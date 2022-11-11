Read full article on original website
CMF-SS Volunteer Auxiliary Honors Their Own
An important part of the quality care offered at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs is the long-serving Volunteer Auxiliary. These men and women donate their time to greet, direct, and assist patients and visitors. They are easily identified by their striking purple jackets, usually over an all-white outfit.
Festive winter activities for 2022 brought to you by HopCal
If you’re anything like us, you think the holidays in Hopkins County are the most wonderful time of the year. Check out these upcoming activities planned for our community!. 🎄 Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Adoption Open House– November 12 at the shelter (1313 Hillcrest Dr N) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Obituary for Emma Marie Franke
Emma Marie Pietsch Watson Franke, age 94 of Lone Oak, Texas passed away from natural causes on November 12, 2022 surrounded by her family. Emma Franke was born on March 28, 1928 in Muscatine, Iowa to Charles William and Mildred Faler Pietsch. She was raised on the family farm during the Great Depression and at the age of 16, she like thousands of other women, became a ‘Rosie The Riveter’ in contributing to the war efforts by working at the ,munitions plant in Rock Island, Illinois. She attended USO dances and farewell parties for the local boys.
Obituary for Bert Jones
Died 11-11-22 Bert retired from the fire department in Massachusetts. He relocated to the Pleasant Grove area of Sulphur Springs, Texas. He quickly became a friend to numerous people in the neighborhood and in Sulphur Springs. He belonged to the Sulphur Springs Masonic Lodge and was a member of First Baptist Church.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 11/15
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Flu shots are available at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, 105 Medical Plaza. Schedule an appointment with your provider today at 903.885.3181. If your provider has seen you in the last six months, you may walk in for a flu shot weekdays between 1 pm and 3pm.
Chamber Connection for 11/8 by Butch Burney
If it’s November, it means Christmas is coming, and the Lions Club will help you get in the Christmas spirit when they host their 16th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 2. If you’d like to register for the parade, contact the Chamber at info@HopkinsChamber.org and we can email you a form. Entries will be graded in three categories: large business, small business and non-profit.
Annie’s Room to be Unveiled
The Board of Directors of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation is pleased to announce the impending unveiling of Annie’s Room, located at the Medical Plaza and part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Annie’s Room will be officially opened on Tuesday, November 15, with the ceremony beginning at 3:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.
Obituary for Christine Morris
Visitation for Christine Snow Morris, age 94 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held on Saturday, November 12th from 10:00 -11:00 A.M. at Murray–Orwosky Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11:00 with Pastor Fred Lewis officiating. Mrs. Morris passed away on November 9th at her residence. Chris...
SSISD board briefs for November 14, 2022
A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held Monday, November 14, 2022. Public hearing was held on the Amended Application for Appraised Value Limitation on Qualified Property from Ashoka Steel Mills LLC, Comptroller Application #1768. ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS. Craig Toney reported on the Educational Performance of Bilingual/ESL...
Obituary for Janice Petty
Funeral service for Janice Petty, age 86 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Jenkins, Dr. Jeff Gravens and Cole Newsom officiating. Interment will follow at Ridgeway Cemetery with Cole Newsom, Cade Newsom, Rhett Newsom, Peyton Howard, Mark Maddox, Garrett Lockhart, James Calderbank, Bobby Beck, Sam Johnson and Tracy Johnson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mrs. Petty passed away on November 8, 2022 at Carriage House Manor.
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter prepares for adoption open house
In lieu of Pet of the Week for November 8, the Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter is preparing an adoption open house for November 12. The event will take place at the shelter (1313 Hillcrest Dr N) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors can check out some of the recent...
Obituary for Carol Johnson
Visitation for Carol Johnson, age 76 of Quitman, Texas will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Johnson passed away on November 7, 2022 at Carriage House Manor. Carol was born on July 16, 1946 in Paris, Texas...
Hopkins County High School Leadership 2022-2023
The Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce has been happy to welcome Hopkins County High School Leadership over the course of the year. On Novemeber 9, 2022, Leadership students heard about finances from Mike Jumper with Alliance Bank, interview skills from Tambi Hines and Lisa Allen at Express Employment Professionals, following your passion from Chad Kopal, owner of Chad’s Media, and personal mental health care with Lisa Lantz and Brandi Boles with SSISD. They finished the day with a downtown walking tour from John Sellers!
Obituary for Cecil Walker
A visitation for Cecil Walker, age 62, of Sulphur Springs will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home, 876 Wildcat Way, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. Honorary pallbearers are Michael Brown, Johnny McCann, Carl McCann, Kolby Clayton, and Doug Anderson. Cecil passed away Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 at his residence.
Obituary for Loyd McCord
Graveside service for Loyd Earl McCord will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Restlawn Memorial Park. There will be no formal visitation. Mr. McCord passed away on October 5, 2022. Loyd was born on August 15, 1937 in Weaver, Texas to Morris and Grace McCord....
Second annual Winter Bash livestock show approaches
The second annual Northeast Texas Winter Bash Ag Show will take place on December 3, 2022 at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center starting at 9:30 a.m. Fees: New, unopened toy for showmanship (to be donated to Blue Santa), $25 for other entries. Categories: Heifer (by breed), steer (by division...
Obituary for Maria Gutierrez
Funeral service for Maria Gutierrez, age 55 of Pickton, Texas will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St James Catholic Church with Father Victor Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery with Alejandro Gutierrez, Osvaldo Gutierrez, Mario Gutierrez, Ricardo Salazar, Eric Reyes, Alfredo Salazar serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held the night before at the family’s house. Mrs. Gutierrez passed away on November 3, 2022 at her residence.
Obituary for Lynn Draper
In Loving memory of our mother. Lynn Draper was born on August 25, 1945, in South Bend, Indiana and passed away on October 13, 2022, in Sulphur Springs, Texas. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marylin Curlee Fleming Woods of South Bend, Indiana, her Father, Lawrence Fellows Chamberlain of Pine Valley, Arizonia, and one son, Gary Lee Draper. Left in the hearts of her children, Danny Lee Draper, Shannon Michelle Draper, Gail Lynne Draper Simon, and Matthew Craig Draper. She had 8 grandchildren, Ryan, Keavin, Gary, Cody, Kurstie, James, Craig, and Sarah, and one great-grandchild, Hailey. You will forever be missed.
Obituary for Patricia Edwards
Funeral service for Patricia Edwards, age 67 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Willis Taylor officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home at 876 Wildcat Way. Mrs. Edwards passed away on October 28, 2022 at Hospice of East Texas.
NETBIO adds a December sale
Due to the increased demand, the Northeast Texas Beef Improvement Organization {NETBIO) has added a December 2022 pre-conditioned calf and yearling sale to its schedule. Sulphur Springs Livestock Commission is now taking consignments for this additional sale, which will be held on Friday, December 16. This sale will follow the...
