before 9 p.m. for reports of a vehicle theft in progress. According to officials, the victim told police the suspect had used a handgun to take her vehicle by force.
Superintendent Reykdal unveils initiative to provide kids with school supplies
Another proposal could help parents not have to worry about paying for their kid's school supplies. Last Thursday, Superintendent Chris Reykdal announce three more of his initiative that he has included in his budget proposal to the state legislature. This includes a request for permanent funding that would provide school...
